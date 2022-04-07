Inside Gymnastics will be on the scene in Fort Worth bringing you all the action from the NCAA Championships. Bookmark our NCAA Headquarters section for interviews, livestream links, and the latest news. Also be sure to follow us on Instagram and Twitter for live updates all week long!

***

Coaches Corner – What They’re Saying Heading Into The 2022 NCAA Championships

The stage is set for an epic battle at the 2022 NCAA Championships in Fort Worth, Texas. After three thrilling days of competition at the NCAA Regional Championships, eight teams punched their tickets to Forth Worth and are one step closer to the ultimate prize.

Here’s what the head coaches of those eight teams had to say about their teams mindset one week out.