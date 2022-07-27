The Dream

This weekend 65 gymnasts will descend upon Brooklyn, New York for the very first College State of Mind gymnastics camp.

Generously hosted by Gotham Gymnastics, College State of Mind is a high-performance camp open to all ages and all levels and pairs together a star-studded coaching lineup including Kyla Ross, Megan Skaggs, Olivia Karas, Lacy Dagen, Lexi Funk and Mollie Korth, with a schedule and curriculum all specifically designed to motivate and inspire each athlete who attends to set individual and purpose-driven goals towards a future competing in collegiate gymnastics.

Over two days, the camp will focus on five key areas: Academics, Personal Development, Gymnastics, Social Media and Give Back – an opportunity to align their heart to their impact and pair performance with purpose – while at its core, offering the athletes a camp experience solely dedicated to exposing gymnasts to the ins and outs of college gymnastics. In addition, the athletes will have the unique opportunity to take part in both a collegiate-structured workout and competition, as well as participate in a post-meet press conference hosted by Inside Gymnastics in real time, and learn effective strategies to grow their personal brand using social media.

College State of Mind has been the dream of creator Cory Tomlinson ever since he witnessed the pressure young athletes were facing as they pursued their college dreams. “This camp stemmed from me sitting at a college camp and looking into the eyes of Level 9 and 10 athletes. They were sitting so prim and proper with perfect posture,” he told us. “And I love prim, proper and perfect posture. But the pressure I could sense in their eyes and their hearts that the fate of their college gymnastics career was in my hands, when it wasn’t – it was a pressure that I wanted to do something about.”

Ultimately, Tomlinson, a UCLA graduate and former Bruin Team Manager, current Arkansas hype man, founder of Make It Loud, LLC, and the Athlete Enrichment Director at Gotham Gymnastics made it his mission to create a camp specifically to inspire the next generation of athletes pursuing their collegiate dreams while concurrently elevating their confidence level and integrating a college experience into the mix.

His number one goal for the athletes who attend College State of Mind is simple: “The biggest thing I want athletes to take away is that I want them to be motivated and inspired about college gymnastics, and that what they’re doing in the gym every single day is working towards something that’s very possible for them to achieve.”

Recognizing the importance of each athlete’s individual dreams and the opportunities college gymnastics offers, Tomlinson noted the current excitement and saturation surrounding college gymnastics as a huge asset to College State of Mind. “The accessibility underscores the excitement for young athletes who might not see themselves making a five-person Olympic team every four years as a realistic goal, but can very much see competing at a university to further their education and their gymnastics career a true possibility,” he said.

“We have athletes [at Gotham] that are excited about LIU or excited about Yale. When I was in California, people were excited about UCLA, or excited about Berkeley or Stanford. People can see their heroes on TV because there’s so much broadcast access these days, and media access to see the sport in action. That access is allowing young athletes the opportunity to see themselves on that playing field and set their sights six, seven, eight years down the road of where they want to see themselves that would then give them the opportunity to flourish academically and athletically in the same space.”

Holding the camp at Gotham Gymnastics has also allowed Tomlinson the opportunity and the literal space to integrate the college gymnastics model in what they’re doing as a club gymnastics gym and also opened the door for the gym’s own athletes to participate as well. Something Tomlinson feels will carry over into the future success of the camp itself and for the athletes.

“The element here is that College State of Mind is now a brand element of Gotham Gymnastics that we were able to use to further promote and further inspire other gyms to say, ‘hey, let’s dig into this. Let’s figure out what is that college state of mind,’” Tomlinson said.

Putting each element into place and bringing the camp to life has been a true labor of love for Tomlinson and there’s no place he’d rather be. He is not only focused on taking the pressure off of the athletes over the two days, but committed to teaching them how to set themselves apart, as well as setting themselves up for success. “College State of Mind Camp was created to help you prepare for how you can be the most confident version of yourself; bringing your best personality, leadership qualities, characteristics, efficiency – all important elements that college coaches are looking for in a prospective student-athlete,” he said, emphasizing the importance of the athletes being able to communicate with prospective coaches about the qualities they have on and off the floor.

And together with their goals in the sport and in the classroom, Tomlinson is equally as motivated and inspired to help develop the athletes as people. “I just want a little bit of a personal development realization for every single athlete. I really hope that everyone walks away with their head held a little higher. Their heart a lot stronger. Knowing that they walked in as an individual and they get to walk out of camp feeling like we’re together. All part of one team.”