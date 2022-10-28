Ellie Black – Owning Every Moment

By Ashlee Buhler, with Christy Sandmaier contributing

With six World Championships and three Olympic Games under her belt, 2017 World All-Around silver medalist Ellie Black has found herself serving in two critical roles for team Canada: veteran and leader. And she’s loving every minute!

As she gears up for her seventh World Championship appearance in Liverpool, Black is leading a relatively inexperienced Canadian team and looking relaxed, yet all business while doing it. She’s the only one with World or Olympic experience, but having been around the block a few times, she understands the value in soaking in every moment. That’s exactly what she wants this team to do.

“I think you have to just enjoy the moment,” Black said of what she tells her teammates. “You need to enjoy the process and not focus too much on the end result. That will come if you focus on the process and what you need to do and not to be too stressed out of your mind … I think everyone does their best when they’re in their element; when they’re enjoying themselves and they’re not putting too much stress or pressure on themselves.”

Two of Canada’s top gymnasts did not make the trip to Liverpool. 2016 Olympian Rose-Kaying Woo was forced to withdraw from team contention due to a back injury and 2018 World vault silver medalist Shallon Olsen pulled out due to the unexpected passing of her mother.

“We’re sending our love to them and really supporting them from here,” Black said. “Our team is not just our team that’s here, it’s a big extended team. We wouldn’t be here without those athletes … We’re going out there, we’re doing it for our whole extended team, and I know they’re supporting us and we’re supporting them back home.”

Black has overcome some obstacles herself in order to get to Liverpool. After the Tokyo Olympics, where she finished fourth in the beam final, and then touring the country with Simone Biles’ Gold Over America Tour, Black began battling an ankle injury, which has limited her training.

“I wasn’t able to do really any floor and just kind of minimal vaults and beam,” Black said. “So I spent a lot of time on bars this year and decided [earlier this year] that I just needed to give it a little bit more time. So I took a couple of months off of my ankle to really rest it, and that seemed to help.”