Everything you need to know for the 2022 U.S. Championships!

The best gymnasts in the country will meet in Tampa, Florida for the 2022 U.S. Championships this weekend. How can I watch? Who is competing? Who isn’t? Where are the live scores?

Here is everything you need to know!

When Is It & How Can I Watch?

August 16th: Podium Training – Junior Men (2:30 p.m. ET) – YouTube Podium Training – Senior Men (5 p.m. ET) – YouTube

August 17th: Podium Training – Junior Women (2:30 p.m. ET) – YouTube Podium Training – Senior Women (5 p.m. ET) – YouTube

August 18th: Competition – Junior Men – Day 1 (1:30 p.m. ET) – FlipNow Competition – Senior Men – Day 1 (7 p.m. ET) – Olympic Channel or Peacock. (FlipNow for international viewers)

August 19th: Competition – Junior Women – Day 1 (1:30 p.m. ET) – FlipNow Competition – Senior Women – Day 1 (7 p.m. ET) – Olympic Channel or Peacock . (FlipNow for international viewers)

August 20th: Competition – Junior Men – Day 2 (1:30 p.m. ET) – FlipNow Competition – Senior Men – Day 2 (7 p.m. ET) – CNBC or Peacock . (FlipNow for international viewers)

August 21st: Competition – Junior Women – Day 2 (1:30 p.m. ET) – FlipNow Competition – Senior Women – Day 2 (7 p.m. ET) – NBC or Peacock . (FlipNow for international viewers)



Individual routines will be uploaded to FlipNow during the competitions that are streamed on FlipNow and following each session that is on broadcast TV.

Where Are The Results?

Right here!

What’s At Stake?

Spots on the U.S. National Team! Here’s what the gymnasts need to do:

Junior and Senior Women

Gymnasts can earn spots on the U.S. National Team by placing in the top 8 All-Around in addition to having the minimum required score across both days of competition. Additional spots may be selected based on the needs of the National Team.

The minimum required scores:

Junior Women: 99.00 All-Around

Senior Women: 101.00 All-Around

Junior and Senior Men

Junior Men: Gymnasts will earn spots on the U.S. National Team by placing in the top 5 All-Around. Up to 3 more athletes in All-Around rank order or from approved petitions can be selected. Additionally, the top ranked 18 year old athlete from the senior session not named to the senior national team will be added to the national team.

Senior Men: A maximum of 20 athletes can be selection for the Senior U.S. National Team. 8-12 athletes will be invited to the 2022 World Championship Selection Camp and will subsequently be named to the national team, plus up to 3 athletes through discretionary criteria or approved petitions. Remaining spots will be filled through the All-Around rankings (up to 5 athletes from the top 5 not already named to the national team) and the 10-point program final results (up to five from the top five scores).

All national team spots will be announced at the conclusion of each competition.