Della’s Inside the MatchUp For March 14th!

Meet Of The Week: UCLA at Utah 9:00 p.m. ET | Saturday, March 15 | FOX

I USED TO PRAY FOR MEETS LIKE THIS, it’s UCLA @ Utah in primetime! Football fans have OSU vs Michigan, hockey fans have the battle of Alberta, but gymnastics the best rivalry is out west. UCLA is going to be looking to get their first win over Utah since 2019 with a super-stacked squad. That Girl Jordan Chiles posted a trio of 9.95s last week and I’m still thinking of Chae Campbell bringing back her freshman floor routine for senior night. Although we won’t get ‘the Chae’ this week, I can almost guarantee you that Chae will slay. The Bruins are really strong on beam and floor, so if they can get an early jump on bars and vault, that’ll be key.



However, the Red Rocks are very strong! Utah should be coming into this meet with confidence, they’re in the comfort of their home arena and they’re members of the 198 club whereas UCLA has not yet been able to break that mark. Grace McCallum on beam (or rather any event) is poetry in motion, last week she scored a 9.95 on beam and I so badly want her to get a 10 on senior night in Huntsman. Avery Neff has never been more back, returning to the all-around last week and I am so excited for her to experience this rivalry. Makenna Smith has also been cooking with grease lately, winning the all-around in last week’s meet against Washington with a 39.6000!

The key to this meet will be both teams matching pace. UCLA is really strong on floor, so Utah will need their stars like Jaylene Gilstrap to put up big numbers. Both teams’ lowest scoring event is vault, so that will also be a key event to keep your eye on Saturday. Let me know who you think will take the win Saturday and who you think the MVP will be!

