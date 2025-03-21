Della’s Inside the MatchUp For Conference Championship Weekend!

SEC Championships: Saturday, March 22

SEC Championship Semifinal One 3:30 p.m. ET| SECN | Kentucky, Georgia, Auburn & Alabama

SEC Championship Semi Final Two 8:00 p.m. ET| SECN | Oklahoma, LSU, Florida & Missouri

Undoubtedly the most powerful conference in collegiate gymnastics, the SEC is cinema-especially come April. I’m going to try to get over the fact that only 8 out of the 9 teams in the conference get to attend but we’ll see how it goes. The thing about this conference, any day, any time, anyone, whether seeded #1 or #8 is capable of getting a win. We saw that in the regular season in so many instances from Arkansas upsets to LSU taking down #1 Oklahoma in the ‘Gymnastics Super Bowl’.

All eyes will be on the night session of Championships as all 4 teams competing are members of the 198 club! In a competition as stacked as this with HALF of the competitors showing they can average 9.9 on every event ( and Georgia knocking at the door), this will be a matter of landings. This is really hard to prepare for because we all know how hard it is to force a stick, but a step here or there could be the difference maker. My personal belief is that the crown will go to one of the two juggernauts in LSU and Oklahoma, but we all know everything can change in a minute. The 1-2-3 punch of Jordan Bowers, Audrey Davis and Faith Torrez is simply bonkers. I have no better word to describe how good they are. But the best part about this season? LSU comes back with Kailin Chio, Aleah Finnegan and THE Haleigh Bryant. Not to mention Florida and Missouri’s stars such as Leanne Wong, Amari Celestine, Anya Pilgrim, Helen Hu, Victoria Nguyen and so many more. Like I said, the SEC is a powder keg for big names, big skills and even bigger talent. When it comes to such a competitive field, mental strength is going to play a huge role here. For each competitor at this meet and beyond, the key is to settle in and stick to the gymnastics you know how to do.