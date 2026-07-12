Cover Spotlight! Empowerment Through Athletics (ETA) Presented By Spieth: Jordan Chiles Is THAT GIRL

“I definitely think about what 25-year-old Jordan is going to do, one hundred percent,” Jordan Chiles ponders as she eyes the future. “I’m just so much in my peace era and still navigating coming off of the NCAA season, and everything else [in my world]. I try to stay in the present as best as possible because those memories are things that I’ll forever cherish.”

Reflective of the past with an eye on the future, but fully living in the present with a newfound appreciation of all the sport of gymnastics and all life has to offer, Chiles is a generational athlete who is inspiring so many, well beyond the confines of sport. Wise beyond her years, she’s an Olympic gold medalist, an NCAA Champion, a New York Times Best-Selling author and a pop culture icon. She’s lived an epic journey full of more adventures than most have in a lifetime.

After a whirlwind two years since the Paris Olympics where the world got to know her name and her story, what Chiles wants you to know most is that she’s just now truly coming to terms with all she’s accomplished. And perhaps her greatest achievement is reaching that mental state where she knows that anything that comes next—inside or outside the gym—is squarely on her terms. It’s what’s driving the next chapter in her life.

Whether that’s pursuing the road to LA or not, she’s keeping that close. For now. For all she’s achieved, her “That Girl” era is far from over. It might just look a little different. As passionate as ever about life and being there for the next generation in her sport, she thrives on being a role model and entrepreneur, with her eyes on where she can make the most positive impact.

Chiles has always created a special energy and aura wherever she finds herself. It’s one of the things fans and journalists love most about her. She’s always up for a conversation, always full of life and energy, and always ready to surprise you with just how candid she can be sometimes. As women continue to find their voices in sports around the globe, Chiles is no exception. She’s in demand. And she loves it.

In the last two months, she’s been everywhere. From walking the red carpet at the American Music Awards to performing on the Dancing with the Stars tour, and gracing the cover of Modeliste Magazine in a stunning photo shoot, the two-time Olympian and three- time Olympic medalist, four-time NCAA event champion, and 2026 AAI Award winner was recently named to TIME’s 100 Most Influential list. She’s also one of only four women to claim Olympic, World, and NCAA Championship titles.