24 Feb DiCello golden at 2024 Winter Cup
Inside Gymnastics will be on the scene in Louisville bringing you all the action! Make sure you’re following our social media pages (X, Facebook, & Instagram ) for news and highlights throughout the weekend.
UP NEXT:
Saturday, Feb. 24
- 6:30 p.m. ET – Elite Team Cup Team Competition; Junior Men Competition Day 1 – All-around – Watch on YouTube
Sunday, Feb. 25
- 12:00 p.m. ET – Nastia Liukin Cup – Watch on YouTube
- 5:30 p.m. ET – Winter Cup: Senior Men’s Competition Day 2 – All-Around & Event Finals & Junior Men’s Event Finals – Watch on YouTube
DiCello golden at 2024 Winter Cup
- Results: Click Here
- Photo Gallery: Click Here
For some of Team USA’s best, the road to Paris 2024 has officially begun! The 2024 Winter Cup in Louisville, Kentucky was the kickoff event for some of the rising talent in the United States hoping to make a statement early on.
Kayla DiCello (Hill’s) walked away with the All-Around title (56.850) after starting her day on floor with a solid 14.050 and never looked back. DiCello also took home the uneven bar (14.300) and floor (14.050) titles in Louisville.
An absolutely stunning Floor Routine from @kayladicello gives her a 14.050 in Rotation One!— USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) February 24, 2024
📹⤵️ pic.twitter.com/tJxPjiU3FE
What stood out most today was DiCello’s confidence on every event. She told us in November following her All-Around victory at the Pan American Games and again at National Team Training Camp earlier this month that she was determined to walk into the Olympic Games in Paris as a member of the team, following her experience in Tokyo as an alternate.
“My goal coming in was really to hit my new skills that I’ve been working on and gain confidence, so the highlight for me was really just this whole meet, coming in and hitting those,” DiCello said. “I’m just having fun this year. And really just learning how to trust myself and my gymnastics, and being confident in it.”
Skye Blakely (WOGA) had a great day, rallying back from an early fall on bars in the first rotation and finishing second All-Around (54.650) in addition to walking away with the beam title (14.500), which she shared with gym-mate Hezly Rivera (WOGA) who grabbed the bronze All-Around (54.000) in what was her first outing in the senior division.
In her first Elite competition since 2019, Trinity Thomas (University of Florida) can claim mission accomplished finishing fourth All-Around (53.250) and second on bars (14.050). Following the competition, Thomas was excited, ready to nap she said, and ready for what comes next.
“I want to keep building and to make sure whatever I’m doing is consistent,” Thomas said. “It’s another box checked. I’m just super excited.”
SHE WAS MADE FOR THIS@Gym_Trin delivers a 14.050 on Uneven Bars at #WinterCup!— USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) February 24, 2024
Stream Live ➡️ https://t.co/07nl3SV5DS pic.twitter.com/yCDrAY2nJC
The reigning Olympic All-Around champion Suni Lee (Midwest) was back in action after spending most of the past year struggling with a kidney condition that not only led to the end of her collegiate career at Auburn University prematurely, but continued to limit her training throughout her Elite season. Lee opted out of trying for a spot on the World Championship team last fall, but shared with the media following podium training in Louisville that she is in remission – and most importantly – felt happier than ever, she said.
“I actually did a lot of rewatching my old videos and [saw] how happy I was and knowing all the things I went through at the time and how I got through all of that kind of motivated me too,” Lee said. “Also having my coaches and friends supporting me and always uplifting me, because I wasn’t in the greatest mindset. Now I’m way better! I’m in happy spirits and I’m so happy to be here!”
In Louisville, one year after her first flare up, Lee competed on uneven bars and beam. Unfortunately, it wasn’t Lee’s best day, falling twice on bars, including on her full twisting jaeger (which she hopes to get named after her at the Baku World Cup next month) and on her acro series on beam in the final rotation.
“It obviously wasn’t what I wanted,” Lee said. “In all honesty, I think it’s good that it happened here rather than somewhere else. You can’t get anywhere without failing, so I just take that with a grain of salt and just keep pushing. Obviously I’m sad and I’m going to be mad about it for a really long time, but it’s ok. I was a little rattled on beam and couldn’t get my head on straight … Jess [Graba] was telling me earlier, ‘You’d way rather do that here than at the Olympics or a big World Cup’ and I think that’s something to remind myself.’
The Winter Cup continues with the Elite Team Cup action at 6:30 p.m. ET. Fans can stream all competition sessions on the USA Gymnastics YouTube channel. Live results are available at myusagym.com.
Photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics
Subscribe to Inside Gymnastics for 3 Years and receive our Feb 2023 issue autographed by Ellie Black for FREE!
No Comments
Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.