09 Apr David’s Cookies: First Place on the Floor. First Place in Fundraising
Inside Gymnastics has an advertising and promotional partnership with David’s Cookies
You’ve coached the perfect beam routine. You’ve cheered through a hundred early morning practices. You’ve driven to more competitions than you care to count. Now someone’s asking you to sell something. Again.
We see you, gymnastics families. Between perfecting giants on the bar, nailing the dismount, and somehow remembering to feed everyone on a competition weekend, the last thing you need is a complicated fundraiser that asks more of you than it gives back.
That awkward moment — standing at a neighbor’s door, holding a catalog full of products nobody really wanted, hoping someone would say yes out of pity — is officially over.
David’s Cookies Fundraising has entered the gym. And it changes everything.
The Product That Everyone Already Loves
Here’s the thing about fundraising: it only works when people actually want what you’re selling. And everyone — literally everyone — wants a warm, fresh-baked gourmet cookie.
David’s Cookies has been a household name in premium baked goods for decades. This isn’t the dry, crumbly stuff from a school bake sale. This is gourmet frozen cookie dough — restaurant-quality, pre-portioned, ready to bake, and available in six irresistible flavors that make people’s eyes light up the moment you mention them: Chocolatey Chip, Snickerdoodle, Oatmeal Raisin, Peanut Butter,White Chocolate Macadamia Nut and Apple Caramel. These are the cookies people bake for guests they want to impress.
When your gymnast shares their personal fundraising link, they’re not asking for a favor. They’re giving family and friends access to something genuinely delicious. That’s a completely different conversation — and a much easier sell.
50% Profit. Not 10. Not 20. Fifty.
Let’s talk numbers, because this is where David’s Cookies Fundraising really sticks the landing.
Your gymnastics program keeps 50% of every single sale. That’s not a special introductory rate. That’s not a tiered reward you unlock if you hit an impossible target. That’s your standard profit from day one, on every order.
For context: most traditional fundraisers return 20–30% to the organization. Some popular platforms take significant platform fees before your money even reaches you. David’s Cookies gives you half. Every time. No minimums to hit before you qualify, because it’s free to start — so your program is in profit from the very first order.
Think about what 50% profit means for your gym. New equipment. Competition travel fund. Leotards for athletes who need support. Championship fees. Whatever your program needs most, a David’s Cookies fundraiser can get you there faster than any other option on the table.
The $10 Million Reason to Start Today
If 50% profit wasn’t enough, David’s Cookies Fundraising has created a $10 million sponsorship funding pot available to share with qualifying gymnastics programs across the country. This is real money, designated specifically to support athletic programs like yours.*
The opportunity doesn’t wait. Programs that get started and meet the qualifying criteria get access to a share of that pot. It’s another powerful reason not to put this off until next season.
100% Online. 0% Headaches.
Here’s the part coaches and parents love most: there is nothing to collect, sort, store, or deliver.
Every athlete gets their own personal seller page — a branded, shareable fundraising link they can send via text, email, or social media in under a minute. Supporters browse the full cookie dough range, place their order, pay online, and have their gourmet cookie dough shipped directly to their home. The gym never touches the product. No one’s garage becomes a temporary cookie warehouse.
No money changes hands at practice. No spreadsheets tracking who owes what.
Setup takes minutes. Management is automatic. The fundraiser runs in the background while your athletes do what they do best — train, compete, and win.
Built for Busy Gymnastics Families
Gymnastics is a lifestyle, not a hobby. The parents in your community are already managing packed schedules, early alarms, and back-to-back competition weekends. Your coaching staff is focused on developing champions, not chasing fundraising logistics. David’s Cookies Fundraising respects that reality completely.
This isn’t a program that demands weekly check-ins, product pickup schedules, or follow-up reminders to slow parents down. Share the link, watch the orders come in, and collect your 50% profit when the campaign closes. The whole thing is designed to run itself so your community can stay focused on gymnastics.
Your Gymnasts Deserve the Best — In Every Area
The athletes in your program give everything. They train through discomfort, compete under pressure, and represent your family, your gym and themselves with discipline and pride. The programs that support them should reflect that same level of excellence.
David’s Cookies Fundraising is the premium option — a gourmet product with genuine appeal, an industry-leading 50% profit return, a fully digital process that respects everyone’s time, and a $10 million sponsorship fund backing programs that are ready to grow.
The days of selling wrapping paper and candles to reluctant relatives are behind you. Your gymnastics program deserves a fundraiser that’s as strong as your athletes.
Scan the QR code or visit davidscookiesfundraising.com to start your fundraiser today. It’s free, it’s fast, and 50% of every delicious sale is yours.
*$10 million sponsorship fund available to qualifying programs. Terms & Conditions Apply.
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