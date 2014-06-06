The Field Heats Up In Phoenix! 2026 Xfinity U.S. Championships Senior Men’s Preview

The Field Heats Up In Phoenix!

By Christy Sandmaier and Nate Salsman

2026 marks the first time Phoenix, Arizona will host a U.S. Gymnastics Championships.

For the U.S. men, four of the five-member Paris team—Brody Malone, Stephen Nedoroscik, Frederick Richard and defending U.S. Champion Asher Hong—have expressed interest in taking the Road to LA28. In Jakarta in 2025, Team USA had a historic outing with Malone capturing his second World Championship on high bar with veteran Donnell Whittenburg capturing his first-ever world title on rings, and Patrick Hoopes winning bronze on pommel horse. Their collective success set a precedent for this U.S. team, who will be expected to do big things in LA.

With Malone taking the year off from competition, Hong not currently on the registered list of athletes (we’ve heard he’s injured), and Whittenburg out presumably the rest of the season with a partially torn bicep and rotator cuff, we see 2026 NCAA All-Around Champion Richard as the one to put up a huge challenge to Hong’s 2025 title, along with 2020 Olympian Shane Wiskus. Also contending and back on the scene is veteran Yul Moldauer, who will look to make a statement in the run-up to the Games. What a headline it would be for either Wiskus or Moldauer to take the title here in their comeback efforts.

Plus, be sure to keep your eyes on newcomer Danila Leykin, who shows star-power potential for years to come. We also can’t count out David Shamah, who was a prime-time player for Stanford this year in their run for the NCAA National team title.

​Not at all new on the scene, and eyeing Worlds at the halfway point to LA, are Taylor Burkhart, Josh Karnes, Fuzzy Benas, and 2025 World Championship team members Brandon Dang and Kameron Nelson. With three of the top contenders for Worlds not competing in Phoenix, the door is wide open for a new star to emerge.

The Road to LA is just heating up, and we’re right here for all of it! For our coverage of the 2026 Xfinity U.S. Championships, follow us @InsideGym and right here on InsideGym.com!

The 2026 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships will see U.S. Olympians and World champions compete for spots on the 2026-27 USA Gymnastics National Teams and a shot at the American roster for the 2026 World Gymnastics Artistic World Championships October 17-25 in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

Click here for our Senior Women’s Preview!

Click here for John Roethlisberger’s Take!

Scroll for our full Inside Gymnastics Senior Men’s preview, plus roster updates and links on how to watch!