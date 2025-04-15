15 Apr Fly High and Far! A Letter From Kathy Johnson Clarke For NCAA Championships
1984 Olympic team silver and balance beam bronze medalist, and long-time gymnastics analyst Kathy Johnson Clarke wrote a letter for Inside Gymnastics to all of the student-athletes competing at the 2025 NCAA Championships. As always, her words resonate beautifully, and inspire us all. Thank you, Kathy!
Dear Gymnasts,
As always, my heart, positive energy and all my good wishes will be with you at NCAA’s this weekend!
Yes, I know there will be nerves and expectations that create pressure, but that pressure is a privilege, a gift really, and those nerves are fueled, energized and hyper-focused by passion, purpose, adrenaline, intentionality, and ultimately grounded by your training and calmed by trusting your talent, hard work and preparation. Best of all? Everything you’ve worked so hard to achieve has been built on and powered by precious dreams you’ve chased since you were little girls!
THIS is the MAGIC of NCAA Gymnastics.
Whether you’re competing at nationals for the first time or the last, as a team or individual, freshman or 5th year, returning champion or Cinderella, you are poised to create lasting memories together, memories you will take with you and look back on and cherish, just as many of us “forever gymnasts” are doing now as we watch and cheer you on!
Stay in every moment. The sweet ones. The bitter ones. The easy ones. The hard ones. It’s when you are locked in together with your teammates, coaches, supporters near and far, that you will know how and when to adjust or stay the course. That is the beauty of gymnastics and life.
Fly high and far, have fun, and fight fiercely for yourself and each other!
Trust. Believe. Go.
A LOOK AT THE 2025 NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS
By Megan Roth, Nate Salsman and Christy Sandmaier
From 36 to eight, Fort Worth promises an NCAA Women’s Championship to remember! Will six-time (2014, 2016, 2017, 2019, 2022, 2023) National Champion Oklahoma capture their seventh crown after missing the Final Four on the Floor last year? Will No.1 LSU defend their title? Or will Michigan State, who will be competing for the crown for the first time since 1988, add their name to the exclusive club of champions?
Eight teams, a lifetime of goals. So many stars and storylines. If you listen closely, you can already hear the crowd building, get swept up in the wave of colors around the arena, and see the flashes of sequins under the lights. It’s about to be Go-Time in Fort Worth and right now, it’s anyone’s game.
Here’s how to watch it all play out, along with our look at the field of eight including quick takes from commentators Samantha Peszek and John Roethlisberger, who spoke with the media on Friday.
HOW TO WATCH
Thursday, April 17th
- NCAA Championships Semifinal I | Alabama, Oklahoma, Florida, Missouri | 4:30 p.m. ET | ESPN2
- NCAA Championships Semifinal II | Michigan State, LSU, Utah, UCLA | 9:00 p.m. ET | ESPN2
Saturday, April 19th
- NCAA Championships Finals | 4 p.m. ET | ABC
Both Semifinal competitions are scheduled to be televised on ESPN2 with Samantha Peszek, John Roethlisberger, and Aly Raisman on the call. ABC will broadcast the final “Four on the Floor” on Saturday.
The ESPN+ “Stream Team” for Fort Worth will be comprised of 2008 Olympic Silver Medalist Bridget Sloan, and former collegiate stars Kennedy Baker, Trinity Thomas and Anastasia Webb.
New to this year’s coverage is rather than the standard apparatus streams, fans can follow their specific squad in action throughout the arena with a dedicated stream and commentators. Streams will be split up with two teams and commentators per feed.
Peszek’s Quick Take:
“I think this is one of the tightest fields in a really long time, maybe ever. I think all eight of these teams are extremely competitive and have shown moments of greatness this year that could contend with any team in the country. For me, it’s like I look at all eight teams and I could make a case for all of them to qualify to the final day of competition. We just wrapped up most of our coaches’ interviews, and that’s really the plan for all of these teams. Their goal is to be competitive on the final day of competition and be the best team in the country.”
Roethlisberger’s Quick Take:
“I think the favorites are Oklahoma and LSU. Because they have the most consistency at putting up championship performances the highest percentage of times. If you’re going to roll the dice 10 times, they’re going to put up a championship performance eight or nine out of 10 times. And I think that is a higher percentage than anybody else. But to Sam’s point, it does feel more wide open. It’s exciting. If Alabama and Missouri and Michigan State made it to the finals, we’d be all going, holy cow. But at the same time, we shouldn’t be surprised.”
For our Preview of Semifinal I, Click Here!
Look for Nate’s NCAA Notes and Della’s Inside the MatchUp each week and stay tuned to InsideGym.com and Inside Gymnastics magazine for spotlight features and interviews throughout the 2025 season!
Nate Salsman, Della Fowler, Megan Roth and Christy Sandmaier provide NCAA coverage for Inside Gymnastics.
Photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics magazine.
For More
Leanne Wong Eyes National Title For the Gators
WCGA Regular Season All-Americans Announced
Behind the Mic with Olivia Karas and Cory Tomlinson
2025 AAI Award Finalists Announced
Mackenzie Estep People First, Gymnastics Second
Ashlee Sullivan: Seizing Every Opportunity
Skylar Killlough-Wilhelm Victory Lap
Ly Bui Taking Florida By Storm
Aurelie Tran Answers the Call for the Iowa GymHawks
How Katelyn Jong Fits Right In
Helen Hu’s return to gymnastics
Brooklyn Moors Shines Early In Her Senior Season
In His Own Words: Nikolai Kolesnikov
Wendy Hilliard’s 10 Tips for 2025
Brooklyn Moors Shines Early In Her Senior Season
In His Own Words: Nikolai Kolesnikov
Breaking Down the Men’s Code of Points
Men’s NCAA Coaches Address Changes
For our Men’s NCAA Preview Part 1, Click Here
For our Men’s NCAA Preview Part 2, Click Here!
For the 2025 NCAA Season Schedule, Click Here!
For our 2025 NCAA Women’s Preview, Click Here!
For the 2025 WCGA Coaches Poll, Click Here!
For our feature on Utah’s Jaylene Gilstrap, Click Here!
For our feature on Lily Smith and the Georgia GymDogs, Click Here!
For our look at Mizzou, Click Here!
Why Paul Juda Is Ready for 2025!
Brody Malone to Compete in 2025!
Four Up, Four Count. John Roethlisberger’s Take!
Missing the Olympics? NCAA Gymnastics Could Be Your Fix!
Stay tuned to InsideGym.com and follow us @InsideGym for all the latest!
For our look at the Class of 2026, Click Here!
Photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics
No Comments
Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.