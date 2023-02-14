Exceeding Expectations!
Ellie Black Elevates Canada To New Heights
By Ashlee Buhler
When the chalk dust settled and the final score flashed on the scoreboard, Canada’s Ellie Black couldn’t stop the tears from streaming down her face. The dream she had been chasing for the last decade had finally come to fruition at the 2022 World Championships in Liverpool. Surrounded by her teammates; the bronze medal being draped around their necks for the first time in history — it’s a moment forever etched in her memory.
As the age-old saying goes, the third time’s the charm, but for team veteran and leader Black, it turns out the seventh time was the charm – despite all the obstacles. If there was ever a year where Canada could have made excuses for not being at their best – it was this one – but that’s simply not the kind of team they are.
In the lead up to Worlds, the stars didn’t seem to be aligning. Black had a shortened window of preparation due to a nagging ankle injury that limited her training. Then two of Canada’s top gymnasts couldn’t make the trip to Liverpool (2016 Olympian Rose-Kaying Woo was forced to withdraw from team contention due to a back injury and 2018 World vault silver medalist Shallon Olsen pulled out due to the unexpected passing of her mother). Nevertheless, the team trudged on. Black may have been the only one on the team with any Worlds experience, but she and her teammates were ready to fight. Finishing eighth in Qualifications, they just barely snuck into the team final, but Black knew from experience that anything could happen and encouraged her teammates to approach the competition with that mindset.
It paid off.
The Canadian women rose to the occasion in a big way, winning bronze with the type of calm composure one might expect from a group of seasoned veterans. They left it all out on the floor and were the only team in the final to get through the competition without a fall. The result not only locked in a team spot for Canada at the 2024 Paris Olympics, but it’s the first World medal of any color for the Canadian women and something Black has desired and chased since joining the senior ranks in 2012.
While Black will undoubtedly go down in history as the greatest Canadian gymnast of all time, the team has always been her highest priority. She’s as humble as ever when talking about her individual achievements and leaves no question as to what drives her successes: the team.
The team means more than just her teammates down on the floor with her; it means her teammates back at home, it means her coaches, her family, her hometown, her country and everyone who has been a part of her journey. She has been to three Olympic Games and seven World Championships; has six All-Around national titles and three World medals — it’s more than she ever dreamed possible. And it’s all for her team.
Inside Gymnastics caught up with Ellie Black three weeks after returning home from Liverpool!
Seven World Championships and you finally get that historic team medal for Canada as well as an individual silver on beam. Has it sunk in yet?
I think when we were at Worlds, after we won the medal and the whole competition was done, it felt so surreal. I’ve been to so many Worlds and been on so many teams and for that to finally happen… It takes a lot of time to process! That was history for Canada! Winning a silver medal for myself, my first apparatus medal at Worlds, it was kind of the cherry on top. It still feels kind of surreal. I actually went on vacation after Worlds. I went to South Africa because my parents are from there, so I saw my grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins. It was amazing to be able to go from the competition to my family that I don’t see very often and share that experience with them. [Now that I’m home] I’m starting to relive it here with my family and my gym club and friends.
What were your expectations or hopes going into Worlds?
To be honest, I went to World Trials and I wasn’t even sure if I would make the team because I only really started training on all the other events but bars in August. I felt like I was kind of rushed to get my routines together. I didn’t really feel that confident in myself. Going into World Trials, I didn’t know what to expect or how other people were doing or how I would do. It actually went really well and I think that gave me a little bit of a confidence boost because this past year was really hard for me, just trying to get back into competition; my ankle wasn’t ready and we tried a lot of different things to try to heal and get back, but it just took a lot of time. Finally, it came together in August! My main goal was to help the team in whichever way possible. It was more a primary team goal approach and under such a short time frame, that’s what I felt I could help the most with. Our goal was to come top eight, make team finals, and qualify for the World Championships next year. That was our goal and the only real expectation I had, but it turned out to be much more than that!
The team was in eighth after Qualifications – the last team to make it into the team final. What was the mindset as you walked into the arena that day?
We qualified barely ahead of the Netherlands and we were ecstatic! Our goal was to qualify for Worlds next year and we achieved that. Going into team finals, everyone got the opportunity to compete again, everyone got a chance to enjoy it, and we were coming in eighth, so we really could go out there and lay it all out on the floor and give it our best shot! I think for us, it was either we come in eighth, right where we were before, or we move up. Either way, it was already a win for us! I think that gave us a little bit of an advantage because we weren’t really looking at the scores or anyone else, we were just focusing on us and enjoying it.
Did you have any idea how close it was going into the final rotation? You were the last one to go on beam…
I didn’t know we were close to bronze but I knew that we had a chance of moving up in the standings and seeing the top five. I had a couple teammates who only competed one or two events, so they were finished and kind of paying more attention to how the competition was going and what other teams were doing. I was just doing my thing and focusing on us and our performances. Syd (Turner) and Emma (Spence) went up and hit their routines and I’m like, ‘Ok I’ve got to hit a routine for Canada and give us the best possible shot of the highest placement for us.’ In your head you’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, what if?’ You never know because it’s three-up, three-count, but I try to take myself away from the results mindset. For me it’s like, ‘What do I need to do to do this routine the best I possibly can?’ I think one of the GB girls was going at the same time on floor. My coach Dave (Kikuchi) told me that before I went, ‘Just so you know, she’s going at the same time as you, so it’s going to be really loud! So just expect it.’ So I’m up on the beam doing my skills and almost timing them to when the applause wasn’t going crazy. It helped pace my routine and kept me focused, so I don’t know, maybe that’s helpful? (Laughs) Coming off I was so ecstatic because we had the most phenomenal team final for us and I just wanted to see where that placed us. We couldn’t have done more! After we saw my score, Denelle (Pedrick) was like, ‘Guys I think we’re in third.” I was like, ‘Don’t joke with me. I need to see it up there!’ Those emotions were so real.
As you were up on the medal stand having that medal placed around your neck, what kinds of thoughts were going through your mind?
It was just so much pride! I was so happy to be up there with the team. I always say this but the team aspect is my favorite part of the competition because everyone works so hard and you get to achieve it together. That to me, was one of the biggest things. I wasn’t just thinking about the team that was standing by my side there, I was thinking of the whole extended team. There were girls who were supposed to be on this team but weren’t able to be there. There were lots of members of the team at home who helped us achieve that; not only the athletes, but the coaches. I was thinking about everyone’s work that led to this becoming a possibility for Canadian gymnastics. My longtime coach passed away this year and I was thinking about him when I was standing up there, just how proud he would have been and how everything he did for me even led to this being a possibility. It was a lot of emotions and so surreal. There were a lot of times when our team came really close and you feel those emotions of being so close; the potential and that heartbreak. For it to be so unexpected and so genuine and to experience it with this team was so phenomenal.
A few days later you came away with a silver medal on beam – the first apparatus World medal of your career! What did that mean to you, especially given you just missed out on a medal on that event in Tokyo and had limited training coming into this competition?
That was so special! I’ve been in so many beam finals and some have gone terrible and some have been really close. I felt so lucky at this Worlds because I had so many opportunities to compete and enjoy it. So that’s what I wanted to do, especially on beam because everyone is super nervous in the beam final and you never really know what’s going to happen. I feel like you see a lot of the nerves and emotions come through on that event, especially in the finals. The routine I did in team finals was great, so I was just trying to bring that energy back. I didn’t want to hold back, I wanted to be aggressive and go for it! I wanted to hit a strong routine – which I made — and I was pumped! Sitting there waiting [for the score] is like the worst feeling. You get to enjoy the competition but then you’re also like, ‘Can’t it be the end so we know what happened?’ I just wanted to enjoy it with the girls who were in the final. We had a really good group of us. I was out there with my coach David and my physio Martha and they have been with me through so many competitions, so many finals, so many emotions. I remember the Tokyo [beam] finals and they were there with me. It’s just the emotions of coming so close, but being proud of yourself under those circumstances. To be able to share that with them on the competition floor and finally end up on the podium was so special.
You were the only one on the Canadian team with any World Championship experience. What advice did you give your teammates?
It was different because all of these girls were at their first World Championships and I was at my seventh and that was a different dynamic for me. But these girls were so experienced in other ways. It wasn’t so much about the gymnastics and the competing – because they are very good at that. A few of those girls are either currently competing or have been on NCAA teams, so I think that brought a lot to our team as well. Something that was new to a lot of them was the team aspect in the Elite setting and how we compare to other teams. If you look at Qualifications, our team wasn’t as strong as a lot of the other teams in the top eight. We were lacking a little bit of confidence in our ability to rise to the occasion and get that result for Canada. Some of my advice was to be optimistic and open minded and lay it out on the competition floor, see what we can achieve, and not think too much. Instead of ‘I don’t think we’re going to make it,’ it was more, ‘let’s go in with the mindset that we are going to make it and try to give ourselves the best chance because you never know what can happen.’ That’s something I’ve learned throughout my gymnastics career. Even when you think you know something, you don’t. Even when you think it’s over, it’s not. You just have to go out there and be fierce. You can only do what’s in your control, so I think that’s what we focused on and we went out and did it! Hopefully it gives them the confidence that these things are possible.
Canada has now also qualified for Paris 2024! How does having that out of the way this early on impact the team?
This is huge and so unexpected! This changes our whole plan for the next year and a half as a team. It gives us an opportunity to work on upgrades and work on increasing our team’s difficulty, execution and consistency. We do need to get closer to those teams who are a bit above us. A lot of those teams do have higher starts than us on certain events and this allows us time to make those improvements because [if we still had to qualify] we would have had to be more focused on being clean and consistent and not taking risks going into next Worlds to really make sure we qualify a team. Now we have time to try those things out in competition without that fear of taking those risks and the thought of, ‘What if that is the difference in us qualifying a team or not?’ I think this is the biggest thing for our team and I want everyone to take advantage of it. Obviously, take a little reset and recovery and then start to build, but we have more time! I can’t wait for everyone to take advantage of that and see how strong we can be over the next year and a half.
What are some of your personal goals or some things you want to work on over the next year and half leading up to Paris?
I want to start working on some of my harder routines again. Like on floor, getting my harder tumbling back. I have to manage how much load I put through my ankle but now I have more time to work on that. Bars, hopefully getting a D dismount in there and cleaning that routine up further and gaining more confidence with it. It’s still a brand new routine to me, so I’m really happy with the work we’ve done there. Beam, I’m seeing if I can upgrade some things back into my routine and keep working on that calm, cool, aggressive mindset. Vault will probably stay similar but working on cleaning it up in the air and keeping that layout position. It’s exciting because it gives me an opportunity to play around and maybe add some things in… maybe there are some things that I don’t even know of yet that I’ll get a chance to work on, but as for right now it’s just getting back to my full strength routines and then seeing what else we can play with.
Speaking of playing with skills, you got a skill named after you on bars at the Paris World Cup (clear hip piked Tkatchev half to Ezhova). How did that skill come about?
We started that a year ago, like December 2021. They changed the code and you could only have one free hip Tkatchev release without a turn. I had an uprise free hip straddle tkatchev, and then a free hip pike, but I couldn’t do two from the same entry, even if it was a straddle or pike. So I had to think about what I was going to do because it was affecting my bar routine. Dave was like, ‘Well if you do it with a half turn it can still be the same entry and would count toward your routine.’ So we started to work on free hip piked halves to see if it was possible and see where it could go. Then I started working on the Ezhova because I had never done that before. I started to work on straddle backs, see how that went, and then slowly moved from there. We had a lot of teamwork and it was a lot of trial and error. It took a long time. I would say just this past summer it started to really come together and I put it in the routine and started to gain more confidence with it… There’s a certain point where you have to change your mindset and say, ‘I’m going to be aggressive and confident.’ I do remember there was a little bit of a switch because I was so determined and wanted to compete it, I was like, ‘I just have to go for it.’ Going into Paris I knew there was a possibility that if I competed it successfully it would be named after me. If you asked me any amount of time ago if I would have a skill named after me on bars I would have thought you were crazy because bars was my worst event growing up! That was something special to me, to know even if you’re not good at something, you can improve and you can get a skill named after you on that event! I’m very proud of that! It’s something probably every gymnast at a high level dreams of.
A lot of gymnastics fans really love your floor choreography and performance quality. Do you have a character or theme that you try to embody during your routine?
My gymnastics has always kind of been unique and different and I feel this routine matches me and my gymnastics. It’s strong, aggressive, it’s unique… It makes people look and I love performing it. It was really just about finding something that matched my energy and something I could express really well and that was a reflection of me. My choreographer Julia helped me find the music and we chose it because it was kind of a reflection of my energy and allowed me to express that energy through movement and through emotion and being able to hit different levels; be aggressive, but also have some elegance in there. I think the goal was also just to reach everyone who watches it. Whether that’s people at home, the judges, or the audience. I don’t know if there’s necessarily a character or theme, but to me it feels like this strong individual and you’re just trying to be powerful and unique and know it’s ok to be different.
Did you get to give input during the choreographic process?
Absolutely! When it comes to the music or the artistry and dance, I think that’s so important. Julia was phenomenal working with me. Obviously she sees it from a different perspective because she has an outside view and can see me performing. Sometimes I think I look really terrible doing something and I’m like, ‘I don’t know about this.’ But she’s like, ‘Trust me this looks great.’ Or there’s sometimes I’m like, ‘I’m going to fall over in this dance move. This just isn’t going to work’ and we adjust that way. Or she’ll have something creative in her mind but I also have a vision and we kind of tweak it and put it together. So it’s definitely a partnership but the vision she has is phenomenal. I think it’s important that the athlete feels comfortable and confident to perform that routine but she also has this outside vision that you as the athlete can’t see. So there’s a big trust in that way and you’re like, ‘Ok I’m going to give this my all and perform it big!’
Do you ever think about the history you’ve made for your country? How does it feel to know you’ve inspired so many people?
As you get older in this sport that kind of becomes more present. I obviously do gymnastics because I love it a lot but I also want to motivate and be a good role model. For me, growing up in gymnastics, I wasn’t the best. I was strong and powerful but was super messy, my basics weren’t there, my bars were horrendous. I wasn’t really the greatest gymnast and it took me a very long time. My path looked a lot different than other people’s. I think with my experiences in my gymnastics career, in the moment it’s sometimes hard to see it, but as I look back, I’m like, ‘All of this… I hope people watching feel inspired by it.’ I hope people watching can relate and can see something that makes them feel like, ‘Ok just because I wasn’t good in the beginning, doesn’t mean I can’t be successful.’ Or, ‘Just because my path has been a little bit longer or I’ve had these injuries, doesn’t mean I can’t overcome it and reach the goals I have.’ I’m from Halifax, Nova Scotia and it’s a smaller city and Province in Canada and we never really had women’s gymnastics. It was just kind of a breaking down of those barriers and being like, ‘Even if you are from a small city or province, you can achieve a high level of whatever it is you want to accomplish, whether it’s in sport or a different avenue in life.’
I think it’s about sharing my story and hopefully that has an impact on anyone who is watching. As you get older you do think about that more and really understand it and appreciate it. It’s kind of a reason that keeps me going. I want to help Canadian gymnastics grow and gymnastics in general, moving into what hopefully can be a more positive culture. I’ve had such phenomenal experiences in gymnastics and I can’t thank my coaches, club and province enough for that and I want every athlete to have that experience. So that’s something I’m very passionate about; helping develop the sport in a different way and moving into a more positive culture and sharing my experiences to show that it is possible and can happen. Sometimes you have to stop and take those moments to put things in perspective. It’s not always about the gymnastics performance and the results and the medals; there’s so much past that. But I’ve had a lot of help and support to help me achieve that and that’s why giving back is so important because I’ve had so much help to get where I am today.
Photos by Ricardo Bufolin; Grace Chiu
