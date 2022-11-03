Inside Gymnastics is On the Scene in Liverpool beginning with podium training on October 27 all the way through event finals on November 6. Check us out on InsideGym.com and follow us on Instagram and Twitter @InsideGym to follow all of the action! Head to www.shopinsidenation.com now to Subscribe for our 2022 Worlds issue!
+ Join our Inside Gymnastics Ultimate Insider Program for exclusive content and special behind-the-scenes access to the sport you love!
Click here for the full competition schedule for the 2022 World Championships!
Coronation Complete! Rebeca Andrade Grabs All-Around Gold!
By Ashlee Buhler and Christy Sandmaier
It was a magical night in Liverpool for the women’s All-Around final at the 2022 World Championships – one that ended with new storylines for the history books at the halfway point to Paris in 2024.
Favored to win in a competitive field of veterans and newcomers to the international scene, Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade took home the All-Around crown (56.899), becoming the first All-Around World medalist ever for her country! From her unbelievably sky high Cheng in the first rotation (15.166) to her power-packed floor routine to clinch the gold, the 2020 Tokyo All-Around silver medalist led the competition from start to finish, completing her coronation with a signature smile, tears and a celebratory curtain call as she posed with the Brazilian flag. Today, she left no doubt who was the best in the World.
“Everything always happens when it needs to, and I am really happy to have done everything I could, and not lose the competition on my bar routine,” Andrade said after the competition. “I did my beam routine with all the connections and all the difficulty, and that was one of my best floor routines ever. I’m so proud of myself.”
In her first World Championship, U.S. National All-Around runner up Shilese Jones is racking up the hardware, adding a silver medal to her collection, which already includes a team gold. Jones looked calm and confident out on the floor, saving some of her best performances in Liverpool for this moment. She posted an All-Around score of 55.399 and can walk away knowing she left it all out on the competition floor.
“I’m speechless, so speechless,” Jones said. “I’ve been training for this for so long now. I’m just super proud and super stoked!”
With her every step of the way was her father, who passed in December 2021. Jones has credited him for motivating her to return to Elite competition and push for Paris 2024.
“I was thinking about him all day,” Jones said. “No matter what the score was or the placement, I was driven through it by my thoughts of him.”
Jessica Gadirova continued the history-making for Great Britain in Liverpool, bringing home the All-Around bronze medal (55.199) just two days after her team won the silver medal – both firsts for her country. The way Gadirova lit up the arena with her superb tumbling and exquisite dance, the resulting roar from the home crowd, the excitement as she realized her dreams were coming true – these are moments we’ll soon not forget! And in the end, no one had more fun out on the floor tonight than she did.
“All I thought about was to get to my feet and whatever happens, happens,” Gadirova said. “I thought I did the best performance I could and with that score my jaw dropped. I was so shocked by it.”
The first British woman to win an all-around medal at the World Championships.— Team GB (@TeamGB) November 3, 2022
This is what it means!#WGC222 pic.twitter.com/J06yRqVk6f
Alice Kinsella (GBR) finished fourth (55.065), Ellie Black (CAN) in fifth (54.732) and Jade Carey (USA) in sixth (54.698).
Competition resumes tomorrow with the men’s All-Around final at 1:45pm ET/5:45 GMT.
Photo by Ricardo Bufolin for Inside Gymnastics
For more:
Lucky 13! Team China Back On Top!
Quotes – 2022 World Championships!
Alice Kinsella Is Having Her Best Year Of Her Career – And She’s Not Done Yet!
Follow Inside Gymnastics on Instagram and Twitter for the latest updates!
Subscribe now at www.shopinsidenation.com for our Inside Gymnastics magazine 2022 World Championships Issue! Subscribe for 3 Years & receive our 2020 Olympic Commemorative Issue FREE! *While supplies last