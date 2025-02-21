All New! Della’s Inside the MatchUp For February 21st!

Meet of the Week: Florida at Oklahoma 9:00 p.m. ET| Friday, Feb. 21 | ESPN2

If last week was the Super Bowl, I am applying the Jalen Hurts’ theory to Oklahoma this week. Two years ago QB Jalen Hurts and the Eagles went to the Super Bowl and lost against the Kansas City Chiefs. After that loss, Hurts set the background on his phone as a photo of him walking off the field that day and used it as a tool to motivate him. About a week ago, Hurts led his team to a Super Bowl win and took home the title of Super Bowl MVP.

The way that Hurts used his lockscreen as a motivator is exactly what I expect to see from Oklahoma this week. I have no doubt that they will be dialed in, possibly more than they’ve ever been this season. Faith Torrez had a great meet at LSU, and I expect her to go even bigger at home in Norman. In my opinion, Jordan Bowers at her core is the quarterback of this team, so if she does her thing and finds the sticks, it’s safe to say the team will, too. They also will depend on strong performances from their underclassmen. Elle Mueller has been captivating to watch this season, I absolutely love seeing her make lineups and contribute big scores.

The Gators are going to look at this meet as an opportunity to really prove they can perform on the road. Two out of their three highest team scores were recorded in a home meet, so I am really looking forward to seeing the Gators grow in their road performances. Especially with NQS going into effect last week, the pressure to perform well away from home is on. I am totally geeking and fully convinced that I manifested the Leanne Wong 2025 breakout meet, but nevertheless, having Leanne doing Leanne things is huge. It really felt like last week was exactly what she needed to get her CEO mojo back and I promise you’ll be seeing more of her. (If you’re mad about her 10 don’t come for me I’m not a judge!!!) Sloane Blakely is HER and that was confirmed by her well-deserved 10 on floor last week. If their heavy hitters can get the sticks, this meet will be VERY close.

5 Must Watch Meets: