“College State of Mind Camp was created to help you prepare for how you can be the most confident version of yourself; bringing your best personality, leadership qualities, characteristics, efficiency – all important elements that college coaches are looking for in a prospective student-athlete,” – Cory Tomlinson, CSOM Creator
Next Stop, Brooklyn!
From the dream to the team to showtime, College State of Mind Camp strives to create a sense of belonging and self-confidence
By Christy Sandmaier
The Dream
This weekend 65 gymnasts will descend upon Brooklyn, New York for the very first College State of Mind gymnastics camp.
Generously hosted by Gotham Gymnastics, College State of Mind is a high-performance camp open to all ages and all levels and pairs together a star-studded coaching lineup including Kyla Ross, Megan Skaggs, Olivia Karas, Lacy Dagen, Lexi Funk and Mollie Korth, with a schedule and curriculum all specifically designed to motivate and inspire each athlete who attends to set individual and purpose-driven goals towards a future competing in collegiate gymnastics.
Over two days, the camp will focus on five key areas: Academics, Personal Development, Gymnastics, Social Media and Give Back – an opportunity to align their heart to their impact and pair performance with purpose – while at its core, offering the athletes a camp experience solely dedicated to exposing gymnasts to the ins and outs of college gymnastics. In addition, the athletes will have the unique opportunity to take part in both a collegiate-structured workout and competition, as well as participate in a post-meet press conference hosted by Inside Gymnastics in real time, and learn effective strategies to grow their personal brand using social media.
College State of Mind has been the dream of creator Cory Tomlinson ever since he witnessed the pressure young athletes were facing as they pursued their college dreams. “This camp stemmed from me sitting at a college camp and looking into the eyes of Level 9 and 10 athletes. They were sitting so prim and proper with perfect posture,” he told us. “And I love prim, proper and perfect posture. But the pressure I could sense in their eyes and their hearts that the fate of their college gymnastics career was in my hands, when it wasn’t – it was a pressure that I wanted to do something about.”
Ultimately, Tomlinson, a UCLA graduate and former Bruin Team Manager, current Arkansas hype man, founder of Make It Loud, LLC, and the Athlete Enrichment Director at Gotham Gymnastics made it his mission to create a camp specifically to inspire the next generation of athletes pursuing their collegiate dreams while concurrently elevating their confidence level and integrating a college experience into the mix.
His number one goal for the athletes who attend College State of Mind is simple: “The biggest thing I want athletes to take away is that I want them to be motivated and inspired about college gymnastics, and that what they’re doing in the gym every single day is working towards something that’s very possible for them to achieve.”
Recognizing the importance of each athlete’s individual dreams and the opportunities college gymnastics offers, Tomlinson noted the current excitement and saturation surrounding college gymnastics as a huge asset to College State of Mind. “The accessibility underscores the excitement for young athletes who might not see themselves making a five-person Olympic team every four years as a realistic goal, but can very much see competing at a university to further their education and their gymnastics career a true possibility,” he said.
“We have athletes [at Gotham] that are excited about LIU or excited about Yale. When I was in California, people were excited about UCLA, or excited about Berkeley or Stanford. People can see their heroes on TV because there’s so much broadcast access these days, and media access to see the sport in action. That access is allowing young athletes the opportunity to see themselves on that playing field and set their sights six, seven, eight years down the road of where they want to see themselves that would then give them the opportunity to flourish academically and athletically in the same space.”
Holding the camp at Gotham Gymnastics has also allowed Tomlinson the opportunity and the literal space to integrate the college gymnastics model in what they’re doing as a club gymnastics gym and also opened the door for the gym’s own athletes to participate as well. Something Tomlinson feels will carry over into the future success of the camp itself and for the athletes.
“The element here is that College State of Mind is now a brand element of Gotham Gymnastics that we were able to use to further promote and further inspire other gyms to say, ‘hey, let’s dig into this. Let’s figure out what is that college state of mind,’” Tomlinson said.
Putting each element into place and bringing the camp to life has been a true labor of love for Tomlinson and there’s no place he’d rather be. He is not only focused on taking the pressure off of the athletes over the two days, but committed to teaching them how to set themselves apart, as well as setting themselves up for success. “College State of Mind Camp was created to help you prepare for how you can be the most confident version of yourself; bringing your best personality, leadership qualities, characteristics, efficiency – all important elements that college coaches are looking for in a prospective student-athlete,” he said, emphasizing the importance of the athletes being able to communicate with prospective coaches about the qualities they have on and off the floor.
And together with their goals in the sport and in the classroom, Tomlinson is equally as motivated and inspired to help develop the athletes as people. “I just want a little bit of a personal development realization for every single athlete. I really hope that everyone walks away with their head held a little higher. Their heart a lot stronger. Knowing that they walked in as an individual and they get to walk out of camp feeling like we’re together. All part of one team.”
“My goal is to create an environment where athletes feel safe and excited to learn and grow in the sport! I can’t wait to work alongside some very talented coaches and have a lot of fun!” Lexi Funk, CSOM Coach
The Team
When it came time to choose his lineup of coaches, Tomlinson chose those whose goals, experiences and devotion matched the mission and sentiment of the camp and those who, yes, already got along very well together.
“When I was putting the staff together, a huge element was I wanted to make sure that before camp starts, I can look this staff in the eyes and know that the sentiment of what the College State of Mind is will, without a doubt, be carried out by every coach in every word, in every direction they give, and in every inspirational moment that they have,” Tomlinson said. “We’ve all experienced the college state of mind in different ways, but in unique ways for us to be able to tell the story properly and to help grow our sport. We all want to carry that sentiment forward and make sure that more athletes experience the experience that we had as athletes, too.”
In addition to Ross, Skaggs, Karas, Dagen, Funk and Korth, Tomlinson will also be coaching, as will Ryan Ruckdaschel, NCAA Team Manager, Director of Operations, and Social Media Manager for the University of Iowa. With multiple Olympic, World and NCAA titles, in addition to over 60 combined first team All-American honors among the team of coaches, Tomlinson has paid particular attention to ensuring the athletes would feel comfortable and inspired, rather than intimidated by such a decorated staff. With that in mind, he sought to build an atmosphere where the athletes and coaches would meet in the middle with accessibility as a prime focus.
He wants the athletes to not only know what it feels like to train and compete in college but know what it’s like to line up alongside the best of the best.
“I want them to feel what it would be like to go next in line after Kyla Ross lands a perfect double layout dismount,” Tomlinson said. “I want the athletes to raise the access point so that they’re able to see themselves in their shoes and that they can chalk up right after an Olympic champion and to say, ‘I got this because she’s on my team, too.’ A lot of people see Kyla for the 22 perfect tens, all of those pieces of the puzzle that went into her success, the first ever Olympic, World, NCAA champion – all these pieces. I could go on and on about the accolades on paper for Kyla, but the character of the human being that Kyla Ross is, is something I want to make sure people are exposed to.
“The truth is that we’ve all experienced the college state of mind in different ways, but in unique ways for us to be able to tell the story properly and to help grow our sport in the sport of collegiate gymnastics in that way. We all want to carry that sentiment forward and make sure that more athletes experience the experience that we had as athletes, too.”
Meet the Team Here!
“Focusing on a team atmosphere with healthy competition and tons of support, gives a whole new level of excitement and experience to the sport.” Mollie Korth, CSOM Coach
3,2,1… Showtime!
From concept to creation to actually aligning goals with a schedule, Tomlinson and his team were extremely deliberate about how the two days would be designed including their structure and theme.
Day one is designed to feel like a college gymnastics practice and help gel the team and the experience in order to educate and motivate the athletes, but also ease some of the anxieties they may already be experiencing as they look ahead to their own college gymnastics journey such as shorter warmups, workouts and assignments. Day two is meet day and will be dedicated to simulating a college gymnastics competition centered around a theme of belonging. It will be a chance for the athletes to don their leotards, do their college makeup, hair, showcase their skills and throw in a college salute or two if they like. Teammate training will also be a large part of the equation throughout the two days – setting the boards, getting the chalk, cheering, encouraging – it’s all part of the process of bringing the athletes together.
“I’ve come up with these three words – “Self, Team, Together” – and it’s really the journey that we want to take everyone on,” Tomlinson said. “I hope everyone walks in as themselves, their truest best self. We are going to promote that. We’re going to believe in that. We’re going to invite that. I hope that they leave that day feeling like they’re part of a team. Then when they walk in on day two, I want them to walk in knowing they’re a part of a team bringing their best self, to be the best member of a team. I want them to leave day two feeling like they are together.”
The competition phase on day two will also incorporate the “Give Back” portion of the event with the Tiny Bow Project activation (athletes will have the opportunity to wear bows from Megan Skaggs’ Tiny Bow Project during Day 2 – each ribbon representing different causes that align with the athletes passions), something near and dear to both Tomlinson’s and Skaggs’ hearts; as well as bringing camp to a close full circle by focusing on what the athletes have learned as teammates.
Tomlinson is also open to changing up the routine during camp if something amazing occurs that could turn into a teachable moment. “If some element of what I just said ends up happening or doesn’t happen, but if we think of something better or greater or more fulfilling or more accessible or more inspiring, we’re going to do it, because that’s the way college gymnastics works.”
And when the chalk settles on College State of Mind this year (plans are already in the works for 2023!) and the athletes return to their home gyms, Tomlinson hopes if nothing else, that the athletes are inspired for another day and that their time spent together in Brooklyn becomes an integral part of their journey.
“The overall sentiment I want to carry forward is one you’ve heard me say many times in our conversations. I have a couple things that I’m really passionate about. The one that I’m able to carry forward with this camp is giving athletes access to their heroes. And the other is that access can turn into inspiration and motivation to chase goals for a very long time.
“I don’t ever want our sport to feel untouchable or unreachable for an athlete,” he said. “I want them to see themselves in the shiny leo on the competition floor with tens of thousands of fans. Whether they see themselves in the PMAC, or they see themselves in Pauley Pavilion. Or, if they see themselves on a competition floor that might not see a lot of fans, I want them to be able to picture themselves achieving goals they personally set. When they see themselves achieving them, they can be proud of the journey that they’ve taken to get there. I hope that College State of Mind is one step on that journey.”
Look for more on College State of Mind on InsideGym.com and on our Instagram!
For more see collegestateofmindcamp.com @collegestateofmind
Photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics; Hannah Phillips for University of Kentucky; UCLA Athletics
Follow Inside Gymnastics on Instagram and Twitter for the latest updates!
Subscribe now at www.shopinsidenation.com for 3 Years & receive our 2020 Olympic Commemorative Issue FREE! *While supplies last