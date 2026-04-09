David’s Cookies: First Place on the Floor. First Place in Fundraising

David’s Cookies Fundraising has entered the gym. And it changes everything.

The Product That Everyone Already Loves

Here’s the thing about fundraising: it only works when people actually want what you’re selling. And everyone — literally everyone — wants a warm, fresh-baked gourmet cookie.

David’s Cookies has been a household name in premium baked goods for decades. This isn’t the dry, crumbly stuff from a school bake sale. This is gourmet frozen cookie dough — restaurant-quality, pre-portioned, ready to bake, and available in six irresistible flavors that make people’s eyes light up the moment you mention them: Chocolatey Chip, Snickerdoodle, Oatmeal Raisin, Peanut Butter,White Chocolate Macadamia Nut and Apple Caramel. These are the cookies people bake for guests they want to impress.

When your gymnast shares their personal fundraising link, they’re not asking for a favor. They’re giving family and friends access to something genuinely delicious. That’s a completely different conversation — and a much easier sell.