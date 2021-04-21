+1 At Stake:

So, here are the facts, as we understand the rules. The 2021 European Championships are an Olympic qualifying event. Two individual spots for both the men’s and women’s field are available to qualify to Tokyo. *The 2020 European Championships were not a qualifying event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Note: A country that qualified a full team to Tokyo is eligible to earn non-nominative spots. Countries that have not qualified a full team are eligible to earn a nominative spot for an individual gymnast if the athlete was not part of a team already qualified to the Games.

Non-nominative: It’s the country’s spot, not the gymnast’s, so the country can ultimately choose who they send through to the Games if the spot is earned.

Nominative: This is the gymnast who qualified spot. It cannot be changed by the country and the gymnast reserves the right to accept the spot to Tokyo or not.