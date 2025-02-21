21 Feb All New! Della’s Inside the MatchUp For February 21st!
Introducing Della Fowler’s Inside the Matchup
Each week, Della will size up the competition and key matchups dominating Women’s NCAA Gymnastics in this all-new feature. Look for it each week on InsideGym.com and in a weekly video on YouTube! Here’s who we’re watching during Week 8!
Inside The Matchup, brought to you by Della Fowler & Inside Gymnastics Magazine
Meet of the Week: Florida at Oklahoma 9:00 p.m. ET| Friday, Feb. 21 | ESPN2
If last week was the Super Bowl, I am applying the Jalen Hurts’ theory to Oklahoma this week. Two years ago QB Jalen Hurts and the Eagles went to the Super Bowl and lost against the Kansas City Chiefs. After that loss, Hurts set the background on his phone as a photo of him walking off the field that day and used it as a tool to motivate him. About a week ago, Hurts led his team to a Super Bowl win and took home the title of Super Bowl MVP.
The way that Hurts used his lockscreen as a motivator is exactly what I expect to see from Oklahoma this week. I have no doubt that they will be dialed in, possibly more than they’ve ever been this season. Faith Torrez had a great meet at LSU, and I expect her to go even bigger at home in Norman. In my opinion, Jordan Bowers at her core is the quarterback of this team, so if she does her thing and finds the sticks, it’s safe to say the team will, too. They also will depend on strong performances from their underclassmen. Elle Mueller has been captivating to watch this season, I absolutely love seeing her make lineups and contribute big scores.
The Gators are going to look at this meet as an opportunity to really prove they can perform on the road. Two out of their three highest team scores were recorded in a home meet, so I am really looking forward to seeing the Gators grow in their road performances. Especially with NQS going into effect last week, the pressure to perform well away from home is on. I am totally geeking and fully convinced that I manifested the Leanne Wong 2025 breakout meet, but nevertheless, having Leanne doing Leanne things is huge. It really felt like last week was exactly what she needed to get her CEO mojo back and I promise you’ll be seeing more of her. (If you’re mad about her 10 don’t come for me I’m not a judge!!!) Sloane Blakely is HER and that was confirmed by her well-deserved 10 on floor last week. If their heavy hitters can get the sticks, this meet will be VERY close.
5 Must Watch Meets:
- Georgia at Missouri 8:00 p.m. ET | Friday, Feb. 21 | SECN+
- Auburn at Alabama 8:30 p.m. ET | Friday, Feb. 21 | SECN
- Metroplex Challenge Session Two (Arizona, Arkansas, Oregon State, SEMO) 8:30 p.m. | Friday, Feb. 21 | Meet Score Online
- Denver at Utah 9:00 p.m. ET | Friday, Feb. 21 | ESPN+
- UCLA at Michigan 4:00 p.m. ET| Sunday, Feb. 23 | Big Ten Network
Georgia at Missouri 8:00 p.m. ET | Friday, Feb. 21 | SECN+
I am so excited for this meet! Mizzou is having one of their best seasons in program history and they don’t look to be slowing down. Last week, they set a program-high floor score of 49.725 on floor, sealed by Kennedy Griffin’s perfect 10! This entire squad is so much fun, a particular favorite of mine is Hannah Horton. She carries so much power in her gymnastics and I think she’s a big part of why Mizzou has been so successful. The thing about Mizzou is, they’re yet to have a complete meet. It seems like every week Mizzou can go big on three out of four events, showcased by their vault rotation last week. However, a meet at home against a tough opponent is the perfect environment for the pieces to fall into place.
Don’t forget the Gymdawgs though, they also had one heck of a meet last week fighting off one of the toughest teams in the NCAA, Arkansas. In their meet, they delivered amazing performances on bars (49.425) and floor (49.450)! Freshman Nyla Aquino and sophomore Lily Smith both delivered 9.95s on floor! My eyes for this meet will be on their lowest-scoring event, vault. I think every successful college team needs a gymnast or two who you can put in a lineup and record some 9.9s without question. And Georgia totally has those gymnasts. The Gymdawgs are going to look to Ady Wahl and Anaya Smith to step up in this rotation and get those big scores. If they can add just a tenth to every vaulter’s score this week, that will be the key.
Auburn at Alabama 8:30 p.m. ET | Friday, Feb. 21 | SECN
Oh, you thought the Iron Bowl was just for football? Think again. One of the fiercest rivalries in college sports is taking over the gymnastics stage, and you already know it’s going to be electric! Buckle up, because this one is going to be GOOD.
Alabama is coming off a strong performance at the Zou to the Lou Quad, where they posted a 196.675 and saw Lilly Hudson earn a perfect 10.0 on floor! The Crimson Tide is heating up at just the right time, and with the home crowd behind them, they’ll be looking to bring the same fire to Coleman Coliseum. Gabby Gladieux is having yet another great season, and I’ve been obsessed with her floor routine all year—it’s just hit after hit! Meanwhile, Alabama’s bars lineup has been stellar, and if they can keep that momentum rolling, they’ll be tough to beat.
But Auburn is no stranger to making noise. The Tigers have been putting up big scores all season, and with stars like Sophia Groth and Katelyn Jong, they’ve got all the ingredients for a huge road performance. Last week they posted a 196.825, marking their highest road score of the season so this trip is another opportunity to rise. Auburn has been solid on beam all year (they’re ranked No. 4 nationally with a 49.320 NQS), so if they can clean up landings and bring in those extra tenths on vault and bars, they could be in prime position to make a statement in Tuscaloosa.
Metroplex Challenge Session Two (Arizona, Arkansas, Oregon State, SEMO) 8:30 p.m. | Friday, Feb. 21 | Meet Score Online
Everything’s bigger in Texas, and the Metroplex Challenge is about to deliver BIG gymnastics! This quad meet is stacked with talent, and all eyes are on Oregon State’s Jade Carey, who has been unstoppable this season. Carey is sitting at #1 in the nation on beam and the all-around NQS and has yet to lose an all-around title in 2025. But after the Beavers took their first loss last week, you know they’re coming in with something to prove.
Arizona and Arkansas have been quietly climbing the rankings, and this is a prime opportunity for both to shake things up. Arkansas has been red-hot on floor, but last week they didn’t get the scores they were looking for in this event. Keep your eye on Priscilla Park and Maddie Jones who posted 9.925’s on beam and bars respectively. Arizona brings the artistry, where they’ve been stacking 9.9s on the floor. Keep an eye on SEMO as well! They may be the underdog here, but they’ve been putting together strong rotations all season.
Denver at Utah 9:00 p.m. ET | Friday, Feb. 21 | ESPN+
I’ve had my eye on this meet all season, and the time has finally come! Denver is riding high after their best meet of the year, and just in time, because they’re heading straight into the Red Rocks’ den.
Let’s talk Utah. Makenna Smith is so due for a 10 on vault—it’s only a matter of time. And Grace McCallum? Her bars routine literally lives in my dreams, not kidding it’s just her Chow on loop. Ella Zirbes is also coming off of a great meet earning a season-high on floor of 9.925 while tying her season-high of 9.875 on vault to help the Red Rocks stay undefeated in Big 12 competition. Utah has been rock solid all season, and competing at home inside the Huntsman Center? Yeah, the Utes don’t mess around. The key for Utah? Keep being Utah.
But Denver isn’t coming to Salt Lake City just for the scenery. Their vault squad is powerful, led by Maddison Reidenbach, who was sooooooooo close to perfection with a 9.975 last week. Cecilia Cooley has been crushing it too—a 9.925 on bars and a 9.875 on beam last week—and here’s the kicker: Denver didn’t count a single score below 9.800 on three out of four events last week. I expect them to be hitting floor a lot in practice and if they can get those scores up, they could make it close!
UCLA at Michigan 4:00 p.m. ET| Sunday, Feb. 23 | Big Ten Network
Let’s talk about UCLA. Jordan Chiles is collecting Big Ten Gymnast of the Week awards like they’re candy, and Frida Esparza hit a career-high 9.975 on bars last week after rocking Pauley with officially the coolest national anthem. The Bruins haven’t lost since Week 2, they’re fresh off a season-high 49.575 bars rotation, and Chiles has been on fire—winning her sixth consecutive floor tile with a 9.950 last week. Oh, and did we mention UCLA just jumped to No. 2 in the nation with NQS in effect? National Qualifying Score (or NQS) takes a team’s top six scores-at least three must be from away meets-drops the highest, and averages the remaining five. This is exactly what the Bruins have been waiting for as NQS balances out early-season struggles and accounts for home vs. away scoring differences.
But don’t sleep on Michigan! The Wolverines are 4-1 in the Big Ten and undefeated at home, and they’ve got Kayli Boozer, Carly Bauman, and Jenna Mulligan leading the charge. Boozer is a beam queen with a career-high 9.950, I am so impressed with her growth from last season. Expect a lot more big Boozer routines. Michigan’s bars lineup also set a season-high with a 49.400! The key? Michigan needs to bring the heat early—UCLA’s floor squad is one of the best in the country, so the Wolverines will want to keep it close before that final rotation.
