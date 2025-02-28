All New! Della’s Inside the MatchUp For February 28th!

Meet of the Week: FRIDAY: Alabama at Arkansas 7:30 p.m. ET | SECN

Tell a friend to tell a friend, Alabama at Arkansas is our meet of the week! With only 8 tickets to the SEC Championship and 9 teams in the SEC, no one wants to miss it! As we stand right now the Crimson Tide would miss out on attending the championship, but there’s still a lot of season left to be had.

If we’ve learned anything this season, it’s that Bud Walton Arena is scary to enter as a visiting team. Fayetteville may as well be renamed Upsetville with the work the Gymbacks are putting in! Spirit is high with this team, as last week they took down another top 10 ranked team in Oregon State at the Metroplex Challenge. Count ‘em because that’s THREE teams in the top ten taken down by the skill and will of the Razorbacks. We already know that Joscelyn Roberson is a beast, but I think she’s got a breakout meet in the cards this week. Knowing what Josc is capable of, plus the energy of the Bud, I think she’s due and totally capable of averaging 9.9 on each event. Another key player for Arkansas will be Senior Kalyxta Gamiao, she is such a rock solid leadoff performer and she had top three finishes on both of her events last week.

However, Alabama wants to be at the SEC Championship as more than just the host team. Despite the loss to Auburn last week, the Tide set a season-high team score of 197.350 along with posting season-high rotation scores on bars, beam and floor. In the meet last week, the Tide had a slow start on vault. If they want to be successful in Arkansas, they need to come out SWINGING bars like their season depends on it, because it kind of does. Getting a jump on the meet is going to be crucial because both of these teams love to heat up as the meet goes on, the first rotation could be the difference maker. I’m watching Shania Adams, who hit a great 9.900 bars score last week – very closely. She is totally capable of building on this score to bring home the bacon in the ever important bar rotation. Lily Hudson and Gabby Gladieux are rock solid on their events, and will also be key in keeping the energy up until the very last routine is performed.

Must Watch Meets: