30 Jul The Field Heats Up In Phoenix! 2026 Xfinity U.S. Championships Senior Men’s Preview
The Field Heats Up In Phoenix!
By Christy Sandmaier and Nate Salsman
2026 marks the first time Phoenix, Arizona will host a U.S. Gymnastics Championships.
For the U.S. men, four of the five-member Paris team—Brody Malone, Stephen Nedoroscik, Frederick Richard and defending U.S. Champion Asher Hong—have expressed interest in taking the Road to LA28. In Jakarta in 2025, Team USA had a historic outing with Malone capturing his second World Championship on high bar with veteran Donnell Whittenburg capturing his first-ever world title on rings, and Patrick Hoopes winning bronze on pommel horse. Their collective success set a precedent for this U.S. team, who will be expected to do big things in LA.
With Malone taking the year off from competition, Hong not currently on the registered list of athletes (we’ve heard he’s injured), and Whittenburg out presumably the rest of the season with a partially torn bicep and rotator cuff, we see 2026 NCAA All-Around Champion Richard as the one to put up a huge challenge to Hong’s 2025 title, along with 2020 Olympian Shane Wiskus. Also contending and back on the scene is veteran Yul Moldauer, who will look to make a statement in the run-up to the Games. What a headline it would be for either Wiskus or Moldauer to take the title here in their comeback efforts.
Plus, be sure to keep your eyes on newcomer Danila Leykin, who shows star-power potential for years to come. We also can’t count out David Shamah, who was a prime-time player for Stanford this year in their run for the NCAA National team title.
Not at all new on the scene, and eyeing Worlds at the halfway point to LA, are Taylor Burkhart, Josh Karnes, Fuzzy Benas, and 2025 World Championship team members Brandon Dang and Kameron Nelson. With three of the top contenders for Worlds not competing in Phoenix, the door is wide open for a new star to emerge.
The Road to LA is just heating up, and we’re right here for all of it! For our coverage of the 2026 Xfinity U.S. Championships, follow us @InsideGym and right here on InsideGym.com!
The 2026 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships will see U.S. Olympians and World champions compete for spots on the 2026-27 USA Gymnastics National Teams and a shot at the American roster for the 2026 World Gymnastics Artistic World Championships October 17-25 in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.
Click here for our Senior Women’s Preview!
Click here for John Roethlisberger’s Take!
Scroll for our full Inside Gymnastics Senior Men’s preview, plus roster updates and links on how to watch!
Schedule + Links To Watch (subject to change)
Thursday, Aug. 6 | Men – Day 1
Jr. Men – 1:00 p.m. MT (updated time)
Sr. Men – 7:00 p.m. MT
Friday, Aug. 7 | Women Day 1
Jr. Women – 12:00 p.m. MT
Sr. Women – 7:00 p.m. MT
Saturday, Aug. 8 | Men – Day 2
Jr. Men – 10:30 a.m. MT
Sr. Men – 4:30 p.m. MT
Sunday, Aug. 9 | Women – Day 2
Jr. Women – 10:00 a.m. MT
Sr. Women – 3:00 p.m. MT
TV Broadcast & Streaming Will Be Updated As We Receive It
All senior sessions will stream on Peacock for those in the U.S.
All junior sessions and international feeds for senior sessions will be available on the USA Gymnastics YouTube channel
- Thursday, August 6 – Senior Men Day 1 –
- Friday, August 7 – Senior Women Day 1 –
- Saturday, August 8 – Senior Men Day 1 –
- Saturday, August 8 – Senior Women Day 1 –
- Saturday, August 8 – Senior Men Day 1 –
- Saturday, August 8 – Senior Men Day 2
- Sunday, August 9 – Day 1 Recap –
- Sunday, August 9 – Senior Women Day 2
ROSTER
as of July 27, 2026
Subject to change
📍dropping the #XfinityChamps registered athletes list!— USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) July 27, 2026
The following senior gymnasts are expected to compete in Phoenix at this year's Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships!
🎟️➡️ https://t.co/UEOOKAs8BS pic.twitter.com/oGQCYwClqh
Who We’re Watching!
FUZZY BENAS
UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA
Hometown: Richmond, TX Birthday: September 25, 2002
Fuzzy Benas had a breakout year in 2024 where he finished sixth in the All-Around at the Olympic Trials, and he brought that momentum right to 2025 where he took bronze in the All-Around at the U.S. Championships. He led the Oklahoma Sooners through an incredible 2026 season, which was capped off by finishing second at the NCAA Championships. Now, the question Benas needs to answer is if he can compete consistently with veterans surrounding him and make some noise of his own. A fan-favorite, with the right combination of difficulty and execution, the possibilities are endless for Benas.
TAYLOR BURKHART
STANFORD
Hometown: Lewisville, TX Birthday: September 12, 2006
Taylor Burkhart has been on the cusp of greatness for years. In 2025, he took the steps to be a front-runner in Team USA. At the Antalya World Cup, he won gold on floor and also qualified to vault and high bar finals. He won high bar gold at the U.S. Championships, and was named an alternate for the World Championship team. 2026 could be the year for Burkhart to prove he belongs in the top echelon of U.S. gymnasts if he’s to make his case for LA28.
BRANDON DANG
UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS
Hometown: San Jose, CA Birthday: May 26, 2005
Phoenix is sure to bring fans a battle on pommel horse, and Brandon Dang will certainly be a top contender. Dang had a breakout year in 2025. He competed at three different World Cups, advancing to the final at each event, and winning gold in Baku. He also was a member of the 2025 World Championship team after taking pommel horse silver at the U.S. Championships. Dang won the 2026 NCAA title in the event and if he can bring his signature pommel work to Championships, he can contend for gold on pommel horse and a spot at this year’s World Championships.
PATRICK HOOPES
United States Air Force Academy
Hometown: Lehi, UT Birthday: May 15, 2002
The one everyone is chasing! Another member of the pommel horse battle has entered the chat! Patrick Hoopes is entering the U.S. Championships as the reigning U.S. pommel horse champion, and world bronze medalist from 2025. So far in 2026, he took home gold in his signature event at the Pan American Championships! The question Hoopes will have to answer is if he can remain supreme as the U.S. pommel king and continue to climb internationally! “I’m just very competitive, so I always just want to go out and win every competition that I go to,” Hoopes told us in June. It will all go down in Phoenix!
ASHER HONG*
STANFORD
Hometown: Tomball, TX Birthday: March 23, 2004
Reigning U.S. All-Around Champion Asher Hong is also a 2026 NCAA Team Champion for Stanford, and member of the Paris Olympic team that won a historic bronze medal. The two-time U.S. AllAround Champion will be looking for another All-Around podium finish in 2026 and retain his title. Hong was looking better than ever ahead of last year’s World Championships, but an injury in warmups prior to the first day of competition forced him to withdraw. Hong prefers to do his talking on the floor, and he comes into Phoenix as one of the favorites and fresh off leading Stanford to the NCAA team title. Hong began his Elite season by helping Team USA to silver at the American Cup in March. If Hong is healthy and in Phoenix, watch out for his powerful routines on vault, floor, and rings!
*Not registered as of 7-29-26
JUNNOSUKE IWAI
Stanford
Hometown: Lewisville, TX Birthday: June 12, 2006
Junnosuke Iwai is one of the bright up-and-coming stars of Team USA. Iwai made his collegiate debut for Stanford in 2026, helping them to the NCAA team title, and also took home the vault title! Watch out for his incredible tumbling and execution on floor! Before college, he was coached by his father and Japanese Olympian, Norimasa Iwai, and his influence shines bright in Junnosuke’s gymnastics!
JOSH KARNES
EVO Gymnastics
Hometown: Erie, PA Birthday: July 6, 2004
The time for Josh Karnes is now! Karnes has been one of the up-and-coming athletes for multiple years! With two years until the LA Olympic Games and a new EVO team behind him, this could be his time to break through! Karnes brings an incredible repertoire of skills on high bar and will certainly stand out in that event. He is steady across each apparatus, and will be looking for consistency, a little hype, and a strong All-Around finish!
Charlie Larson
University of Michigan
Hometown: White Bear Lake, MN Birthday: August 4, 2003
The tumbling king! If there is one thing Charlie Larson will surely bring to the competition floor, it’s extremely difficult tumbling combined with pristine form and execution, along with an unmatchable energy. Before he was an artistic gymnast, Larson competed in Trampoline and Tumbling! He was also a member of the 2025 Michigan team that won the NCAA team title! Larson brings the art to artistic gymnastics, and will be one to watch on vault and floor exercise.
Danila Leykin
EVO GYMNASTICS
Hometown: Sarasota, FL Birthday: June 28, 2007
The rising star! Danila Leykin has been one to watch so far in 2026, and seems to improve every time he competes. After some struggles in 2025, Leykin is getting more comfortable with bigger skills and is proving he can contend with his veteran teammates. He started his year with a successful Winter Cup before representing Team USA at both the American Cup and the DTB Pokal Team Challenge in Germany. He is steady on all six events and will definitely be in the mix for an All-Around medal in Phoenix, and a potential spot to the World Championships in Rotterdam.
Check out our interview with Danila here!
Yul Moldauer
University of Oklahoma
Hometown: Arvada, CO Birthday: August 26, 1996
Let’s Gooooo!!! Team USA’s heart and soul is back after sitting out the entire 2025 season. In his first national appearance since the 2024 Olympic Team Trials, Yul Moldauer, who owns one of the most decorated résumés in the field, placed second in the All-Around at the 2026 Winter Cup and won gold on parallel bars. At the 2026 Senior Pan American Championships, he won parallel bars and took bronze with the team and in the All-Around proving he’s back and ready to challenge. Moldauer was suspended for 16 months by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) due to a Whereabouts violation, noting in part in a January 16, 2025 Instagram post: “This experience has been incredibly difficult, but it has also given me the chance to reflect, grow, and come back stronger. I am more determined than ever to continue pursuing my goals.” This spring, Moldauer made the move from his longtime training gym 5280 to the University of Oklahoma where he competed his NCAA gymnastics, to resume training with Mark Williams in the lead up to LA.
STEPHEN NEDOROSCIK
EVO GYMNASTICS
Hometown: Worcester, MA Birthday: October 28, 1998
Superman. Brought to Paris to do pommel horse and pommel horse only amidst a controversial selection process, Stephen Nedoroscik sat on the sidelines for the first two and a half hours of the Men’s Team Final. When it became his time to perform, as the last routine for Team USA, with the first team medal in 16 years on the line, he delivered. Since winning bronze, Nedoroscik has been everywhere raising the profile of men’s gymnastics. He recently competed at the 2026 Men’s National Qualifier where he earned a 14.300 on his signature event. He will certainly be a part of the much-anticipated pommel horse battle in Phoenix, and is out to prove that he’s ready to return to his first World Championship since 2022.
KAMERON NELSON
EVO GYMNASTICS
Hometown: Coeur d’ Alene, ID Birthday: August 2, 2001
The Triple! Kameron Nelson has been making major waves since graduating from Ohio State in the spring of 2025. Last year, he became the first gymnast to ever land two triple backs in one floor routine! He also packs the difficulty on vault and rings. Nelson finished fourth on floor at the 2025 World Championships, and quickly moved training locations to EVO Gymnastics where he has made rapid improvements, and even added parallel bars and high bar back to his repertoire! Watch out Phoenix, because Nelson has something to prove!
FREDERICK RICHARD
University of MICHIGAN
Hometown: Stoughton, MA Birthday: April 23, 2004
There’s no doubt Frederick Richard has momentum on his side as he continues to build his on and off the floor persona and show the world what men’s gymnastics is all about—elevating it as far as he possibly can in as many ways as he can. After a disappointing 2025 season where he didn’t qualify for the World Championships, Richard is locked in, winning another NCAA National All-Around title and the exclusive Nissen Emery Award. Richard took to social media to claim that not only will he be at Worlds this year, but he’ll be winning gold. “There will be a gold medal from Worlds around my neck,” Richard said. He’s still chasing his first U.S. All-Around title and we get the feeling that Phoenix will finally be his time.
DAVID SHAMAH
STANFORD
Hometown: Rock Hill, NY Birthday: February 13, 2005
David Shamah burst onto the scene in 2022 when he won the Junior All-Around title at the U.S. Championships. Since then, Shamah has competed for Stanford and has yet to make a statement on the senior men’s scene. With the door open this year, the time is now for Shamah to make his move. Earlier this year he told us, “I still have quite a bit of room to improve on every event,” he said. “You can find small tenths here and there, and across six events, that really adds up.” He was part of this season’s NCAA Championship team for Stanford and has all the skills to be a major player.
Shane Wiskus
EVO GYMNASTICS
Hometown: Spring Park, MN Birthday: October 1, 1998
Welcome back, Shane! Shane Wiskus was a member of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic team, and an alternate for the 2024 Paris Olympic team. Following the Paris Olympics, he had shoulder surgery on a nagging injury, leaving him out of the 2025 season. “It’s not like I have this burning desire to win an Olympic medal and accomplish 25 more things before I’m done, I’m satisfied with my career. But there’s that part of me that’s like, I have more potential,” Wiskus told us in February. Now Wiskus is back and posted a solid 84.157 All-Around score at the 2026 USAG men’s qualifier, and is looking like a dark horse for an All-Around medal in Phoenix.
Inside Gymnastics will continue to provide roster updates as we receive them!
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