“I’ve made my personality gymnastics, and I love it. But I am a Marvel nerd!” Dulcy Caylor Channels Confidence Heading Into New Orleans

I feel like the group of women that you’re training with at WCC now is also so strong. Watching you all doing well at Classic, talk about the team spirit that you have going on.

Being able to have that many Elites still—even after an Olympic quad is over, when sometimes people go and they’ve gotten their goal or their time—it’s just great to still have this many girls. Being able to be close enough with them just to cheer them on, it makes it even better having a big group there. It feels more like a practice, not really like something that’s, ‘Oh, I’m by myself.’ It’s really great.

It’s an incredible time in the sport… You have so many additional opportunities to compete and stay longer in the sport, without anyone saying, ‘Hey, you’re 17 years-old, you need to be done with gymnastics now.’

Absolutely. [Before] I think it was hard to try and stop, and feel like you only get one shot, really. And now, it’s nice to know that there’s multiple opportunities!

A big part of your fall was committing to Florida. Tell us about your recruiting trips and why you ultimately chose Florida for NCAA gymnastics!

Florida had just the perfect amount of everything for me. When it comes to gymnastics, academics, coaches, everything, I just knew it. I know everyone always says that you’ll get a feeling, and I didn’t believe it. I was like, ‘Oh, okay, I’ll make my best choice. I’ll see what happens.’ But, I knew it. When I was on the visit with Florida, it was a feeling. So it’s true that you do get that! All of the colleges were so sweet, had incredible opportunities, and it was great to talk to all of them. Florida just felt like home.

Did you find yourself watching Friday Night Heights and cheering everybody on?

Yes, absolutely. I even told Jenny (Florida head coach Jenny Rowland) when I was there that it’s really fun to be able to cheer on a college and be like, ‘I’m going there next!’ I always leaned towards someone when I watched, and usually it was Florida, but it’s good to be able to back it up now and be like, ‘I get to be there’ and I root for them. It is a lot of fun to watch those competitions!