Dana Duckworth Steps Down as Head Coach at Bama
After eight seasons at the helm, the Alabama gymnastics program has announced head coach Dana Duckworth is resigning. Duckworth said the decision is a result of wanting to spend more time with her family.
“This decision was not an easy one as I am forever grateful to our student-athletes, their families, my staff and fellow coaches. The University of Alabama is a special place and I care deeply about the gymnastics program, but after 27 years of involvement, I have decided to step down and focus on my family for now. I have all the confidence in the world in this team and wish nothing but great things for their future.” -Dana Duckworth
Prior to becoming head coach, Duckworth served in several assistant coaching roles at Bama and was a student athlete herself, winning the NCAA beam title twice in her career. As head coach, Duckworth has led the Crimson Tide to three SEC team titles (most recently in 2021) and eight NCAA Championship appearances.
Assistant coach Gina Quinlan will serve as interim head coach, with the search for a new head coach beginning immediately.
Photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics
Follow Inside Gymnastics on Instagram and Twitter for the latest updates!
Subscribe now at www.shopinsidenation.com for our Inside Gymnastics magazine NCAA Commemorative Issue! Subscribe for 3 Years & receive our 2020 Olympic Commemorative Issue FREE! *While supplies last