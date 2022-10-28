Inside Gymnastics is On the Scene in Liverpool beginning with podium training on October 27 all the way through event finals on November 6. Check us out on InsideGym.com and follow us on Instagram and Twitter @InsideGym to follow all of the action! Head to www.shopinsidenation.com now to Subscribe for our 2022 Worlds issue!
+ Join our Inside Gymnastics Ultimate Insider Program for exclusive content and special behind-the-scenes access to the sport you love!
Click here for the full competition schedule for the 2022 World Championships!
Ellie Black – Owning Every Moment
By Ashlee Buhler, with Christy Sandmaier contributing
With six World Championships and three Olympic Games under her belt, 2017 World All-Around silver medalist Ellie Black has found herself serving in two critical roles for team Canada: veteran and leader. And she’s loving every minute!
As she gears up for her seventh World Championship appearance in Liverpool, Black is leading a relatively inexperienced Canadian team and looking relaxed, yet all business while doing it. She’s the only one with World or Olympic experience, but having been around the block a few times, she understands the value in soaking in every moment. That’s exactly what she wants this team to do.
“I think you have to just enjoy the moment,” Black said of what she tells her teammates. “You need to enjoy the process and not focus too much on the end result. That will come if you focus on the process and what you need to do and not to be too stressed out of your mind … I think everyone does their best when they’re in their element; when they’re enjoying themselves and they’re not putting too much stress or pressure on themselves.”
Two of Canada’s top gymnasts did not make the trip to Liverpool. 2016 Olympian Rose-Kaying Woo was forced to withdraw from team contention due to a back injury and 2018 World vault silver medalist Shallon Olsen pulled out due to the unexpected passing of her mother.
“We’re sending our love to them and really supporting them from here,” Black said. “Our team is not just our team that’s here, it’s a big extended team. We wouldn’t be here without those athletes … We’re going out there, we’re doing it for our whole extended team, and I know they’re supporting us and we’re supporting them back home.”
Black has overcome some obstacles herself in order to get to Liverpool. After the Tokyo Olympics, where she finished fourth in the beam final, and then touring the country with Simone Biles’ Gold Over America Tour, Black began battling an ankle injury, which has limited her training.
“I wasn’t able to do really any floor and just kind of minimal vaults and beam,” Black said. “So I spent a lot of time on bars this year and decided [earlier this year] that I just needed to give it a little bit more time. So I took a couple of months off of my ankle to really rest it, and that seemed to help.”
Black began training on all four events toward the end of the summer and is in the process of building back up her difficulty, with the end goal being Paris 2024. (Although she’s not ruling out LA 2028 either: “I try to think about what’s for dinner tonight and then what’s for breakfast tomorrow morning,” Black said with a laugh. “I like to take it day by day. I always say this, but it’s really what I live by… I love gymnastics and I will do it as long as I possibly can if I’m still enjoying it and my body can handle it.”)
For now her focus is on her team – and doing what she does best. She looks ultra-confident here and as strong as she ever has during podium training. She all but owned the floor during podium training with killer choreography that the crowd in the M&S Bank Arena is going to LOVE.
Always gracious to the media and her fans, and so appreciative of her journey and every time she has the opportunity to compete for her country, Black is one of those athletes we are so lucky to watch and know. She’s a role model for the sport and an inspiration to the younger generation simply by the way she carries herself on and off the floor. So this week in Liverpool is one more time we get to watch Ellie Black and one more time to be amazed by her devotion, skill and leadership.
“My goal is just to come and help the team with whatever they need and be a leader for this team. I have a lot of experience, so I want to help those new faces to enjoy [it]. It’s been a long year, short lead up to the World Championships, but I’m just excited to be back out there competing.”
Photo by Ricardo Bufolin for Inside Gymnastics
For more:
Quotes – 2022 World Championships!
Best of Both Worlds – Chiles, Carey & Wong Prove You Can Do It All!
Alice Kinsella Is Having Her Best Year Of Her Career – And She’s Not Done Yet!
Follow Inside Gymnastics on Instagram and Twitter for the latest updates!
Subscribe now at www.shopinsidenation.com for our Inside Gymnastics magazine 2022 World Championships Issue! Subscribe for 3 Years & receive our 2020 Olympic Commemorative Issue FREE! *While supplies last