By Christy Sandmaier with Ashlee Buhler

On this final day in Kitakyushu, in their home country and in what may well be their final competition on the world stage, Murakami Mai and Uchimura Kohei gave their country and the gymnastics world moments they’ll long remember as we close out this final major competition of 2021 in the most unpredictable of years.

With inquiries and controversial judging telling part of the story, Murakami captured gold on floor in a somewhat dramatic fashion. The Olympic bronze medalist on floor opened with double double on the event, performed a strong double layout, a 2.5 to front full and clean double pike to finish. The crowd was clapping throughout the performance, willing her on, living each moment with her. If this is indeed her last competition, it was an incredible routine to finish out her career.

The judges initially awarded her 13.966, placing her second to 2021 World All-Around Champion Angelina Melnikova (RUS), who performed her strongest floor of the competition in finals. Following an inquiry, Murakami’s score was raised to 14.066 giving her the lead with only one gymnast – Kayla DiCello from the United States – to go. As the crowd held their breath, Murakami’s score held and the gold was hers. Melnikova (14.000) settled for silver and Leanne Wong (USA), who placed second in the All-Around, won bronze scoring a 13.888.

In Murakami’s final bow, winning a medal one more time in front of her home crowd is the perfect way to end her storied career. And even more important than her gold medal here, Murakami has inspired generations of gymnasts across Japan. After the competition, she said her biggest goal was to get a medal on floor, so to come away with a gold as well as a bronze medal on beam, she’s very happy. Up next, she says, she’s interested in coaching with the goal of helping the Japanese team with a medal.

For Uchimura, who was in Kitakyushu for one event, high bar, we will long remember his stuck landing and the admiration of the home crowd as he saluted. He finished sixth with a 14.600 but his placement isn’t the headline here. It’s the significance of the moment for him, his country and for the sport. For the seven-time Olympic medalist and 21-time World medalist, falling off the event in his home Olympics and failing to advance to the event finals isn’t how he wanted to complete his gymnastics career. So he came to Kitakyushu under immense pressure to finish what he started on his own terms. Though he’s conquered virtually every individual achievement to be had in the sport of gymnastics, it’s Uchimura’s character, drive and passion for his sport we salute as much or more as his high-flying, exquisite gymnastics.

For someone who has so graciously given so much to gymnastics and changed it forever, to be able to experience a moment like this at home was all heart. With his status as a legend in the sport already signed and sealed, today was one last time we got to see Uchimura in action. One last time to be amazed. And as the torch is passed to his countrymen, it was one last time knowing we’re so lucky to have witnessed it all.