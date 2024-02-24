DiCello golden at 2024 Winter Cup 

The reigning Olympic All-Around champion Suni Lee (Midwest) was back in action after spending most of the past year struggling with a kidney condition that not only led to the end of her collegiate career at Auburn University prematurely, but continued to limit her training throughout her Elite season. Lee opted out of trying for a spot on the World Championship team last fall, but shared with the media following podium training in Louisville that she is in remission – and most importantly – felt happier than ever, she said.

“I actually did a lot of rewatching my old videos and [saw] how happy I was and knowing all the things I went through at the time and how I got through all of that kind of motivated me too,” Lee said. “Also having my coaches and friends supporting me and always uplifting me, because I wasn’t in the greatest mindset. Now I’m way better! I’m in happy spirits and I’m so happy to be here!”

In Louisville, one year after her first flare up, Lee competed on uneven bars and beam. Unfortunately, it wasn’t Lee’s best day, falling twice on bars, including on her full twisting jaeger (which she hopes to get named after her at the Baku World Cup next month) and on her acro series on beam in the final rotation.

“It obviously wasn’t what I wanted,” Lee said. “In all honesty, I think it’s good that it happened here rather than somewhere else. You can’t get anywhere without failing, so I just take that with a grain of salt and just keep pushing. Obviously I’m sad and I’m going to be mad about it for a really long time, but it’s ok. I was a little rattled on beam and couldn’t get my head on straight … Jess [Graba] was telling me earlier, ‘You’d way rather do that here than at the Olympics or a big World Cup’ and I think that’s something to remind myself.’

