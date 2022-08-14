Inside Gymnastics will be On the Scene in Tampa bringing you in-depth coverage of the 2022 U.S. Championships! Subscribe now for our September/October issue featuring full coverage, stars, storylines and stunning photos from Tampa and a full 2022 World Championships Preview!
Everything you need to know for the 2022 U.S. Championships!
The best gymnasts in the country will meet in Tampa, Florida for the 2022 U.S. Championships this weekend. How can I watch? Who is competing? Who isn’t? Where are the live scores?
Here is everything you need to know!
When Is It & How Can I Watch?
- August 16th:
- August 17th:
- August 18th:
- August 19th:
- August 20th:
- August 21st:
Individual routines will be uploaded to FlipNow during the competitions that are streamed on FlipNow and following each session that is on broadcast TV.
Where Are The Results?
Right here!
What’s At Stake?
Spots on the U.S. National Team! Here’s what the gymnasts need to do:
Junior and Senior Women
Gymnasts can earn spots on the U.S. National Team by placing in the top 8 All-Around in addition to having the minimum required score across both days of competition. Additional spots may be selected based on the needs of the National Team.
The minimum required scores:
- Junior Women: 99.00 All-Around
- Senior Women: 101.00 All-Around
Junior and Senior Men
Junior Men: Gymnasts will earn spots on the U.S. National Team by placing in the top 5 All-Around. Up to 3 more athletes in All-Around rank order or from approved petitions can be selected. Additionally, the top ranked 18 year old athlete from the senior session not named to the senior national team will be added to the national team.
Senior Men: A maximum of 20 athletes can be selection for the Senior U.S. National Team. 8-12 athletes will be invited to the 2022 World Championship Selection Camp and will subsequently be named to the national team, plus up to 3 athletes through discretionary criteria or approved petitions. Remaining spots will be filled through the All-Around rankings (up to 5 athletes from the top 5 not already named to the national team) and the 10-point program final results (up to five from the top five scores).
All national team spots will be announced at the conclusion of each competition.
Who’s Competing?
Junior Men
- Benjamin Aguilar, Siesta Key, Fla./EVO Gymnastics
- Bobby Alessio, Belleville, N.J./Meadowlands Gymnastics Academy
- Hasan Aydogdu, Carlstadt, N.J./Meadowlands Gymnastics Academy
- Robert Banks, High Point, N.C./Salem Gymnastics Center
- Jaden Blank, Lakewood Ranch, Fla./EVO Gymnastics
- Sasha Bogonosiuk, Buffalo Grove, Ill./Gymkhana Gymnastics Club and Dance Studio
- Solen Chiodi, St. Paul, Minn./Mini-Hops Gymnastics
- Noah Copeland, Lancaster, Ohio/Hocking Valley Gymnastics Center
- Chase Davenport-Mills, Johns Creek, Ga./Roswell Gymnastics
- Alex Duebler, Frisco, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics
- Carson Eshleman, Monroe, Mich./Michigan Elite Gymnastics Academy
- Jared Fry, Wolfforth, Texas/Texas Elite Gymnastics Academy
- Emmit Glover, Saratoga Springs, Utah/All American Gymnastics
- Zach Green, San Jose, Calif./Stanford Boys’ Gymnastics
- Nico Hamilton, Grapevine, Texas/Texas Dreams
- Conor Heary, Sarasota, Fla./EVO Gymnastics
- Jake Islam, Suffield, Conn./Western Mass Gymnastics
- Cash Johnston, Houston, Texas/Houston Gymnastics Associates
- Ty Jordan, Morrison, Colo./5280 Gymnastics North
- Alex Karadzhov, Saint Petersburg, Fla./EVO Gymnastics
- William Keller, Centerville, Utah/USA Gymnastics World
- Cooper Kim, Grand Ledge, Mich./Capital City Flips Gymnastics
- Adam Lakomy, Roselle Park, N.J./Sunburst Gymnastics Training Center
- Kiran Mandava, Cypress, Texas/Cypress Academy of Gymnastics
- Toma Murakawa, Van Nuys, Calif./Gymnastics Olympica USA
- Preston Ngai, Elk Grove, Calif./Elevate Gymnastics Academy
- Alexandru Nitache, Knoxville, Tenn./GymTek Academy
- Tristen Nye, Strongsville, Ohio/Above the Barre Gymnastics
- Maxwell Odden, Scottsdale, Ariz./North Valley Gymnastics
- Kaleb Palacio, Bacliff, Texas/Above the Bar Gymnastics Academy
- Jake Prabhakaran, Tampa, Fla./LaFleur’s Gymnastics
- David Ramirez, Nipomo, Calif./Central Coast Gymnastics Sports Center
- Evan Reichert, Oswego, Ill./Premier Gymnastics Academy West
- Deano Roberts, Woodside, Calif./Stanford Boys’ Gymnastics
- David Shamah, McKinney, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics
- Dylan Shepard, Casselberry, Fla./Gymnastics USA
- Jonah Soltz, Tacoma, Wash./Metropolitan Gymnastics
- Brendan Strom, Simi Valley, Calif./Gymnastics Olympica USA
- Kai Uemura, Chicago, Ill./Lakeshore Academy of Artistic Gymnastics
- Kyle Walchuk, Howell, Mich./Infinity Gymnastics Academy
- Pierce Wolfgang, Bryn Mawr, Pa./Montgomery County Sports Performance Center
- Gavin Zborowski, Arvada, Colo./5280 Gymnastics North
Junior Women
- Sage Bradford, Flower Mound, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics
- Dulcy Caylor, Spring, Texas/World Champions Centre
- Payton Chandler, Frisco, Texas/Metroplex Gymnastics
- Norah Christian, Bremerton, Wash./Cascade Elite West
- Nicole Desmond, Wind Gap, Pa./First State Gymnastics
- Kieryn Finnell, Pittsford, N.Y./Rochester Gymnastics Academy
- Jayla Hang, Bellevue, Wash./Pacific Reign Gymnastics
- Gabrielle Hardie, Sioux Falls, S.D./Twin City Twisters
- Madray Johnson, Dallas, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics
- Avery King, Dallas, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics
- Myli Lew, Belmont, Calif./San Mateo Gymnastics
- Annalisa Milton, Lee’s Summit, Mo./Great American Gymnastics Express
- Malea Milton, Lee’s Summit, Mo./Great American Gymnastics Express
- Zoey Molomo, McKinney, Texas/Metroplex Gymnastics
- Ella Murphy, Frisco, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics
- Ella Kate Parker, West Monroe, La./WOGA Gymnastics
- Claire Pease, Sunnyvale, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics
- Michelle Pineda, Allen, Texas/Metroplex Gymnastics
- Christiane Popovich, West Des Moines, Iowa/Midwest Gymnastics Center
- Hezly Rivera, Plano, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics
- Simone Rose, Sammamish, Wash./Pacific Reign Gymnastics
- Lacie Saltzmann, Coppell, Texas/Texas Dreams
- Audrey Snyder, Annapolis, Md./First State Gymnastics
- Izzy Stassi, Delaware, Ohio/Gym X-Treme
- Tiana Sumanasekera, Pleasanton, Calif./West Valley Gymnastics School
- Gabby Van Frayen, Lewis Center, Ohio/Gym X-Treme
- Kelise Woolford, Columbus, Ohio/Buckeye Gymnastics
- Alicia Zhou, San Antonio, Texas/Love Gymnastics
Senior Men
- Justin Ah Chow, Atlanta, Ga./Ohio State University
- Javier Alfonso, Miami, Fla./University of Michigan
- Michael Artlip, Bellaire, Texas/Penn State University
- Maxim Bereznev, Woodstock, Ga./Roswell Gymnastics
- Jeremy Bischoff, Canyon Country, Calif./Stanford University
- Landon Blixt, Fowlerville, Mich./University of Michigan
- Cameron Bock, Tustin, Calif./University of Michigan
- Garrett Braunton, Olympia, Wash./U.S. Air Force Academy
- Taylor Burkhart, Morrison, Colo./Stanford University
- Taylor Christopulos, Layton, Utah/University of Nebraska
- Asher Cohen, Lakewood, Colo./University of Nebraska
- Matt Cormier, Milton, Mass./Penn State University
- Alex Diab, Glen Ellyn, Ill./U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center
- Isaiah Drake, Los Angeles, Calif./U.S. Naval Academy
- Will Fleck, Fairfax Station, Va./Penn State University
- Colin Flores, Mountain House, Calif./West Coast Olympic Gymnastics Academy
- Vitaliy Guimaraes, Arvada, Colo./University of Oklahoma
- Dallas Hale, Frisco, Texas/Cypress Academy of Gymnastics
- Asher Hong, Tomball, Texas/Cypress Academy of Gymnastics
- Patrick Hoopes, Lehi, Utah/U.S. Air Force Academy
- Evan Hymanson, Morganville, N.J./Stanford Boys Gymnastics
- Michael Jaroh, Northville, Mich./Penn State University
- Joshua Karnes, Erie, Pa./Penn State University
- Anthony Koppie, Fayetteville, Ga./Roswell Gymnastics
- Ian Lasic-Ellis, Dover, Mass./Stanford University
- Toby Liang, Roswell, Ga./Roswell Gymnastics
- Riley Loos, El Dorado Hills, Calif./Stanford University
- Brody Malone, Aragon, Ga./Stanford University
- Connor McCool, Chesterfield, Mo./University of Illinios
- Caleb Melton, Woodbridge, Va./Penn State University
- Yul Moldauer, Wellington, Colo./5280 Gymnastics
- Stephen Nedoroscik, Worcester, Mass./Penn State University
- Kameron Nelson, Evans, Ga./Ohio State University
- Noah Newfeld, Plano, Texas/University of California – Berkeley
- Eddie Penev, Penfield, N.Y./U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center
- Curran Phillips, Naperville, Ill./Stanford University
- Fred Richard, Stoughton, Mass./Massachusetts Elite Gymnastics Academy
- Noah Sano, Northridge, Calif./University of California – Berkeley
- Garrett Schooley, Sarasota, Fla./EVO Gymnastics
- Daniel Simmons, Cypress, Texas/University of Oklahoma
- Landon Simpson, Bellefonte, Pa./Centre Elite Gymnastics
- Ian Skirkey, Pepperell, Mass./University of Illinois
- Blake Sun, San Antonio, Texas/Stanford University
- Colt Walker, Cedar Park, Texas/Stanford University
- Donnell Whittenburg, Baltimore, Md./Salto Gymnastics
- Shane Wiskus, Minneapolis, Minn./U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center
- Khoi Young, Bowie, Md./Stanford University
Senior Women
- Ciena Alipio, San Jose, Calif./Midwest Gymnastics Center
- Skye Blakely, Frisco, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics
- Charlotte Booth, Clermont, Fla./Brandy Johnson’s Global Gymnastics
- Jade Carey, Phoenix, Ariz./Oregon State University
- Jordan Chiles, Spring, Texas/World Champions Centre
- Kayla DiCello, Boyds, Md./Hill’s Gymnastics
- Amelia Disidore, Overland Park, Kan./Great American Gymnastics Express
- Addison Fatta, Wrightsville, Pa./Prestige Gymnastics
- Olivia Greaves, Staten Island, N.Y./World Champions Centre
- Shilese Jones, Auburn, Wash./Ascend Gymnastics Center
- Katelyn Jong, Allen, Texas/Metroplex Gymnastics
- Levi Jung-Ruivivar, Woodland Hills, Calif./Twin City Twisters
- Nola Matthews, Gilroy, Calif./Airborne Gymnastics Training Center
- Konnor McClain, Las Vegas, Nev./WOGA Gymnastics
- Elle Mueller, Ham Lake, Minn./Twin City Twisters
- Marissa Neal, Blue Springs, Mo./Great American Gymnastics Express
- Brooke Pierson, Canby, Ore./WOGA Gymnastics
- Joscelyn Roberson, Texarkana, Texas/North East Texas Elite Gymnastics
- Katelyn Rosen, Boerne, Texas/Twin City Twisters
- Leanne Wong, Overland Park, Kan./Great American Gymnastics Express
- Lexi Zeiss, Omaha, Neb./Twin City Twisters
Who Is Missing?
Notably missing from the U.S. Championship roster is 2022 Winter Cup bronze medalist eMjae Frazier, 2022 Winter Cup beam bronze medalist Ashlee Sullivan and 2022 Pan Am Championships uneven bar silver medalist Zoe Miller. On the men’s side, 2022 NCAA All-Around Champion Paul Juda is not on the roster after an injury sustained in warm up at the 2022 U.S. Classic.
Photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics
