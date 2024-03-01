Driven by joy, Canada’s Ana Padurariu continues her quest for Paris

By Megan Roth

In November of 2023, Ana Padurariu, the 2018 World Beam Silver Medalist, who represents Canada internationally and UCLA in the NCAA announced she would be taking the 2024 NCAA season off in order to train for the 2024 Paris Olympics. After two successful World Championships in 2018 and 2019, injuries kept Padurariu from competing in Tokyo, what she once thought was her only chance at becoming an Olympian. Now after competing two seasons in college, Padurariu has her sights on Paris.

Inside Gymnastics caught up with Padurariu in early February to learn what led her to this decision, what the transition has been like, and what some of her routines will look like!

Padurariu first considered coming back to Elite the summer after her freshman year of college, what she called one of the lowest points in her gymnastics career. She had surgery on one foot and injections in the other and wasn’t sure if she’d be able to do gymnastics again. After taking two months off of the sport, she was barely able to do a cast handstand on bars, but knew in the back of her head that she wanted to push to the highest level she could, inspiring her Elite dream.

Through her sophomore year, she was casually training Elite skills on the side of her NCAA routines, but recovering from her ankle surgery meant that she didn’t train much beam at all in the preseason. It wasn’t until 2023 Canadian Nationals in May, her return to Elite competition, where Padurariu competed a demo routine on beam that she thought to herself, “you know what, I might actually have a shot at this whole thing.”

The summer after the 2023 NCAA season is when Padurariu decided she would be stepping away from NCAA for the 2024 season.

“I was just at home and I’d been thinking about the decision for a long time,” Padurariu said. “Just seeing how much I had to work for my sophomore college season, in my head, it was not ideal to do both at the same time if I wanted to thrive in Elite. Because this might be my last shot at the Olympics, while I still have time to go back to college and finish out those dreams as well, I really wanted to leave this year with no regrets and make sure I put my whole focus on the one thing I want at the moment.”