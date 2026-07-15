15 Jul Classic Bound! The 2026 U.S. Classic is Here!
The 2026 U.S. Classic begins Saturday!
How to Watch/Schedule
Live Streaming
Podium training (July 16-17) and the Hopes Championships (July 17, 6 p.m. ET) will stream on FlipNow and is available via pay-per-view and annual subscribers
Junior Women (July 18, 2 p.m. ET) – Free on YouTube
Senior Women (July 18, 7 p.m. ET) – Peacock (within U.S.) | YouTube International Feed
Broadcast Information
July 18 – Senior Women – 7-9 p.m. – NBC Sports Network and Peacock – LIVE
July 19 – Senior Women – 4-6 p.m. – NBC broadcast
What’s At Stake
The U.S. Classic serves as the final opportunity for athletes to qualify for the 2026 Xfinity U.S. Championships in August. Here are the required scores:
All-Around: 52.500
Three events: 39.600
Two events: 26.800
Automatically qualified: 2025 World Team members (Skye Blakely, Dulcy Caylor, Leanne Wong, Joscelyn Roberson). All other athletes will use this event to test upgrades and prepare routines for the upcoming U.S. Championships!
Tickets Booked!
Here are the athletes already qualified for the U.S. Championships:
Skye Blakely
Charleigh Bullock
Jade Carey
Dulcy Caylor
Tatum Drusch
Reese Esponda
Greta Krob (VT, UB, BB)
Zoey Molomo
Caroline Moreau
Claire Pease
Lila Richardson
Hezly Rivera
Joscelyn Roberson
Alessia Rosa TauaTa(VT, UB, FX)
Simone Rose
Leanne Wong
Stats Via: TheGymter.net
2025 Results:
Claire Pease won the All-Around title with a score of 54.600 at the 2025 U.S. Classic. Pacific Reign’s Simone Rose finished second in the All-Around with a 54.200. From her opening stuck Yurchenko 1.5, Rose was on a roll all night. 2024 Olympic alternate Joscelyn Roberson returned to Elite competition for the first time since the Olympic Trials, finishing with the All-Around bronze and earning a 53.250 total!
Pease is not currently on the 2026 roster, and Roberson is taking the year off from Elite gymnastics.
The Comeback Is Here!
Jade Carey is back! Carey made her comeback last month at the American Classic where she took gold on vault and floor, and a silver in the All-Around. Carey’s plan is to slowly add more skills back into her routines, pacing herself for bigger meets later in the year. The routines she showcased last month looked almost elementary for her, and we suspect she could add in upgrades for the U.S. Classic this week. Carey has been vocal that this comeback is simply for herself, and she does see the LA Olympic Games as the ending point of her career. The road to LA for Carey begins this week!
She’s Baaaaack!
13 years after her final Elite competition and seven years following her final NCAA routine, Katelyn Ohashi announced a return to the sport, sending fans all over the world over the top with excitement.
“After a few years of contemplating whether I wanted to continue chasing a dream I had as a little kid, I have decided to go for it. I’m taking it one day at a time; one skill, one event, one dream. I don’t have any regrets in my career and I want to be able to continue saying that no matter what happens,” Ohashi posted on Instagram. “So here goes nothing! Thankful for @pacificreign for taking a chance on me!”
Ohashi is a four-time Junior U.S. National Team member, the 2011 Junior National Champion, and two-time NCAA Champion with UCLA. She last competed in Elite gymnastics at the American Cup in 2013 where she defeated Simone Biles in the All-Around. She made her return at the American Classic last month where she took home the bronze medal on beam!
“I don’t feel like there is an end all be all in this journey that I’m pursuing back in Elite,” Ohashi told media last week. “I want to have fun with it. I want to see how far I can go with it and how far I can push myself. At the end of the day, I’m happy where I’m at.”
Ohashi plans on sticking to beam and floor in 2026, and hopes to add more events in the future! More on Ohashi here!
CEO Check!
Leanne Wong is set to make her 2026 debut at the U.S. Classic! Wong last competed at the 2025 World Championships in October where she took home the All-Around silver medal! With five world medals to her name, Wong is now one of the main veterans of the field. For the first time since 2021, Wong enters the Elite season without having competed in the NCAA in the spring. With extra time on her hands we could see some upgrades and new skills! Wong of course keeps busy with her many ventures outside of gymnastics, including owning her bow business, becoming a real estate agent, and was even a student coach for the Florida Gators during the 2026 NCAA season! We can’t wait to see Wong back in competition!
Time to Shine!
Skye Blakely has been vocal about targeting the LA Olympics, and also slowly added more to her Elite schedule after returning from an Achilles injury that she sustained at the 2024 Olympic Trials. She competed on bars and beam during the 2025 Elite season, qualifying for the World Championships and finishing fourth in the bar final. Blakely is now looking to return to the All-Around this year, but tells Inside Gymnastics that she just plans on competing bars and beam at the U.S. Classic before returning to the All-Around at the Xfinity U.S. Championships in August.
“It’s reassuring that my identity is not just in gymnastics. Having that ability to let go and know that whatever happens, happens. I’m going to survive. I’ve shown how strong I am already,” Blakely said about her mindset towards the LA Olympic Games.”
Making A Statement
The 2025 Winter Cup beam champion, Tatum Drusch made an early statement this season by winning the American Classic at Twin City Twisters East in Champlin, Minnesota last month, topping the All-Around field with a super-consistent day to finish with a 53.700. That consistency should serve her well heading into the U.S. Classic and at the Xfinity Championships coming up.
Leading the field from start to finish, Drusch exceeded all of her expectations. Her top scores came on beam (13.800) and vault (13.800). It was her beam routine in the first rotation that set the tone, and the smile on her face following her dismount told the story. She felt a newfound confidence in herself, which carried her through the entire competition. “I was on such a high for the whole week after,” she said. “It’s what I’ve been doing in the gym, and just being able to show that in competition really let me take a deep breath and realize, okay, we’re back in this. It was just immediate tears because I had absolutely no clue that I was even capable of that.”
Look for possible upgrades from Drusch at U.S. Classic, including an upgraded bars dismount, new beam connections or a triple series, and maybe even a second vault!
Photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics magazine
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