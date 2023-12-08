“It takes everyone.” Danae Fletcher is dialed in on the details at OU and excited to leave a lasting impact

When you were looking at schools, what was it about Oklahoma that you loved?

The family aspect. I think you can pull anyone from my team and they’ll say it’s the family aspect. I mean, the fact that the coaches have been together for over 15 years is unheard of. Even our athletic trainer and our floor coach knew each other before they worked here, it’s crazy because it’s like they are a family. We go to KJ’s house and we do team activities there and we interact with their children every day. It’s not even like a coach-business transaction. It’s a mother-daughter transaction with everyone on the team. That’s what set it apart and that’s what I looked for. That’s also how my mom also knew that she felt comfortable leaving me here because I’m so far away – I lived all the way on the East Coast, I’m 20 hours away. She was comfortable because she knew that KJ would always have my best interests. She knew that she would always look out for me no matter what.

Reading a little bit about your background and being raised with this tough-as-nails mentality, what challenges and obstacles have you overcome and what do you think you’ve learned about yourself?

I’ve learned so much about myself just being here! I think my biggest obstacle growing up was, or at least before I came here, my father passing in 2020. I just knew he wanted me here, he knew what I could do. My mom’s strength empowers me so much every day to get to where I want to go. And that’s what makes me who I am, is my mom. She is the person who gives me strength. She is the person who gives me the most love. I love her so much. She is the reason why I am what I am and where I am. She worked three jobs to put me through gymnastics and pay for school and help me with tutoring and stuff. It’s those tiny little things that make me better. It’s something that I want to do for my kids, and it’s something where you try to be that leader for your team also.

Do you feel like you’ve grown into a leadership role among your teammates in your junior season? Do you feel like you’re becoming more accustomed to that role?

Yes. I feel like everyone describes me as a spunky, outgoing person. So I am definitely a leader in that way. I feel like I’m kind of the person to let other people lead. But I lead by bringing the energy. I lead by being myself. So I think I’ve definitely come more into that role and it’s really fun.

Coming up in your career, who did you look to for inspiration, whether in your own gym or athletes that you’ve looked up to in any sport?

Well, when I was younger, I never even saw myself being at Oklahoma. And I never even considered it until KJ came to my gym. She actually wasn’t even looking at me. She was looking at the two Elite gymnasts. So I always looked up to Oklahoma gymnasts, specifically Anastasia Webb, because she’s just a stunning gymnast! She is the sweetest human being that you could ever know. And she is the most motivating person. She leads by example and she’s always someone that I aspire to be and that I just want to be like. So I definitely look up to all Oklahoma gymnasts. That was just my thing. I was just like, ‘Wow, they’re just so empowering!’ Just to look at, just to watch, just to listen to, and I just love them.

I love hearing that! So tell me a little bit about preseason. How are things feeling? How’s everyone looking?

We have our intrasquad this Friday, actually. So we’re in our meet week mode, our Meet Week Monday! I think everyone looks fantastic! Everyone is dialed in on the details. We’re honing in on the tiny, tiny little things, holding handstands, holding landings, tight legs and drilling vault landings. I think we have so much depth this year, like, more than last year. So I think we’re stacked, and that means a lot because you never know what can happen in postseason with injuries. For me, preseason has actually been my best preseason, I think, since I’ve been here. So I’m very excited. It’s been the most consistent gymnastics I’ve done, the cleanest gymnastics I’ve done. I’m really excited for my new floor routine! It’s super fun, it’s super energetic. I got two new passes, actually, so I’m very excited to show that in season. But I think we’re ready. I think we’re ready for go time!

Do you have a theme or a motto this year for the team?

Everyone. It takes everyone. That’s our big thing. That’s one of our biggest things that we’re talking about this year. Every decision that you make impacts the team. If you decide to not drink enough water that you need, that impacts the team because then you’re not at your best. So I think our biggest thing this year is for everyone, and we need everyone.

And that’s how, again, you win championships, because anything can happen, especially in this sport…

Yes, and I’ve seen it happen! Multiple championships, even last year, no one can be checked out. That’s something KJ says all the time: no one can be checked out! Even if you’re in the 8th, 9th, 10th spot, you’re ready to go. You have the mentality that you’re in lineup. I wasn’t even projected to go in the floor lineup for Nationals last year, and look how that turned out. You’ve got to be ready.

Do you have any personal goals that you’ve set for yourself this season? Either the consistency or the scores or new skills?

Consistency for me is the biggest thing, at least. My goal is to be a staple in three lineups. So that is my personal goal. I’m not really one to hone in on scores or anything because if I do my best gymnastics, I know I’m going to get a great score. But consistency, hopefully being a staple in the lineups, hopefully being someone the coaches can rely on and my team can rely on, that’s my biggest goal.

How much do you all pay attention to what’s going on around the country with the other schools and scores?

We don’t. That’s actually something that’s very important to us because it’s so easy to get distracted and so easy to let your mind wander on what other people are doing instead of focusing on you and what your team is doing. So we try our best. I mean, it’s hard because obviously it’s on social media. We’re on social media every day, and we follow people from other teams because they’re our friends, or old teammates. But we try our best to just stay within ourselves and just keep our heads down and just do our work.

If you’re writing a letter to your 10-year-old gymnast self, what advice would you give?

Be patient. I felt like I was always in such a rush to do everything. I also would say your journey is your own journey. I personally spent so much of my time focusing on what other people were accomplishing and what other people were doing that I wasn’t focused on getting myself better and getting to my personal goals. I feel like the big thing I would tell my younger self is just be on your own journey. Learn your own gymnastics, do what makes you happy, what gymnastics makes you comfortable. And I feel like that’s the key to my success – doing what makes me happy.

What’s your favorite skill in gymnastics?

I love twisting, so I’d say my triple full on floor has always been my favorite skill since I’ve learned it. It’s always been my favorite skill and favorite event. Floor, for sure. I love dancing and performing.

And I think I might already know this, but do you have a favorite moment in your career so far…

Yes! Last year’s floor routine! That’s my favorite moment because I actually missed Big 12s because I had a little setback. And same with Regionals day one. I didn’t have the best Nationals day one routine or Regionals day two routine. So that was actually really rewarding for me because I finally did what I knew I can do! It was just so rewarding because it just felt so good that I did that for my team. It wasn’t even about me in that moment. It was just knowing that I was able to do that for my team. It was unbelievable.

What’s your favorite place on campus or your favorite thing to do?

I love watching other sports. I guess that is my favorite thing to do because it’s just an opportunity to just meet up with my friends from other sports and just to watch other people have their work pay off. So I love doing that. I love going on walks around campus because our campus is beautiful and it’s so open. Most of the time you’ll see a dog or two, and I love dogs, so you get to pet a few cute dogs (laughs). So that’s definitely my favorite thing! It’s a nice way to calm my mind down.

What’s your favorite sport to go watch outside of gymnastics?

Football, for sure! I love watching football, especially being in the Palace. It’s unbelievable. Especially the night games – when they get a touchdown and all the lights go out, it’s just like it’s amazing. It’s amazing to watch. And I just love the sport!

If you weren’t competing in gymnastics, is there another sport that you would have loved to have done?

Track. I did track in middle school. I love running, actually. I would have loved to do track. If I didn’t do gymnastics, that would have been really fun.

Your favorite thing about being an Oklahoma Sooner?

Knowing that I leave with the legacy, knowing that I’ll get to leave with leaving an impact on others is my favorite thing. Just because so many girls look up to us. Like I mentioned earlier about how we hang out with the coach’s kids, they look up to us and we have so much fun with them! Just knowing that they look up to us and they love watching us and they love being in the gym with us and mimicking our floor routines, it’s so fun. I just love knowing that I could give happiness to little girls around the country.