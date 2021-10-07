Now, a new story is ready to be written for Malabuyo at UCLA and this one will take place inside Pauley Pavilion and college arenas across the country. She cites her immediate connection with the coaches and the vibe on the team as top reasons she chose to be a Bruin and experienced the excitement of being on campus almost immediately when she was introduced alongside fellow Bruin Olympians during a halftime celebration at the Rose Bowl. An experience she found both nerve-wracking and exciting. “I was so nervous to be on the field! Watching everybody in the crowd, I got chills. It was so exciting.”

Like so many student athletes, she loves working together with her teammates, and knowing they have her back on and off the floor. Her roommate is U.S. National Team member and 2021 Winter Cup floor exercise silver medalist and All-Around bronze medalist Emily Lee, and she joins a stellar freshmen class that includes Lee, along with Canadian standouts Brooklyn Moors and Ana Padurariu.

“I can’t wait to perform in Pauley Pavilion because of the crowd and the energy, and the floor routines! I’m so excited for my floor routine! I just can’t wait to compete. All of the diversity, the people here, the campus, the team – all of those things are just amazing,” she said.

Skillswise, Malabuyo is hoping to keep her back handspring layout layout in her beam routine, hopefully compete her double layout full out dismount off bars because “it’s just so much fun,” and even though she’s not sure what tumbling she’ll throw on floor, she’s excited for the possibilities and very much looking forward to those famous UCLA dance parties during competition.

Most important to Malabuyo, who looks up to Bruin stars Kyla Ross – “she’s so humble and hardworking” – and Peng Peng Lee because of Lee’s flare and style, is being a team player and taking in all of the advice and experience the upperclassmen have to offer. “What I’ve learned, and what they’ve really taught me and the other freshmen is working as a team. We’re all going to be connected. When we’re doing conditioning or the events, we’re really working as a team and I really enjoy that. I really feel like I’m a part of something special. We’re doing it all for each other.”

Currently undeclared, Malabuyo is thinking of majoring in Communications with thoughts of sports broadcasting or commentating in her future but also has an interest in Psychology. And as for the glow-up this year, it’s about more than just gymnastics. “I think I’m a naturally happy person but I think this year, I finally just let it out. Even when I’m practicing, I show it. It’s about the little things and being focused on small goals, not always being perfect. I told [Head Coach] Chris [Waller] that I just really enjoy gymnastics. It’s so fun. Practice is fun. We had a conditioning circuit and even though it was really hard, just the cheering, everybody on the team on your side and having your back, I just really love that.”

She’s also found a few places on campus she considers her go-to spots as she settles into her new routine in the gym and out. “I love UCLA. Being out here and being a part of this amazing team, I love how they carry themselves. We went to a retreat recently and I think I really bonded with every single person on the team, so I just love the energy. It’s just so much fun. I haven’t enjoyed gymnastics so much in a long time. It’s so beautiful and I love the diversity of people and there’s just so many things that you can do and of course, the weather here is always perfect!”

As she works daily to define her own personal success, Malabuyo, who describes herself as determined, optimistic and an open book, definitely has some gymnastics goals in mind at UCLA. She’d love to score a perfect 10 or two as a Bruin, be an example in the gym by being happy and enjoying training, and of course, win a National Championship with her team.

And as she dons blue and gold for the next four years, we’re certain Emma Malabuyo will be embracing many more days like these.