19 Jul Claire Pease Captures 2025 U.S. Classic Senior All-Around Title, Simone Rose Second
Next Stop, New Orleans
See our 2025 U.S. Classic Photo Gallery Here!
By Nate Salsman and Christy Sandmaier
Claire Pease won the All-Around title with a score of 54.600 at the 2025 U.S. Classic to set the stage for next month’s Xfinity U.S. Championships in New Orleans, August 7-10. Pease, who came into the competition a bit under the radar, competed through each event with ease! She recorded a 14.050 on vault and took home gold with a 13.575 average. If Pease has a strong showing next month at Championships, she could very well set herself up for a trip to her very first World Championships, which will take place in Jakarta, Indonesia from October 19–25.
Pacific Reign’s Simone Rose finished second in the All-Around with a 54.200. From her opening stuck Yurchenko 1.5, Rose was on a roll all night.
THAT’S HOW YOU GET THINGS STARTED!— USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) July 20, 2025
Simone Rose with a stuck vault at #USClassic presented by Saatva ➡️ 13.800
Watch live on CNBC & Peacock! pic.twitter.com/ckd4wtgNKs
Rose led after three events and brought her unique skills into the spotlight throughout the competition, including one of her trademarks—incredible artistry on floor! Rose is definitely one to watch this quad, and her confidence will only rise up from here.
2024 Olympic alternate Joscelyn Roberson returned to Elite competition for the first time since the Olympic Trials, finishing with the All-Around bronze and earning a 53.250 total! After her freshman year at Arkansas, Roberson is grateful to be back and competing with her eyes perhaps on the World Championships later this year. Now a veteran among the field, Roberson brought the huge skills, including a double-double layout on floor! Expect her to build even more heading into the Xfinity U.S. Championships!
Fellow Paris alternate Leanne Wong also returned to the Elite scene after graduating from the University of Florida. She competed two hit routines on bars and beam and is looking forward to competing in the All-Around at the Xfinity U.S. Championships, calling Classic a stepping stone. Notably, Wong debuted a new floor routine during podium training, and we can’t wait to see it (hopefully) in New Orleans next month.
Perhaps the surprise of the competition, Brooke Pierson, who competed in Session 1 for the senior women, finished a solid fourth in the All-Around. Pierson is committed to the University of Georgia and also took the silver medal on bars at this year’s Winter Cup. With her showing in Chicago, Pierson stamped her ticket to the U.S. Championships.
Myli Lew took home the bar title with a 14.050 after performing a crisp and difficult routine. Ashlee Sullivan won gold on beam with a 13.550. Sullivan exudes confidence on the event and even though she had a rough go on floor and bars, we expect she’ll be back strong at Championships. Reese Esponda, who competed in Session 1 for the seniors, won the floor title with a 13.950 in just her first major competition of the season!
2025 Pan American Championships All-Around Champion Jayla Hang, an early favorite for the title here, competed on bars and beam only tonight.
2024 Olympic Champion Hezly Rivera finished second on floor with a fun and energetic routine we’re excited to see develop even more. She had falls on both bars and beam, but will be one to watch as she builds towards the Xfinity U.S. Championships!
Expect for all of these incredible athletes as well as Skye Blakely, whose petition to Championships has been accepted, along Tiana Sumanasekera, who sat out tonight to allow an injury a little more time to heal, to contend for multiple titles in New Orleans!
Senior Women’s All-Around Final Results:
1. Claire Pease — 54.600
2. Simone Rose — 54.200
3. Joscelyn Roberson — 53.250
4. Brooke Pierson — 52.600
5. Reese Esponda — 52.350
6. Ally Damelio — 52.050
7. Ashlee Sullivan — 52.000
7. Alicia Zhou — 52.000
7. Harlow Buddendeck — 52.000
10. Jordis Eichman — 51.900
Stay tuned for more on InsideGym.com and new interviews across our social media @InsideGym!
The ever-stylish Lavi Crain claimed All-Around gold (with a huge 54.450) and two event titles in junior women’s competition Friday evening. Crain also claimed the Winter Cup All-Around title for the juniors earlier this year in Louisville, and has a superstar-power we’re excited to see throughout the quad leading up to LA 2028!
Charleigh Bullock took All-Around silver with a 52.650, claiming bars gold with an 14.400. Kylie Smith secured the bronze medal with a 51.800 and tied for silver on floor (12.950) with fourth-place Addalye VanGrinsven. Caroline Moreau took the floor title with a 13.500.
Following Friday’s competition, Crain, Bullock, Smith and VanGrinsven were selected to represent the U.S. at the 2025 Junior Pan American Games, which will be hosted August 19-22 in Asunción, Paraguay. Addy Fulcher was named a non-traveling replacement athlete.
Photos by Lloyd Smith and Ricardo Bufolin for Inside Gymnastics magazine.
FOR MORE OF OUR 2025 COVERAGE SEE:
Heart of Gold, Kaylia Nemour Soaring Once Again
Kameron Nelson Targets 2025 Elite Season
Elle Mueller: “It was always Oklahoma for me.”
Wendy Hilliard Foundation To Host Annual Benefit June 11
Li Li Leung To Step Down At the End of 2025
Tiana Sumanasekera, Artist At Heart
Photo Gallery: 2025 European Championships
In Their Own Words, Stars of the 2025 European Championships
In Their Own Words, Eddie and Kevin Penev
Vanessa Atler Revisits Gymnastics Career In Upcoming Memoir
Florida Gator Skye Blakely Targets Elite Comeback
Freshman Phenom Joscelyn Roberson Eyes Elite Comeback
Women’s NCAA Championships Photo Gallery
WCGA Regular Season All-Americans Announced
Lucky 7!!! Oklahoma Wins National Title
A Letter From Kathy Johnson Clarke
NCAA Judging – In The Know By John Roethlisberger
Fort Worth Loading – See Our Preview!
Leanne Wong Eyes National Title For the Gators
Behind the Mic with Olivia Karas and Cory Tomlinson
2025 AAI Award Finalists Announced
Mackenzie Estep People First, Gymnastics Second
Ashlee Sullivan: Seizing Every Opportunity
Skylar Killlough-Wilhelm Victory Lap
Ly Bui Taking Florida By Storm
Artistry In Motion, Aurelie Tran
How Katelyn Jong Fits Right In
Betty Okino Developmental Lead for U.S women’s artistic program
Wendy Hilliard’s 10 Tips for 2025
Brooklyn Moors Shines Early In Her Senior Season
In His Own Words: Nikolai Kolesnikov
Breaking Down the Men’s Code of Points
Men’s NCAA Coaches Address Changes
For our Men’s NCAA Preview Part 1, Click Here
For our Men’s NCAA Preview Part 2, Click Here!
For the 2025 NCAA Season Schedule, Click Here!
For our 2025 NCAA Women’s Preview, Click Here!
For the 2025 WCGA Coaches Poll, Click Here!
For our feature on Utah’s Jaylene Gilstrap, Click Here!
For our feature on Lily Smith and the Georgia GymDogs, Click Here!
For our look at Mizzou, Click Here!
Why Paul Juda Is Ready for 2025!
Brody Malone to Compete in 2025!
Four Up, Four Count. John Roethlisberger’s Take!
Missing the Olympics? NCAA Gymnastics Could Be Your Fix!
Stay tuned to InsideGym.com and follow us @InsideGym for all the latest!
For our look at the Class of 2026, Click Here!
Photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics
Subscribe to Inside Gymnastics for 3 Years and receive a free gift!
No Comments
Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.