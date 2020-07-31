6 Sets of Sisters – 5 Sports – 1 Day!

SISTER SISTER: ESPNU to Spotlight Some of the Best Siblings in College Sports in Honor of National Sisters Day

In honor of National Sisters Day, ESPNU is spotlighting some of the most talented and memorable sisters in recent college sports history including Alyssa and Rachel Baumann, beginning at 12:30 p.m. ET this Sunday, August 2.

The No. 7 Georgia and No. 3 Floridaâ€™s gymnastics rivalry was elevated to a sibling rivalry in 2019 when Alyssa (Florida) and Rachel (Georgia) Baumann took the floor, marking the first time the sisters competed against one another. With their family in the stands, the pair went head to head on floor and beam routines.

Either as teammates or opponents, these women exemplify what it means to make the love of the game a family affair! The Georgia vs. Florida segment featuring the Baumann’s is scheduled for 8:30pm ET.

In addition, the series will spotlight:

2018 NCAA Softball Super Regionals â€“ Kylie and Briana Perez

2019 NCAA Beach Volleyball Championship â€“ Megan and Nicole McNamaraÂ

2019 Regular Season Volleyball â€“ Sydney and Baylee Petersen

2016 Womenâ€™s College World Series â€“ Sydney and Sierra Romero

2012 NCAA Womenâ€™s Basketball Regional Final â€“ Chiney and Nneka Ogwumike

For more information and the complete schedule, click here!

Photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics