Court of Arbitration Renders Decision on Floor Finals Regarding Jordan Chiles’ Score

In a shocking turn of events on Saturday, Aug. 10, the results of the women’s gymnastics floor exercise finals at the Paris Olympics were overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport — and it leaves the medal outcome in question. The decision reverted American gymnast Jordan Chiles’ score back to 13.666 and reinstated Romanian gymnast Ana Maria Bărbosu back to third place.

The Federation of Romanian Gymnastics filed two applications on behalf of their athletes Bărbosu, and Sabrina Maneca-Voinea after the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Technical Committee changed the scoring based on the inquiry submitted by Biles’ coach, Cecile Landi, on Aug. 5. Landi believed her difficulty score was too low on her Gogean, a split leap with a 1.5-turn, and was not accurately credited by the judges. That additional tenth of a point bumped her to the bronze medal position.

CAS decided that Landi handed the inquiry in late at one minute and four seconds, instead of the one-minute allotted time. Now, the panel has ruled in favor of Bărbosu while dismissing Maneca-Voinea’s application.

Instead of honoring the Federation of Romanian Gymnastics request to give all three women the bronze medal, CAS ruled that the original standings will be honored with Bărbosu in third place at 13.700, Maneca-Voinea in fourth place at 13.700, and Chiles in fifth place at 13.666.

“The arbitral Panel ruled as follows:

In CAS OG 24/15:

The application filed by Federation of Romanian Gymnastics and Ms. Ana Bărbosu on 6 August 2024, in its amended version of 8 August 2024, is partially upheld.

The inquiry submitted on behalf of Ms. Jordan Chiles in the Final of the women’s Floor exercise was raised after the conclusion of the one-minute deadline provided by article 8.5 of the 2024 FIG Technical Regulations and is determined to be without effect.

The initial score of 13.666 given to Ms. Jordan Chiles in the final of the women’s Floor exercise shall be reinstated.

The Fédération Internationale de Gymnastique shall determine the ranking of the Final of the women’s Floor exercise and assign the medal(s) in accordance with the above decision.

All other requests are dismissed.

In CAS OG 24/16:

The application filed by Federation Romanian Gymnastics and Ms. Sabrina Maneca-Voinea on

6 August 2024, in its amended version of 8 August 2024, is dismissed.”

It will be up to FIG to “determine the ranking of the Final of the women’s floor exercise and assign the medal(s) in accordance with the above decision,” but the ruling has already had devastating consequences for Chiles who broke her silence on social media. She posted four broken heart emojis on her Instagram Story and then added a message to her followers in a second post. She wrote, “I am taking this time and removing myself from social media for my mental health thank you (sic).” Landi also added her own broken-heart emoji on her Instagram page.

While Chiles’ fans have been supporting her on social media, the UCLA gymnast has also been on the receiving end of horrific racist commentary. It’s been a brutal week for her while she waited for the outcome. A joint Statement from USA Gymnastics and the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee criticized the CAS ruling while supporting their Team USA athlete:

“We are devastated by the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling regarding women’s floor exercise. The inquiry into the Difficulty Value of Jordan Chiles’ floor exercise routine was filed in good faith and, we believed, in accordance with FIG rules to ensure accurate scoring,” the statement reads.

“Throughout the appeal process, Jordan has been subject to consistent, utterly baseless, and extremely hurtful attacks on social media. No athlete should be subject to such treatment. We condemn the attacks and those who engage, support, or instigate them. We commend Jordan for conducting herself with integrity both on and off the competition floor, and we continue to stand by and support her.”

The Federation of Romanian Gymnastics also posted a response to the ruling on their Facebook account, writing, “We laugh with one eye, we cry with one. Following the memories made at TAS by FRG and COSR, the Court of Arbitration of Sport decided that the bronze medal should be returned to Ana Maria Bărbosu,” they wrote while closing their comments to the public.

The final ruling on who gets a medal will be determined by FIG and the IOC, International Olympic Committee, so this won’t be the last we hear of this story. It’s a dramatic ending to a great week of gymnastics and the repercussions will likely be felt as the sports community calls on reforms to the inquiry and arbitration rules.