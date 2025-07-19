Myli Lew took home the bar title with a 14.050 after performing a crisp and difficult routine. Ashlee Sullivan won gold on beam with a 13.550. Sullivan exudes confidence on the event and even though she had a rough go on floor and bars, we expect she’ll be back strong at Championships. Reese Esponda, who competed in Session 1 for the seniors, won the floor title with a 13.950 in just her first major competition of the season!

2025 Pan American Championships All-Around Champion Jayla Hang, an early favorite for the title here, competed on bars and beam only tonight.

2024 Olympic Champion Hezly Rivera finished second on floor with a fun and energetic routine we’re excited to see develop even more. She had falls on both bars and beam, but will be one to watch as she builds towards the Xfinity U.S. Championships!

Expect for all of these incredible athletes as well as Skye Blakely, whose petition to Championships has been accepted, along Tiana Sumanasekera, who sat out tonight to allow an injury a little more time to heal, to contend for multiple titles in New Orleans!

Senior Women’s All-Around Final Results:

1. Claire Pease — 54.600

2. Simone Rose — 54.200

3. Joscelyn Roberson — 53.250

4. Brooke Pierson — 52.600

5. Reese Esponda — 52.350

6. Ally Damelio — 52.050

7. Ashlee Sullivan — 52.000

7. Alicia Zhou — 52.000

7. Harlow Buddendeck — 52.000

10. Jordis Eichman — 51.900

