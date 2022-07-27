Everything you need to know for the 2022 U.S. Classic!

Some of the best gymnasts in the country will meet in Salt Lake City, Utah for the 2022 U.S. Classic this weekend. The competition will serve as the final opportunity for gymnasts to qualify to the U.S. Championships which will take place in Tampa, Florida Aug 18-21. How can I watch? Who is competing? Who isn’t? Where are the live scores?

Here is everything you need to know!

When Is It?

July 27th: Podium Training – Hopes (2 p.m. ET)

July 28th: Podium Training – Junior Women Session 1 (2:05 p.m. ET) Competition – Hopes Championship (8:50 p.m. ET)

July 29th: Podium Training – Junior Women Session 2 (12:20 p.m. ET) Podium Training – Junior + Senior Men Session 1 (2 p.m. ET) Podium Training – Senior Women (6:30 p.m. ET) Competition – Junior Women Session 1 (9:00 p.m. ET)

July 30th: Competition – Junior Women Session 2 (2:30 p.m. ET) Competition – Senior Women (7 p.m. ET)

July 31st: Competition – Junior + Senior Men Session 1 (3:00 p.m. ET) Competition – Senior Men Session 2 (8:30 p.m. ET)



How Can I Watch?

All podium training sessions will be streamed on the USA Gymnastics YouTube Channel.

The following competitions will be on USA Gymnastics’ streaming service, FlipNow (subscription required): Hopes Championship, Junior Women (Session 1), and Senior Men (Session 2). CNBC will air session 2 of the junior women, the senior women’s competition, and the junior + senior men’s competition (Session 1).

Individual routines will be uploaded to FlipNow during the competitions that are streamed on FlipNow and following each session that is on broadcast TV.

Where Are The Results?

Right here!

What’s At Stake?

This competition will serve as the final opportunity to qualify for the U.S. Championships. All gymnasts (below) that have an asterisk next to their name still need to qualify.

The required scores to qualify: