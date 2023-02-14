Ellie Black Elevates Canada To New Heights 

Seven World Championships and you finally get that historic team medal for Canada as well as an individual silver on beam. Has it sunk in yet?

I think when we were at Worlds, after we won the medal and the whole competition was done, it felt so surreal. I’ve been to so many Worlds and been on so many teams and for that to finally happen… It takes a lot of time to process! That was history for Canada! Winning a silver medal for myself, my first apparatus medal at Worlds, it was kind of the cherry on top. It still feels kind of surreal. I actually went on vacation after Worlds. I went to South Africa because my parents are from there, so I saw my grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins. It was amazing to be able to go from the competition to my family that I don’t see very often and share that experience with them. [Now that I’m home] I’m starting to relive it here with my family and my gym club and friends.

What were your expectations or hopes going into Worlds?

To be honest, I went to World Trials and I wasn’t even sure if I would make the team because I only really started training on all the other events but bars in August. I felt like I was kind of rushed to get my routines together. I didn’t really feel that confident in myself. Going into World Trials, I didn’t know what to expect or how other people were doing or how I would do. It actually went really well and I think that gave me a little bit of a confidence boost because this past year was really hard for me, just trying to get back into competition; my ankle wasn’t ready and we tried a lot of different things to try to heal and get back, but it just took a lot of time. Finally, it came together in August! My main goal was to help the team in whichever way possible. It was more a primary team goal approach and under such a short time frame, that’s what I felt I could help the most with. Our goal was to come top eight, make team finals, and qualify for the World Championships next year. That was our goal and the only real expectation I had, but it turned out to be much more than that!

The team was in eighth after Qualifications – the last team to make it into the team final. What was the mindset as you walked into the arena that day?

We qualified barely ahead of the Netherlands and we were ecstatic! Our goal was to qualify for Worlds next year and we achieved that. Going into team finals, everyone got the opportunity to compete again, everyone got a chance to enjoy it, and we were coming in eighth, so we really could go out there and lay it all out on the floor and give it our best shot! I think for us, it was either we come in eighth, right where we were before, or we move up. Either way, it was already a win for us! I think that gave us a little bit of an advantage because we weren’t really looking at the scores or anyone else, we were just focusing on us and enjoying it.

Did you have any idea how close it was going into the final rotation? You were the last one to go on beam…

I didn’t know we were close to bronze but I knew that we had a chance of moving up in the standings and seeing the top five. I had a couple teammates who only competed one or two events, so they were finished and kind of paying more attention to how the competition was going and what other teams were doing. I was just doing my thing and focusing on us and our performances. Syd (Turner) and Emma (Spence) went up and hit their routines and I’m like, ‘Ok I’ve got to hit a routine for Canada and give us the best possible shot of the highest placement for us.’ In your head you’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, what if?’ You never know because it’s three-up, three-count, but I try to take myself away from the results mindset. For me it’s like, ‘What do I need to do to do this routine the best I possibly can?’ I think one of the GB girls was going at the same time on floor. My coach Dave (Kikuchi) told me that before I went, ‘Just so you know, she’s going at the same time as you, so it’s going to be really loud! So just expect it.’ So I’m up on the beam doing my skills and almost timing them to when the applause wasn’t going crazy. It helped pace my routine and kept me focused, so I don’t know, maybe that’s helpful? (Laughs) Coming off I was so ecstatic because we had the most phenomenal team final for us and I just wanted to see where that placed us. We couldn’t have done more! After we saw my score, Denelle (Pedrick) was like, ‘Guys I think we’re in third.” I was like, ‘Don’t joke with me. I need to see it up there!’ Those emotions were so real.

As you were up on the medal stand having that medal placed around your neck, what kinds of thoughts were going through your mind?

It was just so much pride! I was so happy to be up there with the team. I always say this but the team aspect is my favorite part of the competition because everyone works so hard and you get to achieve it together. That to me, was one of the biggest things. I wasn’t just thinking about the team that was standing by my side there, I was thinking of the whole extended team. There were girls who were supposed to be on this team but weren’t able to be there. There were lots of members of the team at home who helped us achieve that; not only the athletes, but the coaches. I was thinking about everyone’s work that led to this becoming a possibility for Canadian gymnastics. My longtime coach passed away this year and I was thinking about him when I was standing up there, just how proud he would have been and how everything he did for me even led to this being a possibility. It was a lot of emotions and so surreal. There were a lot of times when our team came really close and you feel those emotions of being so close; the potential and that heartbreak. For it to be so unexpected and so genuine and to experience it with this team was so phenomenal.

A few days later you came away with a silver medal on beam – the first apparatus World medal of your career! What did that mean to you, especially given you just missed out on a medal on that event in Tokyo and had limited training coming into this competition?

That was so special! I’ve been in so many beam finals and some have gone terrible and some have been really close. I felt so lucky at this Worlds because I had so many opportunities to compete and enjoy it. So that’s what I wanted to do, especially on beam because everyone is super nervous in the beam final and you never really know what’s going to happen. I feel like you see a lot of the nerves and emotions come through on that event, especially in the finals. The routine I did in team finals was great, so I was just trying to bring that energy back. I didn’t want to hold back, I wanted to be aggressive and go for it! I wanted to hit a strong routine – which I made — and I was pumped! Sitting there waiting [for the score] is like the worst feeling. You get to enjoy the competition but then you’re also like, ‘Can’t it be the end so we know what happened?’ I just wanted to enjoy it with the girls who were in the final. We had a really good group of us. I was out there with my coach David and my physio Martha and they have been with me through so many competitions, so many finals, so many emotions. I remember the Tokyo [beam] finals and they were there with me. It’s just the emotions of coming so close, but being proud of yourself under those circumstances. To be able to share that with them on the competition floor and finally end up on the podium was so special.