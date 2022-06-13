Inside Gymnastics has a media partnership with College State of Mind

College State of Mind Camp Features All-Star Lineup of Coaches

If you are ready to feel like a college gymnast, College State of Mind is the camp for you! This high performance, two-day camp experience, focuses on gymnastics training and SO much more.

With a star-studded lineup of former collegiate athletes and current NCAA coaches, participating gymnasts will learn the ins and outs of being a collegiate athlete, with main focuses of academics, personal development, gymnastics, social media and giving back!

Hosted by Gotham Gymnastics in Brooklyn, New York with coaches including Kyla Ross, Megan Skaggs, Olivia Karas, Lacy Dagen, Lexi Funk and Mollie Korth – this camp will motivate and inspire you to set goals towards a future in competing in collegiate gymnastics!

“Inside Gymnastics is thrilled to partner with College State of Mind to promote their mission and educate gymnasts on the ins and outs of college gymnastics! Through this partnership we will help elevate the positive opportunities gymnastics offers to those who seek a student-athlete experience as part of their gymnastics journey. We cannot wait to meet the athletes and share in this new opportunity with everyone dedicated to making College State of Mind an incredible new success.” Christy Sandmaier, Co-Publisher, Inside Gymnastics Magazine

Dates and How to Register:

Date: July 30th & 31st

Register here: www.collegestateofmindcamp.com

Any questions: hello@collegestateofmindcamp. com

