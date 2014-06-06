29 Jul The Field Heats Up In Phoenix! 2026 Xfinity U.S. Championships Senior Women’s Preview
The Field Heats Up In Phoenix!
By Christy Sandmaier and Nate Salsman
2026 marks the first time Phoenix, Arizona will host a U.S. Gymnastics Championships, and what better time for hometown hero and two-time Olympic Champion Jade Carey to return to the heat of the competition floor in her run for a third Olympic Games. With the allure of a home Olympics in LA28 beaming on the horizon, the road to the Games promises to be brilliantly star-studded with every twist and turn imaginable, and Carey’s return levels up the excitement even more. Headlining the women’s field, seven-time World medalist, 2022 vault World Champion, and the 2025 AAI Award winner, Carey will look to make a run at her first national All-Around title here.
In January, Inside Gymnastics traveled to Oregon State for 24 hours to have an in-depth conversation with Carey about her career to date, her coaching role at Oregon State, and what she’s learned from her journey so far, with hints about a comeback throughout our time together. In an iconic journey, Carey’s career is defined by her resilience, love for the sport, and devotion to those who have supported her unique path to stardom. No doubt she’ll feel the crowd’s support in Phoenix and could very well finish at the top, paving her way full speed ahead to LA.
Joining Carey in the race for the women’s title, and still primed for the spotlight, is 2024 Olympic gold medalist and defending U.S. All-Around Champion Hezly Rivera, who also won the 2026 Winter Cup. Once the youngest of the group, she’s now one of the veterans of the team with all eyes on her every move. Also in the running for the top spots in Phoenix, and for Rotterdam in the fall, are 2025 World All-Around silver medalist Leanne Wong, 2024 U.S. All-Around silver medalist, 2025 World Championship team member and NCAA star Skye Blakely, 2026 Pan American Championships Champion Claire Pease, and newcomer Charleigh Bullock. Making a huge statement at the recent U.S. Classic, in addition to Carey, were Reese Esponda, who won, and Zoey Molomo, who took bronze. All three could easily occupy the podium in Phoenix with a repeat performance. Blakely won bars and beam, the two events she competed in. If she goes for the All-Around, a podium position could be hers as well. Also potentially factoring into the All-Around race are new senior Isabella Anzola (keep your eyes on her!), who was a breakout star at the U.S. Classic, Simone Rose, who had a solid outing at the 2026 Pan American Championships, and 2025 Junior All-Around Champion, Caroline Moreau.
Wong was limited to beam at the U.S. Classic with a wrist injury, and we hope to see her at full strength in Phoenix or at Worlds Selection later this year. With Rivera and Pease both sitting out Classic, we’re excited to see them back on the floor at Championships. Also nursing injuries but qualified for Championships are 2025 World Team member Dulcy Caylor and 2025 Pan American Championships All-Around Champion Jayla Hang. Both have proved in the past they’re gamers; they may not be at their best here on all four events, but as they look ahead on the road to LA28, pacing and getting (and staying) healthy is obviously key. Hang told us exclusively she hopes to at least compete beam at Championships with her eyes on World Selection camp.
Out of the U.S. Classic was Gabrielle Hardie, who made a name for herself on the senior scene last year by placing 7th All-Around at Championships and 4th on floor. Hardie has been struggling with injury and illness this season per her Instagram but noted she’s working on upgrades going forward. We also won’t see 2025 U.S. All-Around bronze medalist and 2025 World bronze medalist on vault Joscelyn Roberson, who transferred to Georgia at the end of the 2026 NCAA season and told us she’s most likely taking this year off from the Elite scene, and 2024 Team USA Olympic alternate Tiana Sumanasekera, who has switched nationalities to Sri Lanka.
The Road to LA is just heating up, and we’re right here for all of it! For our coverage of the 2026 Xfinity U.S. Championships, follow us @InsideGym and right here on InsideGym.com!
The 2026 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships will see U.S. Olympians and World champions compete for spots on the 2026-27 USA Gymnastics National Teams and a shot at the American roster for the 2026 World Gymnastics Artistic World Championships October 17-25 in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.
Look for our Senior Men’s Preview Coming Soon!
Scroll for our full Inside Gymnastics Senior Women’s preview, plus roster updates and links on how to watch!
Schedule + Links To Watch (subject to change)
Thursday, Aug. 6 | Men – Day 1
Jr. Men – 1:00 p.m. MT (updated time)
Sr. Men – 7:00 p.m. MT
Friday, Aug. 7 | Women Day 1
Jr. Women – 12:00 p.m. MT
Sr. Women – 7:00 p.m. MT
Saturday, Aug. 8 | Men – Day 2
Jr. Men – 10:30 a.m. MT
Sr. Men – 4:30 p.m. MT
Sunday, Aug. 9 | Women – Day 2
Jr. Women – 10:00 a.m. MT
Sr. Women – 3:00 p.m. MT
TV Broadcast & Streaming Will Be Updated As We Receive It
All senior sessions will stream on Peacock for those in the U.S.
All junior sessions and international feeds for senior sessions will be available on the USA Gymnastics YouTube channel
- Thursday, August 6 – Senior Men Day 1 –
- Friday, August 7 – Senior Women Day 1 –
- Saturday, August 8 – Senior Men Day 1 –
- Saturday, August 8 – Senior Women Day 1 –
- Saturday, August 8 – Senior Men Day 1 –
- Saturday, August 8 – Senior Men Day 2
- Sunday, August 9 – Day 1 Recap –
- Sunday, August 9 – Senior Women Day 2
ROSTER
as of July 27, 2026
Subject to change
📍dropping the #XfinityChamps registered athletes list!— USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) July 27, 2026
The following senior gymnasts are expected to compete in Phoenix at this year's Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships!
🎟️➡️ https://t.co/UEOOKAs8BS pic.twitter.com/oGQCYwClqh
Who We’re Watching!
ISABELLA ANZOLA
WOGA
Hometown: Frisco, TX Birthday: November 5, 2010
Remember the name. At the 2026 U.S. Classic, Isabella Anzola put everyone on notice that a new star has arrived on the senior scene. The 2025 Junior National Champion on beam (she also placed second in the All-Around in New Orleans), Anzola earned a massive 13.800 on the event to kick off her competition in Hartford. She captured the audience again on floor one rotation later with a beautiful routine that also spotlighted her personality. Entering her first senior U.S. Championships, Anzola will be looking to repeat the consistency she showed at Classic and take it up a notch.
SKYE BLAKELY
WOGA/University of Florida
Hometown: Frisco, TX Birthday: February 4, 2005
The Skye’s The Limit! Skye Blakely enters this year’s Championships as a top contender for the All-Around title as she returns with her near-full Elite arsenal. The last time Blakely competed in the AA in Elite gymnastics was at Championships in 2024, where she took home the silver medal behind Simone Biles. Blakely tore her Achilles at the Olympic Trials in 2024, and has been meticulously easing back onto the Elite on her own time. In 2025, she qualified for the World Championship team, placing fourth in the uneven bar final. Heading to Phoenix, Blakely is a sure headliner (she won bars and beam at the U.S. Classic) and could very well find herself back on that same All-Around podium to prove that she is ready for her fourth consecutive World Championships and looking ahead on the Road to LA.
Check out our story on Skye Blakely here!
CHARLEIGH BULLOCK
Capital Gymnastics
Hometown: Spotsylvania, VA Birthday: July 2, 2010
Newcomer alert! Charleigh Bullock has been on a roll in 2026! She opened her year with a silver medal finish in the All-Around at Winter Cup, before helping Team USA to silver medal at the American Cup in March. She continued to keep herself busy by winning three medals at the Jesolo Trophy in April, and two medals at the Pan American Championships in June! Bullock will definitely contend for medals in Phoenix especially on her speciality the uneven bars. A top five All-Around finish is definitely in the possibilities for Bullock, setting herself up perfectly for a spot on October’s World Championship team.
JADE CAREY
OREGON STATE
Hometown: Phoenix, AZ Birthday: May 27, 2000
The Carey Era Is Here! Olympic Champion Jade Carey is returning to Elite gymnastics for the first time since 2024! The Tokyo and Paris Olympian is targeting the LA28 Olympics, but most importantly, is returning to the sport for herself! With seven World Championship medals and three Olympic medals, Carey certainly has the most extensive résumé of the field in Phoenix. Known for her strength on vault and floor, Carey has also continued to improve on bars and beam over the years. Phoenix is her hometown and there’s no better place for Carey to land on her first U.S. Championship All-Around podium.
See our 2026 Cover Story with Jade here!
DULCY CAYLOR
WCC
Hometown: Spring, TX Birthday: December 9, 2007
NCAA Commitment: Florida
Dulcy Caylor surprised everyone in 2025 by winning the World Team Selection Camp and booking her ticket to the World Championships in Jakarta, Indonesia, where she qualified for the All-Around, beam, and floor final proving she is a world-class competitor. Now, the focus shifts to 2026 and replicating her 2025 success. At her best, Caylor is strong on every event and brings unique tumbling to her floor routines that are always fan favorites. Set back by injuries so far this season, she’ll be looking to improve upon her performance from the U.S. Classic. She can certainly fight for medals in Phoenix and could cap her year at her second World Championships in October if she can get healthy, and channel her 2025 magic.
Check out our 2025 story on Dulcy Caylor here!
LAVI CRAIN
WORLD CHAMPIONS CENTRE
Hometown: Coeur d’Alene, ID Birthday: December 10, 2010
The one to watch! Lavi Crain is a rising star that everyone should be paying attention to. Crain combines difficult gymnastics with beautiful artistry that reminds fans of the best of unique, “old school” gymnastics! Crain excelled on the junior scene winning multiple All-Around medals and other titles. She is yet to make her senior debut in 2026, but could easily make major noise once she returns to competition (her beam routine alone belongs at Worlds). Her younger sister Vivi is currently shining on the junior stage, and the duo make quite the storyline with both age-eligible for the 2028 Olympics!
TATUM DRUSCH
Flips Gymnastics, LLC
Hometown: White Bear Lake, MN Birthday: November 25, 2008
NCAA Commitment: LSU
Injuries kept Tatum Drusch out of competition in early 2026 and limited to a couple of events at the 2025 Xfinity U.S. Championships. However, Drusch, who is committed to LSU, made her triumphant return at the American Classic just a few weeks ago where she took home the All-Around title ahead of Jade Carey. She also took gold on beam with a solid score of 13.800. Watch out for her clean gymnastics and potentially huge upgrades in Phoenix—after a little bit of a rough U.S. Classic, she’ll definitely be looking for a little redemption here!
REESE ESPONDA
WCC
Hometown: Helena, MT Birthday: October 28, 2008
NCAA Commitment: LSU
Rising Up. The next floor star! Reese Esponda has made big noise in 2026 with her huge difficulty on floor. She has showcased a double-double and a whip + double layout in the same routine! This impressive tumbling led her to winning floor gold at the Jesolo trophy in April. A foot injury kept her out of competition following her performance in Italy, but she bounced back at the U.S. Classic in July winning the All-Around and floor gold. Phoenix better watch out because Esponda is ready, and we can definitely see a spot in Rotterdam with her name on it.
Jayla Hang
Pacific Reign Gymnastics
Hometown: Bellevue, WA Birthday: January 9, 2008
NCAA Commitment: Florida
Jayla Hang has been one of the new up and coming stars for Team USA. Hang stacked up quite the résume in 2025, becoming the World Cup Series floor champion! She also competed at the Pan American Championships where she won six medals including a gold in the All-Around, recording a 55.666. Hang ended 2025 with a sixth place AllAround finish at the Xfinity U.S. Championships, and as an alternate for the World Championship team. An ongoing wrist injury has kept Hang from competing so far in 2026, and leaves her participation in Phoenix in question, though she told us exclusively she’d still like to try for beam.
Check out our exclusive with Jayla here!
ZOEY MOLOMO
METROPLEX
Hometown: Frisco, TX Birthday: July 11, 2008
NCAA Commitment: UCLA
The fighter! An unfortunate ACL injury in April of 2025 kept Zoey Molomo out of competition just as she was gaining momentum and left her Elite career in limbo. However, Molomo fought back and returned to Elite gymnastics like she never left. Just a little over a year after a major injury, she took home the All-Around bronze at the American Classic, booking her ticket to Phoenix, and at the U.S. Classic in Hartford. Molomo is set to join the UCLA Bruins in the fall where she is bound to be a star. Her high-flying gymnastics is always a standout, and we can’t wait to see her return to her first Xfinity U.S. Championships since 2024!
Caroline Moreau
Texas Dreams
Hometown: Keller, TX Birthday: February 17, 2010
Newcomer alert! Caroline Moreau is another brand new senior to look out for this year! Moreau is a steady competitor and has fit in perfectly with the senior field so far in 2026. Last year at the Xfinity U.S. Championships, Moreau took home the junior All-Around title. She began 2026 by earning a top five All-Around finish at Winter Cup before winning two medals at the Jesolo Trophy in Italy. Now Moreau is set for her first senior U.S. Championships and ready to make a statement!
Claire Pease
WOGA
Hometown: Sunnyvale, TX Birthday: January 5, 2009
NCAA Commitment: UTAH
From New Kid To Veteran, Claire Pease has cemented herself as one to watch. She’s fresh-off winning four medals at the Pan American Championships, including the All-Around gold. An untimely injury kept her out of the World Championships in 2025, but Pease bounced back with ease. She competed at the American Cup in March, helping Team USA to a silver medal. She has also showcased multiple upgrades (and new-found power) including a Cheng on vault and new tumbling on floor. She excels on every event and could make big noise in Phoenix, and contend for a spot at the World Championships in October.
Hezly Rivera
WOGA
Hometown: Oradell, NJ Birthday: June 6, 2008
NCAA Commitment: LSU
Olympic Champion in the house! Hezly Rivera was a member of the 2024 Olympic gold medal-winning U.S. team and is the defacto leader of the next generation. Rivera showed up at the 2025 Xfinity U.S. Championships proving why she was the veteran, finishing first in the All-Around, and taking home gold on bars, beam, and floor. Following her success at Championships, an untimely injury took her out of competing at the 2025 World Championships. Rivera returned in 2026 with success at the Winter Cup and American Cup. Unfortunately, another untimely injury took her out of competing at the Pan American Championships in June. A healthy, confident Rivera is certainly a top contender to reclaim her All-Around title.
Hezly Rivera Wins 2025 U.S. Championships
Check out our in-depth 2025 cover story on Hezly Rivera here!
Simone Rose
Pacific Reign Gymnastics
Hometown: Sammamish, WA Birthday: July 9, 2008
NCAA Commitment: Florida
The Gamer. Since competing at Olympic Trials in 2024, Simone Rose has been on a steady trajectory to the top! She opened 2025 with a bronze medal in the All-Around at Winter Cup and finished her year with fifth place finish in the All-Around at the U.S. Championships! She’s kept busy in 2026 with multiple international assignments, competing at both the Jesolo Trophy and Pan American Championships where she helped Team USA to gold medals! She also won silver on both bars and beam at Pan Ams, with huge beam upgrades! Rose has been pacing to compete her best in Phoenix and could be a dark horse for the All-Around podium.
IZZY STASSI
University of Oklahoma
Hometown: Delaware, OH Birthday: December 20, 2006
Izzy Stassi is creating a little history of her own in 2026, becoming the first Oklahoma gymnast to train Elite gymnastics under OU Head Coach KJ Kindler! After starting her season at Winter Cup, Stassi looks like she hasn’t missed a beat, finishing fifth in the All-Around and second on vault at the U.S. Classic, and is ready for an even bigger moment at the Xfinity U.S. Championships. Kindler’s influence is already shining bright on the rising Oklahoma freshman, and we can’t wait to see her in Phoenix!
LEANNE WONG
University of Florida
Hometown: Overland Park, KS Birthday: September 20, 2003
NCAA: Graduated from the University of Florida
The CEO. 2021 and 2025 World All-Around silver medalist and two-time (2020 and 2024) Olympic alternate Leanne Wong is one of the veterans of the field. Wong took vault gold and All-Around silver at the Xfinity U.S. Championships last year before winning her second World All-Around silver medal at the World Championships in Jakarta, Indonesia. Wong is now looking for a trip to her fifth straight World Championships. Her key to success in Phoenix is health (will her wrist injury hold her back?) her consistency and sharpness on every event. She is certainly one of the favorites for the All-Around title, and will be looking to defend her vault title with her difficult Cheng vault!
Check out our 2025 story on Leanne Wong here!
Inside Gymnastics will continue to provide roster updates as we receive them!
World Team Selection Camp Qualification
Note: The recommendation as noted July 23, 2026 in the Women’s International Elite Committee Meeting regarding the National Team states:
Recommendation that a minimum of twelve (12) junior athletes in the All-Around will be named to the National Team at the conclusion of the 2026 U.S. Championships. The athlete must achieve a minimum All-Around score of 48.50 on one of the two competition days to be considered. Additional funded slots may be selected for the National Team based on the needs of the National Team.
Motion: Marnie Futch Second: Jess Graba Passed B.
Recommendation that a minimum of twelve (12) senior athletes in the All-Around will be named to the National Team at the conclusion of the 2026 U.S. Championships. The athlete must achieve a minimum All-Around score of 51.50 on one of the two competition days to be considered. Additional funded slots may be selected for the National Team based on the needs of the National Team.
Motion: Marnie Futch Second: Jess G
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Photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics Magazine
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