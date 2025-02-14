All New! Della’s Inside the MatchUp For February 14!

Meet of the Week: Oklahoma @ LSU | Friday, Feb. 14 | 9:00 p.m. ET | ESPN2

Inside Nation, for Valentine’s Day I wanted to get you a gift. And that gift is the matchup we’ve been waiting for………Oklahoma @ LSU.

In case you were confused, the Super Bowl was not on Sunday, it is in fact on Friday with #1 Oklahoma visiting the #2 LSU Tigers. I can’t tell you enough how awesome this meet is going to be, so ditch your Valentine’s Day plans because all the love you need is going to be packed into the PMAC. With #1 and #2 facing off, there is high 10 potential, especially because both teams are yet to record one this season. These teams have big names and even bigger gymnastics – -you can’t miss it!

Oklahoma enters the matchup holding steady to their #1 spot in the rankings, a place they have held since DAY 1. The #1 is fitting for the Sooners as they have the #1 beam and bars lineup in the country. Faith Torrez won three event titles last week and Audrey Davis continues to be as dependable as the sun rising in the morning. Like I said, they’re really good at being #1. Although they are ultra-dominant and have shown that they are not slowing down this season, they’ve yet to hit 198. We know you don’t need to hit 198 to win meets or be the best, but this Oklahoma team is capable of that tenfold.

LSU had an interesting meet at Alabama to say the least. Even though they got the W, it was closer than many wanted. Head Coach Jay Clark explained it best in the postgame when he said he wants his team to be like Chick-Fil-A, the same everywhere you go. There’s no better place for the Tigers to have fresh and crisp gymnastics than their beloved PMAC. Kailin Chio is a force to be reckoned with, I’m seriously considering the theory that she’s half robot because HOW DOES SHE STICK IT EVERY TIME???? Haleigh Bryant is so back it’s not even funny, with her return to the vault lineup LSU’s vault rotation somehow has gotten even stronger.

Hang this matchup in the Louvre because we may not know the next time we will see two teams this skilled. If you need me, I’ll be losing my mind on Friday with the rest of the gymternet 🙂

Must Watch Meets: Friday, Feb. 14