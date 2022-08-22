Doing It For Dad – Konnor McClain and Shilese Jones Finish 1 &2 | 2022 U.S. Championships 

The thoughts swirling through her head? “Honestly, I wish I could talk to my dad right now,” she said.

McClain wore her fathers initials “MM” on the back of her leotard while Jones had the date of her fathers passing in roman numerals on her sleeve. McClain said it feels like she and Jones are on this journey together.

“We definitely check up on each other all the time,” McClain said. “Just being here and being 1 and 2 both Day 1 and Day 2 is just so nice because we’ve been through the same things and it’s been hard on the both of us, so just being here with her and going through the same thing is so nice.”

Shilese Jones had the meet of her life Day 1 but struggled on beam in the first rotation and bars in the final rotation on Day 2. Jones was only trailing McClain by 5 tenths heading into the last event. Despite the mistakes, she feels good about where she’s at.

“I’m a super strong contender and I’m just super excited to get back out here,” Jones said. “You know, two falls and in second place is… It’s really only the beginning for me!”

Jones finished the meet in 2nd with a two-day total of 112.000, while also taking home gold on bars and floor.

Jordan Chiles finished third with a two-day total of 111.900. In her first elite meet since the Tokyo Olympics, Chiles did not disappoint, showing consistency all across the board with a little bit of spunk.

Jade Carey won the vault title, also in her first elite meet since Tokyo, while Leanne Wong grabbed the gold on bars.

2022 U.S. National Team: Konnor McClain, Shilese Jones, Jordan Chiles, Kayla DiCello, Jade Carey, Lexi Zeiss, Elle Mueller & Skye Blakely!