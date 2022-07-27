Everything you need to know for the 2022 U.S. Classic!
Some of the best gymnasts in the country will meet in Salt Lake City, Utah for the 2022 U.S. Classic this weekend. The competition will serve as the final opportunity for gymnasts to qualify to the U.S. Championships which will take place in Tampa, Florida Aug 18-21. How can I watch? Who is competing? Who isn’t? Where are the live scores?
Here is everything you need to know!
When Is It?
- July 27th:
- Podium Training – Hopes (2 p.m. ET)
- July 28th:
- Podium Training – Junior Women Session 1 (2:05 p.m. ET)
- Competition – Hopes Championship (8:50 p.m. ET)
- July 29th:
- Podium Training – Junior Women Session 2 (12:20 p.m. ET)
- Podium Training – Junior + Senior Men Session 1 (2 p.m. ET)
- Podium Training – Senior Women (6:30 p.m. ET)
- Competition – Junior Women Session 1 (9:00 p.m. ET)
- July 30th:
- Competition – Junior Women Session 2 (2:30 p.m. ET)
- Competition – Senior Women (7 p.m. ET)
- July 31st:
- Competition – Junior + Senior Men Session 1 (3:00 p.m. ET)
- Competition – Senior Men Session 2 (8:30 p.m. ET)
How Can I Watch?
All podium training sessions will be streamed on the USA Gymnastics YouTube Channel.
The following competitions will be on USA Gymnastics’ streaming service, FlipNow (subscription required): Hopes Championship, Junior Women (Session 1), and Senior Men (Session 2). CNBC will air session 2 of the junior women, the senior women’s competition, and the junior + senior men’s competition (Session 1).
Individual routines will be uploaded to FlipNow during the competitions that are streamed on FlipNow and following each session that is on broadcast TV.
Where Are The Results?
Right here!
What’s At Stake?
This competition will serve as the final opportunity to qualify for the U.S. Championships. All gymnasts (below) that have an asterisk next to their name still need to qualify.
The required scores to qualify:
- Junior Women: 49.50 All-Around
- Senior Women: 50.50 All-Around; 38.85 3 events; 26.25 2 events
- Junior Men: Top six All-Around
- Senior Men: Top six scores based on 10-point program and/or petitions
Who’s Competing?
Junior Women – Session 1
July 29th at 9p.m. ET (Watch on FlipNow)
- Kieryn Finnell – Rochester Gymnastics
- Gabby Hardie – Twin City Twisters
- Avery King – WOGA
- Madray Johnson – WOGA
- Claire Pease – WOGA
- Hezly Rivera – WOGA
- Finley Weldon – WOGA
- Eveylynn Lowe – GAGE*
- Annalisa Milton – GAGE
- Malea Milton – GAGE
- Christiane Popovich – Midwest Gymnastics
- Izzy Stassi – Gym X-Treme
- Paige Wills – Parkettes*
Junior Women- Session 2
July 30th at 2:30 p.m. ET (Watch on CNBC)
- Jazmyn Jimenez – Gymnastics Olympica*
- Tyler Turner – Airborne Gymnastics Training Center
- Christina Shelton – Top Notch Training Center*
- Nicole Desmond – First State
- Audrey Snyder – First State
- Sydney Snyder – First State*
- Carly Weinberg – Buckeye*
- Kelise Woolford – Buckeye
- Anabelle Dewey – E.T.C. Gymnastics*
- Payton Chandler – Metroplex*
- Michelle Pineda – Metroplex
- Taylor McMahon – Texas Dreams*
- Lacie Saltzmann – Texas Dreams*
- Norah Christian – Cascade Elite West
- Jayla Hang – Pacific Reign
- Simone Rose – Pacific Reign
Senior Women
July 30th at 7 p.m. ET (Watch on CNBC)
- Ciena Alipio – Midwest
- Charlotte Booth – Brandy Johnson’s
- Amelia Disidore – GAGE
- Marissa Neal – GAGE
- Leanne Wong – GAGE
- Addison Fatta – Prestige
- Shilese Jones – Ascend
- Katelyn Jong – Metroplex
- Levi Jung-Ruivivar – Twin City Twisters*
- Katelyn Rosen – Twin City Twisters
- Lauren Little – Everest
- Nola Matthews – Airborne
- Brooke Pierson – WOGA
- Joscelyn Roberson – North East Texas Elite
Junior Men + Seniors Session 1
July 31st at 3:00 p.m. ET (Watch on CNBC)
- Zach Green – Stanford Boys Gymnastics, junior*
- Deano Roberts – Stanford Boys Gymnastics, junior
- David Grossman – Libertyville Gymnastics, junior*
- Ryan Jacobson – Elevate Gymnastics, junior*
- Preston Ngai – Elevate Gymnastics, junior
- Cash Johnson – Houston Gymnastics Academy, junior*
- Gus McGowen – USA Gymnastics World, junior*
- Toma Murakawa – Gymnastics Olympica, junior*
- Brendan Strom – Gymnastics Ollympica, junior*
- Evan Reichart – Premier Gymnastics, junior*
- Dylan Shepard – Gymnastics USA, junior*
- Justin Ah Chow – Ohio State, senior
- Riley Loos – Stanford, senior
- Brody Malone – Stanford, senior
- Khoi Young – Stanford, senior
- Colt Walker – Stanford, senior*
- Jeremy Bischoff – Stanford, senior
- Taylor Burkhart – Stanford, senior
- Ian Lasic-Ellis – Stanford, senior
- Aidan Cuy – William & Mary, senior*
- Isaiah Drake – U.S. Naval Academy, senior*
- Michael Jaroh – Penn State, senior
- Paul Juda – Michigan, senior
- Cameron Bock – Michigan, senior
- Yul Moldauer – 5280 Gymnastics, senior
- Stephen Nedoroscik – Penn State, senior
- Fred Richard – Massachusetts Elite, senior
- Ryan Swatscheno – Arizona Men’s Gymnastics, senior*
- Shane Wiskus – U.S.O.P.T.C., senior
Senior Men – Session 2
July 31st at 8:30 p.m. ET (Watch on FlipNow)
- Donnell Whittenburg – Salto Gymnastics*
- Javier Alfonzo – Michigan*
- Landen Blixt – Michigan*
- Rithik Puri – Michigan*
- Michael Artlip – Penn State*
- Matt Cormier – Penn State*
- Joshua Karnes – Penn State*
- Caleb Melton – Penn State*
- Will Fleck – Penn State*
- Kameron Nelson – Ohio State*
- Daniel Simmons – Oklahoma*
- Colin Van Wicklen – Oklahoma*
- Taylor Christopulos – Nebraska*
- Samuel Phillips – Nebraska*
- Zachary Cipra – Northern Illinois*
- Caleb Rickard – Cal Berkely*
- Noah Sano – Cal Berkely*
- Colin Flores – West Coast Olympic*
- Tyler Flores – West Coast Olympic*
- Izaiha Mlay – West Coast Olympic*
- Patrick Hoopes – U.S. Air Force Academy*
- Erich Upton – U.S. Air Force Academy*
- Blake Sun – Stanford*
- Evan Hymanson – Stanford Boys Gymnastics*
- Jared Noyman – Stanford Boys Gymnastics*
- Austin Padgett – Pride Gymnastics*
- Troy Lipis – Gymnastics World*
- Connor McCool – Illinois*
- Ian Skirkey – Illinois*
- Logan Teal – Troy Gymnastics*
Who Is Missing?
Notably missing from the U.S. Classic roster is Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Jade Carey, who attended the July National Team Camp, and eMjae Frazier, who finished third All-Around at the Winter Cup earlier this year. Also not competing is the 2022 U.S. Pan American Championship team: Skye Blakely, Kayla DiCello, Lexi Zeiss, Elle Mueller and Zoe Miller (seniors) and Tiana Sumanasekera (originally on roster but later scratched), Alicia Zhou, Dulcy Caylor, and Zoey Molomo (juniors). Other big names missing from the roster include 2022 Winter Cup champions Konnor McClain and Vitaliy Guimaraes, 2x Junior Winter Cup champion Ella Kate Parker, 2022 Winter Cup bar champion Gabby Van Frayen, 2021 U.S. floor champion Eddie Penev and 2022 NCAA team and parallel bars champion Curran Phillips. All were originally on the roster but scratched. All of these gymnasts are already qualified to the U.S. Championships.
Photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics
For more:
TCT’s Levi Jung-Ruivivar Ready to Shine
U.S. Junior Champ Katelyn Jong Ready For The Jump To The Senior Ranks
Rising Star Nola Matthews Readies For The Road Ahead
Joscelyn Roberson – A Star On The Rise
Follow Inside Gymnastics on Instagram and Twitter for the latest updates!
Subscribe now at www.shopinsidenation.com for our Inside Gymnastics magazine U.S. Championship Preview Issue! Subscribe for 3 Years & receive our 2020 Olympic Commemorative Issue FREE! *While supplies last