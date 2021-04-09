Job Opportunity!

Owned and operated by 3-time Olympian and Olympic Gold medallist Dominique Dawes. Our team is building a positive culture in the sport of gymnastics and ninja! Our goal is to develop the “whole” child–physically, emotionally, mentally and socially. If you care about positively impacting the life of a child, if you are a high energy team player, courteous, have a positive attitude and want to be part of building a lasting legacy—please apply here!

Job Title: General Manager

Reports to: CEO

Summary: Oversees the quality and success of the Dominique Dawes Gymnastics Academy (“DDGA”) daily operations including overall appearance and branding, staffing, program management, cash management, customer service, retail and vending department, birthday/private party operations and workplace employee activities.

Duties And Responsibilities

· Directs and controls the daily operations to ensure the DDGA mission, overall gym and facility rules and quality of service is maintained and high.

· Manages the staff of DDGA to ensure high productivity, excellent performance and positive employee satisfaction.

· Oversees Program Director’s training and management of team members to provide high quality coaching, safety and gym management. Assists Program Director & Associate Program Director with regards to class scheduling, student progress, customer service and employee scheduling, performance and training.

· Directs sales and marketing to all qualified sales staff.

· Provides direction in the retail and vending departments to ensure a proper mix of products and pricing is achieved.

· Oversees management of birthday/private party staff to ensure that DDGA mission and facility rules are being maintained.

· Acquires knowledge and proficiency in the Jackrabbit software to achieve a high level of competence in bookings, class scheduling, enrollment, reporting and administrative functions.

· Acquires a high level of knowledge and experience in DDGA equipment, gym safety and overall facility rules.

· Works with Program Director to plan workplace team building activities with the goal of achieving improved employee satisfaction.

· Directs and oversees the implementation of the Emergency Action Plan (EAP) and all safety procedures that pertain to the DDGA facility. Trains all current staff on the DDGA EAP.

· Maintains current certifications CPR/AED & First Aid and Safe Sport certifications.

· Provides coverage of classes, camp management and lead special events, when needed.

· Fulfills other duties and responsibilities as assigned by the CEO.

Education/Experience: Bachelor’s degree in business administration, communications or equivalent is desired. Experience as youth sports coach, sports clinician and/or camp counselor preferred. 4 plus years management experience is preferred.

Certificates and Licenses: CPR/AED & First Aid and Safe Sport certification required.

Work Environment: While performing this job, the employee may be required to lift gymnastics and ninja equipment, spot and/or lift children to ensure safety and proper training.

Seniority Level

Executive

Job Functions