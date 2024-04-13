Simone Biles Added to 2024 Core Hydration Classic Roster

Biles Added to the Roster – The Road to Paris is headed to Hartford!

The pathway to the Paris Olympics will run through Hartford, Connecticut, when the country’s leading women’s gymnasts compete at the Core Hydration Classic May 17-18 at the XL Center.

The 2024 Core Hydration Classic will be the final opportunity for women to qualify for 2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships, held just two weeks later in Fort Worth, Texas. It is at Fort Worth that USA Gymnastics will name the U.S. National Team members who will compete for Olympic Team berths at the 2024 Olympic Trials June 27-30 in Minneapolis.

“The Core Hydration Classic is where gymnasts start to perfect the routines that they hope will take them all the way to the Olympics,” said USA Gymnastics Chief of Programs Stefanie Korepin. “We are excited to return to Hartford as we move into the 2024 championship season.”

Added to the roster Friday, and headlining the most decorated field of athletes the U.S. women have ever seen, is Simone Biles. At the 2023 World Championships in Antwerp, Belgium, Biles’ status in the sport as the Greatest of All Time was not only secured, but rose to a level we may never see again in gymnastics. Unparalleled in her performance, and back once again, this time on her own terms, Biles left Belgium as a 30-time World medalist, upping her own dominant game to 37 total in World and Olympic competition. It was unprecedented and historic, with the energy and emotion of the entire Championship captured as the Queen once again took her place atop the podium. 2024 has been waiting for her – and she’s set to make her season debut in Hartford.

Notably, current NCAA competitors Jade Carey (2020 Olympic floor gold medalist) and Leanne Wong (2022 and 2023 World team gold medalist), along with defending Olympic Champ Suni Lee (scroll for more on Suni!) are all registered, along with 2023 World team gold medalist Joscelyn Roberson, who is on her way back from a leg injury suffered in warmups for Team Finals in Antwerp, 2023 World All-Around bronze medalist Shilese Jones, 2023 Pan American Games All-Around gold medalist and 2024 Winter Cup Champion Kayla DiCello, and 2020 Olympic team silver medalist Jordan Chiles.