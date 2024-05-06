Biles, Lee, Douglas, McClain Headline 2024 Core Hydration Classic Roster

Per USA Gymnastics 5-6-24

Last three Olympic champions lead legendary list of registrants for 2024 Core Hydration Classic

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (May 6, 2024) – For the first time in history, a gymnastics competition is expected to see three Olympic all-around gold medalists compete head-to-head as Gabby Douglas, Simone Biles and Suni Lee all have registered to compete at the 2024 Core Hydration Classic May 17-18 in Hartford, Connecticut. Elite seniors will compete Saturday, May 18.

The 2024 Core Hydration Classic starts the process for 2024 Olympic Team qualifying in earnest, serving as the final opportunity for women for women’s artistic athletes to qualify to the 2024 Xfinity U.S. Championships May 30-June 2 in Fort Worth, Texas. At the championships, the National Team roster that will compete at the Olympic Trials June 27-30 in Minneapolis will be chosen.

It all starts in Hartford, which has the potential to see the most accomplished women’s field ever assembled.

All-time greats, legendary field

Collectively, the gold-medal trio have won the last three Olympic all-around competitions, with Douglas taking gold in 2012, Biles winning in 2016 and Lee standing as the reigning champion from 2021. Combined, the three have won 13 Olympic medals, eight of them gold.

Never before have three all-around gold medalists graced the floor at the same meet, but they will not be alone in the star power registered for Hartford. In total, the registrant list includes 13 Olympic, World Championships and/or Pan American Games medalists. Tokyo Olympic floor champion and 2022 World Championships vault gold medalist Jade Carey is coming off of wins in the all-round and on floor at the American Classic on April 27 as she returns to elite form. Biles, six-time World Championships medalist Shilese Jones, three-time World medalist Leanne Wong, and Olympic and World medalist Jordan Chiles all look to make their 2024 elite debuts in Hartford.

The star-studded entry list doesn’t end there. Also registered are two-time World medalist Skye Blakely; World team champions Joscelyn Roberson, Lexi Zeiss and Kayla DiCello, who also is the 2023 Pan Am Games all-around and team gold medalist; Pan Am floor and team champion Kaliya Lincoln, and Pan Am team champion Tiana Sumanasekera. The 2022 U.S. all-around champion, Konnor McClain, also has registered for her first elite competition since she won that title, having competed and won an NCAA team title at LSU this season.

Additional tickets for the Core Hydration Classic have been released and are available through Ticketmaster. Tickets for Saturday’s senior competition are available here, with tickets for all sessions available here. Registration for the event closed on Friday, May 3 but does not guarantee athlete participation. Gymnasts may still submit petitions to compete and register prior to the start of competition. Complete event information, including competition and broadcasting schedules, can be found at corehydrationclassic.com.

Current athletes registered for the 2024 Core Hydration Classic are listed alphabetically by division below.

Core Hydration Classic

Senior

Simone Biles — Spring, Texas/World Champions Centre

Skye Blakely — Frisco, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics

Ly Bui — Swisher, Iowa/Great American Gymnastics Express

Jade Carey — Phoenix, Ariz./Oregon State University

Dulcy Caylor — Spring , Texas/World Champions Centre

Jordan Chiles — Vancouver, Wash./World Champions Centre

Chloe Cho — Canyon Country, Calif./Gymnastics Olympica USA

Norah Christian — Bremerton, Wash/Cascade Elite West

Nicole Desmond — Wind Gap, Pa./World Champions Centre

Kayla DiCello — Boyds, Md./Hill’s Gymnastics

Amelia Disidore — Overland Park, Kan./Great American Gymnastics Express

Gabby Douglas — Anna, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics

Tatum Drusch — White Bear Lake, Minn./Flips Gymnastics

Reese Esponda — Missoula, Mont./World Champions Centre

Addison Fatta — Wrightsville, Pa./Prestige Gymnastics

Kieryn Finnell — Pittsford, N.Y./RGA

Jayla Hang — Bellevue, Wash./Pacific Reign Gymnastics

Cambry Haynes — Evergreen, Colo./Adrenaline Gymnastics Academy

Jazmyn Jimenez — Santa Clarita, Calif./Gymnastics Olympica USA

Madray Johnson — Dallas, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics

Shilese Jones — Auburn, Wash./Ascend Gymnastics Center

Katelyn Jong — Allen, Texas/Metroplex Gymnastics

Suni Lee — St. Paul, Minn./Midwest Gymnastics Center

Myli Lew — Belmont, Calif./San Mateo Gymnastics

Kaliya Lincoln — Frisco, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics

Eveylynn Lowe — Blue Springs, Mo./Great American Gymnastics Express

Nola Matthews — Gilroy, Calif./Airborne Gymnastics Training Center

Konnor McClain — Las Vegas, Nev./Louisiana State University

Taylor McMahon — Flower Mound, Texas/Metroplex Gymnastics

Annalisa Milton — Lee’s Summit, Mo./Great American Gymnastics Express

Malea Milton — Lee’s Summit, Mo./Great American Gymnastics Express

Zoey Molomo — Frisco, Texas/Metroplex Gymnastics

Marissa Neal — Blue Springs, Mo./Great American Gymnastics Express

Jazlene Pickens — Pickerington, Ohio/Buckeye Gymnastics

Brooke Pierson — Canby, Ore./World Champions Centre

Hezly Rivera — Oradell, N.J./WOGA Gymnastics

Joscelyn Roberson — Texarkana, Texas/World Champions Centre

Simone Rose — Sammamish, Wash./Pacific Reign Gymnastics

Lacie Saltzman — Charlotte, N.C./Texas Dreams Gymnastics

Audrey Snyder — Annapolis, Md./First State Gymnastics

Izzy Stassi — Delaware, Ohio/Performance Gymnastics Academy

Ashlee Sullivan — Richardson, Texas/Metroplex Gymnastics

Tiana Sumanasekera — Pleasanton, Calif./World Champions Centre

Trinity Thomas — York, Pa./University of Florida

Brynn Torry — Yorktown, Va./World Class Gymnastics

Sabrina Visconti — Revere, Mass./Nohas Gymnastics Academy

CaMarah Williams — Kansas City, Mo./EDGE Gymnastics – Riverside

Leanne Wong — Overland Park, Kan./University of Florida

Kelise Woolford — Orange, N.J./Buckeye Gymnastics

Lexi Zeiss — Omaha, Neb./Twin City Twisters

Junior

Harlow Buddendeck — Rochester, N.Y. /RGA

Charleigh Bullock — Spotsylvania, Va./Capital Gymnastics National Training Center

Lavi Crain — Blue Springs, Mo./Great American Gymnastics Express

Ally Damelio — San Mateo, Calif./San Mateo Gymnastics

Celia Frith-Carvalho — Godwin, N.C./Bull City Gymnastics

Sadie Goldberg — Bexley, Ohio/Buckeye Gymnastics

Greta Krob — Tipton, Iowa/IGN

Jaysha McClendon — Scottsdale, Ariz./Rebound Gymnastics West

Caroline Moreau — Keller, Texas/Texas Dreams Gymnastics

Claire Pease — Sunnyvale, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics

Lila Richardson — Springdale, Ariz./Hopes and Dreams Gymnastics

Alessia Rosa — East Hanover, N.J./Hill’s Gymnastics

Kylie Smith — Loveland, Ohio/Cincinnati Gymnastics

Maliha Tressel — Eagan, Minn./Twin City Twisters

Tyler Turner — San Jose, Calif./WOGA Gymnastics

Trinity Wood — Waldorf, Md./Capital Gymnastics National Training Center

4-13-24

Biles Added to the Roster – The Road to Paris is headed to Hartford!

The pathway to the Paris Olympics will run through Hartford, Connecticut, when the country’s leading women’s gymnasts compete at the Core Hydration Classic May 17-18 at the XL Center.

The 2024 Core Hydration Classic will be the final opportunity for women to qualify for 2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships, held just two weeks later in Fort Worth, Texas. It is at Fort Worth that USA Gymnastics will name the U.S. National Team members who will compete for Olympic Team berths at the 2024 Olympic Trials June 27-30 in Minneapolis.

“The Core Hydration Classic is where gymnasts start to perfect the routines that they hope will take them all the way to the Olympics,” said USA Gymnastics Chief of Programs Stefanie Korepin. “We are excited to return to Hartford as we move into the 2024 championship season.”

Added to the roster Friday, and headlining the most decorated field of athletes the U.S. women have ever seen, is Simone Biles. At the 2023 World Championships in Antwerp, Belgium, Biles’ status in the sport as the Greatest of All Time was not only secured, but rose to a level we may never see again in gymnastics. Unparalleled in her performance, and back once again, this time on her own terms, Biles left Belgium as a 30-time World medalist, upping her own dominant game to 37 total in World and Olympic competition. It was unprecedented and historic, with the energy and emotion of the entire Championship captured as the Queen once again took her place atop the podium. 2024 has been waiting for her – and she’s set to make her season debut in Hartford.

Notably, current NCAA competitors Jade Carey (2020 Olympic floor gold medalist) and Leanne Wong (2022 and 2023 World team gold medalist), along with defending Olympic Champ Suni Lee (scroll for more on Suni!) are all registered, along with 2023 World team gold medalist Joscelyn Roberson, who is on her way back from a leg injury suffered in warmups for Team Finals in Antwerp, 2023 World All-Around bronze medalist Shilese Jones, 2023 Pan American Games All-Around gold medalist and 2024 Winter Cup Champion Kayla DiCello, and 2020 Olympic team silver medalist Jordan Chiles.

2024 CORE HYDRATION CLASSIC -WHAT TO KNOW

WHEN: May 17-18, 2024

WHERE: XL Center – Hartford, Conn. – Map

SCHEDULE:

(Times are Eastern) (subject to change)

Friday, May 17th – 2:00-4:30 p.m. – Hopes Championships

Friday, May 17th – 7:00-9:30 p.m. – Junior Women

Saturday, May 18th – 2:00-4:00 p.m. – Senior Women Session 1

Saturday, May 18th – 7:00-9:00 p.m. – Senior Women Session 2

Formerly known as the CoverGirl Classic, Secret U.S. Classic, GK U.S. Classic and U.S. Classic, the Core Hydration Classic features an elite field of junior and senior gymnasts and is the final qualifying event for the 2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships, which serve as USA Gymnastics’ annual national championships, scheduled for May 30-June 2 in Fort Worth, Texas

Traditionally a women’s event, a men’s field was included in 2022 and 2023. The U.S. men’s program will not participate in the 2024 Core Hydration Classic to optimize their preparations for the Olympic Trials and Paris Games. The Core Hydration Classic is being held in conjunction with the 2024 Hopes Championships, a national-level event featuring rising stars from the women’s artistic discipline in the 11-12 and 13-14 year-old age divisions.

Past winners of Classic include Olympic champions Simone Biles, Amanda Borden, Dominique Dawes, Gabby Douglas, Laurie Hernandez, Shawn Johnson, Nastia Liukin, Carly Patterson, Jaycie Phelps, Aly Raisman, Kyla Ross and Jordyn Wieber. 2020 Olympian Brody Malone captured the inaugural men’s title.

