31 Jan All New! Della’s Inside the MatchUp!
Introducing Della Fowler’s Inside the Matchup
Each week, Della will size up the competition and key matchups dominating Women’s NCAA Gymnastics in this all-new feature. Look for it each week on InsideGym.com and coming soon on video to a social media platform near you! Here’s who were watching during Week 5!
Meet of the Week: #5 Michigan State at #6 UCLA Saturday, Feb. 1st | 5:30 p.m. ET | Fox
How exciting are both of these teams? #5 Michigan State visits #6 UCLA in a Big 10 Top 10 Matchup! Led by 2x Olympic Medalist Jordan Chiles, the Bruins continue to climb the national rankings. The Spartans are having a season to remember already led by a top 5 vault lineup. Michigan State’s lowest event is floor (ranked 12th nationally) so it will be crucial for the Spartans to keep pace with UCLA’s impressive floor lineup. This meet will be determined by the number following the 49’s ideally on each event. Because of how closely matched these teams are, it could be a couple tenths of a point. So this meet will come down to baby hops after landings, straight legs, toe points and artistry!
Must-Watch Meets:
- 14 Alabama at 12 Georgia 7:00 p.m. ET | SECN
- 11 Auburn at 7 Kentucky 7:00 p.m. ET
- 9 Missouri at 3 LSU 8:30 p.m. ET | SECN
- 13 Arkansas at 1 Oklahoma 9:00 p.m. ET | ESPN2
- 2 Florida and 4 Utah at 53 West Virginia 2:00 p.m. ET
#14 Alabama at #12 Georgia 7:00 p.m. ET | SECN
These two teams are working to make their way into the top 10! Both showcase strong vaulters, but the event to watch in this meet is going to be beam. As many gymnastics commentators, coaches, and athletes will tell you, the beam will make or break you so it’s always something to watch in close matchups. Beam is the Gymdawgs lowest scoring event and Alabama’s second lowest scoring event so a big score or two in the beam rotation could determine who takes home a crucial conference win.
#11 Auburn at #7 Kentucky 7:00 p.m. ET
A pair of teams many have slept on, Auburn vs. Kentucky is just what we need this week! Coming off SEC Freshman of the Week honors, Katelyn Jong enters the matchup with two all-around titles and five event titles in the last two meets. Freshman Marissa Neal has been a rockstar so far this season, last week earning a pair of career highs on floor and beam(9.975 on beam and 9.875 on floor). The Kentucky Wildcats will aim to get back in the win column after a loss to Missouri. Be sure to keep an eye on team leaders Skylar Killough-Wilhelm, Isabella Magnelli and Delaynee Rodriguez. Usually if these three have their game faces on, all of Kentucky does. This one will be fun!
#9 Missouri at #3 LSU 8:30 p.m. ET | SECN
Get on your pajamas, take your dog outside and Doordash dinner because you will not want to miss a second of this meeting. Missouri is on an absolute roll this season and is not looking like stopping anytime soon. Coming off a big win last weekend over Kentucky, Mizzou is shopping for an upset over the national champs. It will indeed be a cat fight (or rather Tiger ;). LSU is coming off a loss to Florida pushing them down to the #3 spot in the national rankings, but trust us these tigers are gritty. Aleah Finnegan is doing the best gymnastics of her life, Haleigh Bryant continues to do Haleigh Bryant things and the addition of Kailin Chio has made a wonderful addition. Mizzou is strong on floor and bars so if they get a signature hit Helen Hu beam routine and a couple of solid vaults they could easily stun the world and take home a W. Speaking of solid vaults, With a 9.975 at Oklahoma and a 9.900 on Sunday, Jocelyn Moore has recorded a 9.900 or better on vault in back to back meets for the sixth time in her career, she’s exactly who you’d want in your vault lineup! See you on X and BlueSky gymternet, because we know you’ll be talking about this one!
13 Arkansas at 1 Oklahoma 9:00 p.m. ET | ESPN2
On the surface based on team rank, this meet might just look like an open and shut case, but there’s a little something in the air in Fayetteville again this season we just can’t explain. However, the Sooners are out for revenge this year following their finish in the postseason last year. They are back and better than ever, showing ultra-dominating performances week after week. Jordan Bowers has ice in her veins, last week she won the all-around title, the uneven bars title and the floor title, while also finishing second on beam against Alabama. Keep an eye on Frankie Price, she brought home a 9.950 sealed the deal when the Gymbacks upset #2 LSU. We will leave you with this. Although Oklahoma looks postseason ready, if a team can upset #2 in the country, why not #1 next?
#2 Florida and #4 Utah at West Virginia 2:00 p.m. ET
OH BABY! Florida is coming hot off of the 198 train that ran through Gainesville last week! Led by 2 of the best all arounders in the country, Leanne Wong and Selena Harris-Miranda, the Gators are chomping for every single title. Anya Pilgrim has showcased that the term ‘sophomore slump’ is not in her vocabulary, delivering top notch routine after routine. Along with the ultra powerful Sloane Blakely, there aren’t many holes in this lineup. They hold a dominant lead sitting at #2 nationally all-around, 1st on beam and 1st on vault. But, Grace McCallum and the Red Rocks are just as hungry for a spot at the top. Jaylene Gilstrap’s floor routine will bring tears to your eye and the coaching staff has curated a perfect environment for success. They are a team that if they start stacking stuck landings and get momentum rolling, there’s no reason they can’t hit 198 and take home an upset. This one will be absolute cinema so make sure you tune in!
Team Rankings Week 4
Photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics
Look for our NCAA Monday Minute each week and stay tuned to InsideGym.com and Inside Gymnastics magazine for spotlight features and interviews throughout the 2025 season!
