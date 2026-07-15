Classic Bound! The 2026 U.S. Classic is Here!

She’s Baaaaack!

13 years after her final Elite competition and seven years following her final NCAA routine, Katelyn Ohashi announced a return to the sport, sending fans all over the world over the top with excitement.

“After a few years of contemplating whether I wanted to continue chasing a dream I had as a little kid, I have decided to go for it. I’m taking it one day at a time; one skill, one event, one dream. I don’t have any regrets in my career and I want to be able to continue saying that no matter what happens,” Ohashi posted on Instagram. “So here goes nothing! Thankful for @pacificreign for taking a chance on me!”

Ohashi is a four-time Junior U.S. National Team member, the 2011 Junior National Champion, and two-time NCAA Champion with UCLA. She last competed in Elite gymnastics at the American Cup in 2013 where she defeated Simone Biles in the All-Around. She made her return at the American Classic last month where she took home the bronze medal on beam!

“I don’t feel like there is an end all be all in this journey that I’m pursuing back in Elite,” Ohashi told media last week. “I want to have fun with it. I want to see how far I can go with it and how far I can push myself. At the end of the day, I’m happy where I’m at.”

Ohashi plans on sticking to beam and floor in 2026, and hopes to add more events in the future! More on Ohashi here!