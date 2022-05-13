New Tigers In Town – Clemson Gymnastics Breaks Ground 

What are your hopes and goals for the program, not only in the inaugural season, but long term?

I think one of the really exciting components of this is that we’re starting another Power 5 gymnastics conference with the ACC, so that is beyond super cool. For us, I think it’s coming out of the gates very strong and being that dominant force in the ACC right from the get-go, even though we’re starting right up. And then obviously, continuing to build and be one of those powerhouse programs that are out there and push to win a national championship. I really do believe in the resources and support here at Clemson, that that’s what we’re shooting for.

Now that the ACC is sponsoring gymnastics, what can fans expect as far as competitions go?

We had our first ACC meeting the last week of April. Obviously it’s in infant stages right now and we’re talking through different things and asking, ‘What do we want this to be? What can it be?’ We’re talking about doing home and away meets with the other ACC schools. And when you want to be one of the premiere programs you have to run with those bigger conferences and bigger schools, so having the ability to compete against Alabama, Florida, Oklahoma and all of that—we’re talking about scheduling and figuring all that out!

What is your strategy for building your inaugural team? Are you looking for mostly freshmen or a mix of freshmen and transfers?

We’re looking at all of it! If this would have happened five years ago it would be a very different conversation because of where recruiting is at right now. Five years ago we were recruiting 8 year olds and it was picked dry, now it’s a different situation. I think given where recruiting is right now, it’s never been easier to start a team from scratch solely because you’ve got the transfer portal and the access to having (different) classes is more there than it ever has been. And as unfortunate as COVID was, that opens up the door too. There are so many stacked rosters out there right now that you’ve got incredible athletes who might not be getting to compete as much as they could. So I think that may open the door like, ‘I may be a junior but I can go there and compete and I may not get that opportunity at the school that I’m at.’ All those components really do add to the perfect storm of building a team and building it from scratch.

Now that you’ve been announced as the head coach and conversations can start happening with potential recruits, what has the level of interest been like?

It’s been insanity in the best possible way. The response and level of interest has far exceeded what I thought it was going to be and I thought it was going to be way up here [raises hand above head]. You’ve got a school with a very rich athletic tradition. You’ve got a school that’s got incredible academics. And then you’ve got a school that’s in this beautiful part of the country—what a triple threat of making recruiting very easy! Not to say that it’s not going to be difficult, but when you have all those components, it’s like, ‘Wow.’ And like I said, the outpouring has been on a level that I didn’t expect. It’s far exceeded it, so I’m excited to get out there and dive into this.

Have you thought about how you plan to announce your inaugural team? Would you let the gymnasts announce their commitment on their own or would it be a big team announcement?

That’s a good question that I haven’t totally dove into yet, so I’m not totally sure. And obviously we need to get out there and start getting those commits, which I think they’re going to start trickling in here pretty quick, but we’ll kind of figure that out. But obviously we want to do it on a big level because it’s a big deal!

Do you have a plan for how you’re going to build a fan base for Clemson gymnastics, both locally and nationally?

One of the best pieces of advice I got while going through this process was making sure during this first year of not competing, that we really hit that marketing component. It’s my goal to get out in the Clemson community and build that fanbase and get out in the gyms in South Carolina. The goal is to pack Littlejohn Coliseum and sellout that very first meet to put our stamp on it right from the get-go. When I was out there throwing the first pitch at the softball game, I can’t tell you how many softball fans were coming up to me and were just so pumped and excited about gymnastics. Just being on campus the small amount that I have been, you feel that energy and you feel that buzz. Once again I’m getting chills because I love college gymnastics and to immediately feel that love and energy from people who haven’t necessarily had the chance to get a taste of what collegiate gymnastics is, it’s really cool and really special.

Did you have a chance to pop into any local gyms during your visit?

I did! You hear some of the little gymnasts squealing, ‘Oh my gosh, it’s the new Clemson coach!’ So the word is getting out there. And talking to some of the club owners and hearing how much it means to them that Clemson is adding this program for the state of South Carolina and what it means to those young athletes to have an in-state college to aspire to and work towards, that is really cool as well.

How will you build your staff? What qualities are you looking for in each person you hire?

I always like to surround myself with people who don’t have the same strengths as me so we can build a really strong, well-rounded coaching staff. Those are the kinds of things I look for; where are my strengths and weaknesses and finding people where we work together as a cohesive unit.

Do you have any ideas of who you’re looking to hire?

Another piece of advice I got was in that first year maybe just to bring on one assistant coach and potentially a director of ops to manage everything—because there is a lot going on. So that’s kind of the game plan right now.

Note: On May 12, 2022, Erik Lewis was announced as the associate head coach. Lewis worked with Smith for four years at Utah State, serving as an assistant coach and associate head coach.

There has been a lot of talk about the mental health of student athletes in the news lately. How do you create a balance between pushing them as athletes when you need to, yet still acknowledging that they’re human, allowing them to have a voice, and setting them up to become successful people outside of the gym?

I think it comes down to communication. (During our team banquet) I was talking to one of our seniors about how we have built this trust over the last four years and are able to communicate with each other. There are days when she would come up to me and say, ‘You know; X,Y, and Z isn’t feeling great today.’ I trust that she knows her body more than anybody else and she knows I’m not going to get upset over the situation. We have to get through this together and trust each other. I have to trust her that she’s going to be prepared and she has to trust me. So we have that conversation and really at the end of the day, they get to do this. They don’t have to do any of it. When you get to college you’re choosing to be here and do this. But obviously gymnastics is a numbers sport so if somebody (is out) for a week and can’t do the routines at the level that they need to do them to be safe, we aren’t going to compete them that weekend, but working within those parameters and having that communication with the athlete is where we’ve evolved to.

Is there anything else you want to add or want people to know?

Just how exciting this is and what a big deal this is! And the amount of support that Clemson has shown has been on another level. Like I said [before I was hired], I was thanking them for doing this for the gymnastics community because it’s a huge deal.