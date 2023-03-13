Donovan Hewitt: Mission Possible

The Ohio State Senior Says He’s Not Done Yet

Buckeye coach Rustam Sharipov vividly recalls the first time he saw his now-captain Donovan Hewitt, at an IGC Camp, years before he came to Columbus. “I thought, man this kid just takes turn after turn,” Sharipov says, adding with a laugh. “He wasn’t a great gymnast, but he was determined. I saw the passion—he has always had the biggest heart. Someone explained this phrase to me, ‘A diamond in the rough,’ and Donny is definitely one of those diamonds.”

“Determined” could be Hewitt’s middle name. When the senior found out a few months ago he’d been accepted into Ohio State’s highly competitive law school, which admits just 35% of its applicants, Hewitt’s first thought wasn’t celebration, but how he could up his difficulty by combining 1L, as year one of J.D. studies is commonly known, with a fifth year of NCAA gymnastics eligibility.

“For Donny, impossible is nothing,” Sharipov says with affection. “During the recruiting process, we didn’t have money for him, but he wanted to come so badly, he figured it out. The next year, he earned a scholarship, and now he’s going to law school. Everything is possible if you want it.”

Inside Gymnastics spoke with Hewitt about his not quite impossible endeavor, and what other adventures his future might hold, in and out of the gym.

What made you want to pursue law school and NCAA gymnastics, at the same time?

I’ve honestly been almost done with my undergrad for a year now. I had to slow down on my courses, just so I could finish the season. So, now I’m out of classes to take, but I don’t feel done in the gym. I’ve wanted to go to law school since I was a senior in high school—my dream is to be a civil rights attorney—so I thought, ‘Why not do both?’

I feel fortunate to have another chance to do what I love—in and outside of the gym. …I know it’s going to be incredibly intense but, you know, I like to win, and I love my team. I was talking to a couple of people, looking for answers, if I should even attempt this, and one person in particular told me, ‘You don’t want to be the person, 20 years from now, wishing, hoping and wondering. Should I have taken that fifth year, should I have tried? What would have happened if I did?’

For me, personally, I’ve never had a single regret in life. Every bad thing and good thing that happens to me is a complete lesson. You’re supposed to take those lessons and learn from them. I don’t want to be 40 years old and thinking maybe something could have happened that year that might be life changing. Whatever it is, I know I didn’t want to leave anything on the table.

We recently spoke with William & Mary’s Christian Marsh (See feature here!), who is currently taking his fifth year while in year one of law school. Was he an inspiration for you?

Absolutely. Christian Marsh and I have known each other since I was six years-old. We’re both from Maryland. When I was looking into it, I had reached out to him, and he said it was hard—and I’m prepared for hard—but worth it. We’re trying to start a trend [laughs]!

Speaking with your coach, Rustam Sharipov, he called you, “a born leader and the ultimate team guy.” Is leadership something that comes naturally to you?

Not gonna lie—me, myself? Yeah, I wouldn’t say that I feel I was born a leader. But people around me consistently tell me how my leadership skills affect them, how my attitude affects them. I take that trust, that responsibility, seriously.

I learned a lot from great captains like Michael Chan and Alec Yoder. They looked at me and told me very early on that I would be a captain one day. That really resonated with me, and from then on, I had to grow up at a fast rate and realize that people, whether I like it or not, look up to me, so I need to be able to lead them in a proper manner.

What does that proper manner look like to you?

I try to bring out the side of people that is overshadowed by their fear, or their lack of consistency within themselves. I’m just a normal person. I am obviously not the best [gymnast] on the team—that award goes to Justin Ah Chow and Kameron Nelson—but I feel I’m a testament to saying you don’t have to be the best to lead people and get them behind you.

I’m a living testimony to how to be a necessity on the team, without being the No. 1 guy on the team. I think that brings out other people to think, if he can do it, they can as well. It’s about overcoming—doubt, fear, insecurity. Let that go.

What is the key to that overcoming?

I definitely say confidence is one. I, myself, am not one that is, naturally, incredibly confident. I actually talk to myself a lot, this inner dialogue. But I’ve realized that if I’m not confident, how are others going to be confident? By bringing that out in myself, I kind of have a direct connection to saying, ‘We can do this if we believe in each other.’ I live that.

I’d say another thing that makes it easy to get them to circle around me is the kind of team camaraderie we have. Leading with love, being a friend first. Building trust is an incredible piece of the puzzle. I feel as if I’m a vulnerable person—I show them that I may lack confidence sometimes, and it’s OK to do so. Then, when it’s time to do our job, they have that trust in me, and each other.

What are the strengths of this current Ohio State squad?

I’d say, specifically, our freshman class is doing a very, very good job of competing like they’re seniors. Competing like they’ve been here for two, three years already. I think, for the first time since I’ve been here, for the first time since my freshman year probably, we feel like we are a complete team. We can take one person out, and put another person in, and they’re going to slot in and do their job. I think the best part of this team is that we’re a true team.

I’d also say there’s a lot more love going around within the team. Gymnastics, obviously, is an individual sport. You don’t have to work with each other. You don’t even have to like each other, but I feel as though it’s a lot easier to do your job if you know that everyone around you has 110% trust and love. That’s an element that is much better this year than it has been in the past few years, and I think you can see that in how we compete.

What made you want to be a Buckeye?

Ohio State just felt like the right place for me. Growing up, I wanted to go to Michigan—like, no question, that’s just where I was going. My godbrother, Uche Eke, went there, so I was set. But, then I came here on a visit, and once I was on the campus of Ohio State I instantly felt that this is exactly where I needed to be.

I’m a big person on vibes and feelings. I didn’t know if it was going to work out. Originally, I didn’t have a scholarship, then earned it later. That first year was rough, but I trusted the feeling in my stomach, that this was where I was supposed to be. It ended up working out, and it’s been working out pretty well so far, I would say.

What are your goals for this team, both for the rest of this season and your fifth year?

As a team, I want us to win Big 10s, I want us to come in top three at NCAAs. I want us to hit, 30-for-30 routines at a meet, which we have not done since I’ve been here—we hit 29-for-30 last year, but never every single person. I’d like to go above 410.

Individually, I’d like to win a Big 10 rings championship, and I’d like to be an All-American on rings at NCAAs… And that’s a long list, I know.

Last year, I felt as though I was going to be a senior this year, so I had to get everything done that I wanted to get done, so I didn’t have to worry about it this year. But none of those things actually did happen, and, obviously, since we’re speaking right now, I’m still here, and it didn’t destroy me.

I’ve come to the realization that delay is not denial. If I really want all those things for the team, and for myself, it’s going to be hard. And I want it to be hard, because the harder it is, the better the feeling when I actually get what I wanted.

Last year, I didn’t really understand the concept of, ‘Is it the journey, or the destination?’ And last year I did everything I could to earn that Big 10 rings title. I was focused on it. And the journey went well, but the destination wasn’t what I wanted it to be. Realizing that the journey is so much more important was a big revelation for me. Honestly, I want all those things, I do, but I’m also OK if we don’t get there, as long as we’re doing everything we can to make them come true. Even if none of that happens, but our journey led us down the right path, I’m OK, because I still have 21 other brothers.

And it’s in an intense and immense brotherhood that we’ve created through what we’re doing here. That’s what will last me forever. Winning Big 10s or NCAAs…In 10 years, no one will remember my name—and that’s fine. But in 10 years I’ll still have these friends I can call up and make music with, joke around with, be in each other’s weddings. That’s so much more important. And when you realize all that, that’s where it becomes less pressure.

That’s a big realization for someone still so relatively young. The sort of thing many don’t appreciate until after their time with a team is complete. How did you reach that place of peace?

In my life, I’ve had to come to the realization that death is real, random, and unpredictable. I feel like it’s OK to lose, because gymnastics isn’t the thing that’s really going to matter in 10 years, 20 years. What does matter is how I treated the people around me. I don’t want zero people at my wedding. When I’m lying in bed looking back at my life, I don’t want to think, ‘Oh, my teammates hated me.’ That will feel worse than losing ever could.

I’d rather lose with my friends than win with guys I don’t care about.

I think COVID hitting during my freshman year really changed my perspective. Our captain, Michael Chan, he was just so at peace with the season ending. Even though we were having a really great season, even though we were on track to making a run at the Big 10 title. All of that, and then, all of a sudden, his season, his career, was over. Yet he was perfectly content. Because this wasn’t the end of his life, this was just the end of this one small period of it, and it’s setting up the next period of life, which can be even bigger and better.

That taught me to take everything—the good, the bad—from this period, and use it to move on to the next stage of my life. That what I’m going through now, is setting up what’s next.

That’s what taught me to take everything I have and be happy with it.

Photo Credit: Ohio State