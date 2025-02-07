All New! Della’s Inside the MatchUp For February 7!

Meet of the Week: #13 Stanford at #7 California | Friday Feb 7 | 10 PM EST | ACC Network Extra

A Stateside and in-conference battle headlines the Golden State as the Stanford Cardinal visits the California Golden Bears! Both teams are working to rise above exceptional performances from last year. Cal finished the 2024 season as National Runner Ups, just shy of first place. Meanwhile, Stanford had one of their best seasons in program history, upsetting team after team on the road to the Championships where they ultimately went home with a 5th place trophy.

So it’s clear both teams have unfinished business and the push to the postseason starts now. Cal enters the matchup led by senior Mya Lauzon, who recorded the top all-around score of the season in the ACC with a 39.650 last week. They also have heavy hitters like eMjae Frazier and Maddie Williams, but don’t think we forgot about the specialists! Particularly senior Abbey Scanlon, who has battled injuries and obstacles her entire career, stepped up to the beam to compete for the first time and earned a 9.95!

Stanford is a team full of drive and energy – energy that can particularly be felt when junior Anna Roberts takes the mat. She posted a 9.95 on vault and bars and took home her 3rd consecutive all-around title this past week. The thing about Stanford that’s really incredible is they play what I call “small gymnastics”- if you’re a baseball fan this is a play on the term small ball. Stanford is really talented at showing up to competition to just do gymnastics and stack scores. They have more strong performers like Sienna Robinson or freshman Ui Soma who anchored the bars rotation with a collegiate-best 9.925. They highly focus on hitting 49 and minimal deductions rather than sticks and 10s.

This matchup is absolutely going to be pure entertainment!!

