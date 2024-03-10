Finding a new confidence through motherhood, MyKayla Skinner looks forward to cheering on Team USA in Paris and so much more

Returning to school after the Games, the tour and earning her degree at the University of Utah, MyKayla took on the role of businesswoman and entrepreneur with her own line of leotards, motivational speaking, and her greatest joy, being a mom. On September 21, 2023, she and her husband Jonas welcomed their first child.

“Everyone welcome Lottie!” they wrote in a joint Instagram post. “Charlotte Jane Harmer made a safe arrival yesterday afternoon! Mom & baby are happy and healthy. We couldn’t ask for more.”

MyKayla calls motherhood the best and hardest thing she’s ever done and has openly shared her journey across YouTube. Having her own daughter, she’s also realized even more how important it was to her to have her own parents by her side for support.

“Even when I’m at gymnastics meets now, I always tell the parents at the very end, thank you for being here and just showing up for your athletes. I would not have been the athlete I was without the love and support from my parents. And so just by having that, I want that for Charlotte. And so I think the biggest thing is just being that good example and just loving her no matter what.”

Finding her balance again once Charlotte arrived also opened new doors and new priorities.

“Just going into motherhood and doing all the new things – I don’t just want to be part of the gymnastics world, I want to do more public speaking. I want to motivate a lot of people to never give up and keep chasing their dreams like I did. And if you keep doing that, anything is possible, anything can happen.”

Whether she sees gymnastics in Charlotte’s future or not, remains to be seen.

“You know me with gymnastics and politics and all the things! And so sometimes I feel like I don’t know if I could have her in gymnastics because I can’t handle the politics, but it would just be so fun to start her in it, see if she likes it, see where she can go or whatever she ends up doing. I’m just so excited to be her cheerleader. And since I’ve been through so many hard and difficult things throughout my gymnastics career, I feel like I can just help her in so many different ways and be that example and lead her to success. And so I’m just so excited for that part because I have twelve nieces and nephews and so I’ve just always loved kids and so it’s just so fun to see them in sports. And I have a nephew in gymnastics right now. I just look at that and I feel I cannot wait to be that mom sitting in the stands like my sister and just cheering them on. I’m excited for the things that I’ve been through because it’s made me a stronger and tougher person and I think that I needed that.

“I feel like we all go through these trials because we’re meant to go through them. So I think just being that example to her, it’s going to be so fun and so cool. And I’m excited to go through those tough times with her that I had with my mom. I just really cherish those moments, even though it was hard and I don’t want to relive it, but I’m just so glad that I had that love and support system.”

In addition to soaking up as much time with Charlotte as she can, MyKayla has a few new dreams on her mind, including a writing book and more YouTube videos, and she’d love a spot on Dancing With the Stars if the stars align. She’s also been back in the gym just a bit, trying out skills for fun.