Della’s Inside the MatchUp For March 7th!

Meet of the Week: Georgia at LSU 8:30 p.m. ET | Friday, March 7 | SECN+

Ugh, don’t talk to me about it being senior night in the PMAC, I’m in denial. But in all seriousness, this meet is going to be so fun with where these teams are at in the season.

My motto for Georgia this season is ‘one step at a time’. I think they’ve been doing so well at taking things day by day and it’s paying off. Last week’s meet against Kentucky was a real test for the Gymdawgs and even though it was a 197.200 to 197.150 victory, they passed the test. A win is a win. Georgia turned in a 49.470 on beam and remains one of my favorite teams on this event. I mean, Lily Smith is just captivating! Momentum is a powerful thing in this sport and the Gymdawgs certainly have it.

Yet, the defending champs have a lot going for them. In their meet against George Washington, they hit a season-high and marked the highest score by any team in the country this season, matching Florida’s 198.125 against Georgia. They hit season highs on beam and bars. Every single week I think this is going to be when Kailin Chio gets the 10, but nevertheless she is consistently one of LSU’s most powerful weapons. Sierra Ballard has been stellar this season and takes her role as the fire starter very seriously! Konnor McClain is also looking to be at full strength scoring a 9.95 and 9.925 last week AND teasing an exciting video of her double twisting Yurchenko on vault!!!

There are so many ways this meet can go and I know I will need to soak in every second. Let me know who you think will take this one!

Must-Watch Meets