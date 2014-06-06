The Field Heats Up In Phoenix! 2026 Xfinity U.S. Championships Senior Women’s Preview

The Field Heats Up In Phoenix!

By Christy Sandmaier and Nate Salsman

2026 marks the first time Phoenix, Arizona will host a U.S. Gymnastics Championships, and what better time for hometown hero and two-time Olympic Champion Jade Carey to return to the heat of the competition floor in her run for a third Olympic Games. With the allure of a home Olympics in LA28 beaming on the horizon, the road to the Games promises to be brilliantly star-studded with every twist and turn imaginable, and Carey’s return levels up the excitement even more. Headlining the women’s field, seven-time World medalist, 2022 vault World Champion, and the 2025 AAI Award winner, Carey will look to make a run at her first national All-Around title here.

In January, Inside Gymnastics traveled to Oregon State for 24 hours to have an in-depth conversation with Carey about her career to date, her coaching role at Oregon State, and what she’s learned from her journey so far, with hints about a comeback throughout our time together. In an iconic journey, Carey’s career is defined by her resilience, love for the sport, and devotion to those who have supported her unique path to stardom. No doubt she’ll feel the crowd’s support in Phoenix and could very well finish at the top, paving her way full speed ahead to LA.

Joining Carey in the race for the women’s title, and still primed for the spotlight, is 2024 Olympic gold medalist and defending U.S. All-Around Champion Hezly Rivera, who also won the 2026 Winter Cup. Once the youngest of the group, she’s now one of the veterans of the team with all eyes on her every move. Also in the running for the top spots in Phoenix, and for Rotterdam in the fall, are 2025 World All-Around silver medalist Leanne Wong, 2024 U.S. All-Around silver medalist, 2025 World Championship team member and NCAA star Skye Blakely, 2026 Pan American Championships Champion Claire Pease, and newcomer Charleigh Bullock. Making a huge statement at the recent U.S. Classic, in addition to Carey, were Reese Esponda, who won, and Zoey Molomo, who took bronze. All three could easily occupy the podium in Phoenix with a repeat performance. Blakely won bars and beam, the two events she competed in. If she goes for the All-Around, a podium position could be hers as well. Also potentially factoring into the All-Around race are new senior Isabella Anzola (keep your eyes on her!), who was a breakout star at the U.S. Classic, Simone Rose, who had a solid outing at the 2026 Pan American Championships, and 2025 Junior All-Around Champion, Caroline Moreau.

Wong was limited to beam at the U.S. Classic with a wrist injury, and we hope to see her at full strength in Phoenix or at Worlds Selection later this year. With Rivera and Pease both sitting out Classic, we’re excited to see them back on the floor at Championships. ​Also nursing injuries but qualified for Championships are 2025 World Team member Dulcy Caylor and 2025 Pan American Championships All-Around Champion Jayla Hang. Both have proved in the past they’re gamers; they may not be at their best here on all four events, but as they look ahead on the road to LA28, pacing and getting (and staying) healthy is obviously key. Hang told us exclusively she hopes to at least compete beam at Championships with her eyes on World Selection camp.

Out of the U.S. Classic was Gabrielle Hardie, who made a name for herself on the senior scene last year by placing 7th All-Around at Championships and 4th on floor. Hardie has been struggling with injury and illness this season per her Instagram but noted she’s working on upgrades going forward. We also won’t see 2025 U.S. All-Around bronze medalist and 2025 World bronze medalist on vault Joscelyn Roberson, who transferred to Georgia at the end of the 2026 NCAA season and told us she’s most likely taking this year off from the Elite scene, and 2024 Team USA Olympic alternate Tiana Sumanasekera, who has switched nationalities to Sri Lanka.

The Road to LA is just heating up, and we’re right here for all of it! For our coverage of the 2026 Xfinity U.S. Championships, follow us @InsideGym and right here on InsideGym.com!

The 2026 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships will see U.S. Olympians and World champions compete for spots on the 2026-27 USA Gymnastics National Teams and a shot at the American roster for the 2026 World Gymnastics Artistic World Championships October 17-25 in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

Look for our Senior Men’s Preview Coming Soon!

Scroll for our full Inside Gymnastics Senior Women’s preview, plus roster updates and links on how to watch!