Let’s Dance! Chloe Widner Leads the Cardinal to Fort Worth – 2024 NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championships Preview

First, what an amazing accomplishment! What a headline you all generated! Tell me how you all are feeling coming into this week and what have you done to stay excited, but also focus on the job ahead?

Last weekend at Regionals was such a great moment for the team. I think it really solidified to us that all of our hard work has been paying off and that we are doing the right things. We haven’t really changed much going into Nationals from our preparation for the rest of season. I think something that we really have been focusing on this year on has been practicing how we want to compete and then competing how we practice. I think that’s exactly what we did the last few meets and it’s finally all coming together. We have everyone back and healthy, and people are getting more confident, and things are just settling a little better than they were in the first half of season. These past two weeks, I guess now, we’ve really been focusing on just continuing to do exactly what we’ve been doing the whole rest of season and preparing ourselves in the way that we would feel most confident.

I know it’s so different for every team and every athlete, but were you aware how close you were going into that last event? Did that change your approach to floor at all? Take us inside that moment…

I think for me, specifically, I love looking at the scores. I love it when it gets close. I love the competitiveness of that. During our last rotation, I think we were down a tenth going into it, and we were like, ‘We’re a good floor team. If we hit, we’re chilling.’ So we didn’t change anything that we did on floor. We did our little circle before floor, and (assistant coach) Hallie (Mossett) was like, ‘Okay, do what you know how to do. That’s going to be good enough.’ I’m sitting there watching all the other teams competing in between our routines, and I was like, ‘Oh, my God, it’s getting close. We could do this!’ Actually, before my routine, I was trying to look at the scoreboard to see what score I needed. They hadn’t updated it yet by the time I saluted. I’m in the middle of my routine, and I actually snuck a glance over and I was calculating. While I’m doing my dance, I was like, ‘Okay, I need this score for us to make it.’ I knew that I could get that score if I just made my routine.

A STORYBOOK ENDING ✨ Chloe Widner delivers a 🔟 on floor to send 19th-ranked Stanford to the national championship‼️ pic.twitter.com/WLh6lWfKhc — ESPN (@espn) April 8, 2024

After I finished my last pass, I knew immediately that we had done it. It was just so cool as a team to have that moment together. Obviously, the results are special, but the routines we did that day were exactly what we’ve been training, exactly what we’ve been competing, and it just all worked out so well for us.

Did it feel like icing on the cake a little bit, though, to get the 10?

I actually didn’t even know I got a 10 until after the meet was over. We were putting our sticker up, and then I saw one of the screens, and I was like, ‘Oh, my God, guys, I got a 10.’

It was such an exciting Regional across the board. And every year there’s a Cinderella story, a Cinderella team. As I was watching everything unfold that day, you can get a sense about certain teams that they’re really on, and they really want it. Did you all feel like you were going to do it from the start? What was the day like?

I think the morning felt pretty normal. The warm-up felt pretty normal. There wasn’t any extra energy or anything different. But we started on vault, and after the first girl went, it was a Yurchenko full. It wasn’t anything crazy, but I was like, ‘We’re going to do this’. And I don’t remember who I turned to, but I was like, ‘Guys, this is going to happen.’ And they were like, ‘How can you tell from this’ I don’t know. I can just feel it. And Tabitha always says, ‘It’s whoever wants it more that day. It’s whoever’s going to fight for every single tenth. And we did exactly that. You see that from the sticks that we got on bars and beam, and it comes down to those little tenths. We were just really on that day.

What are you looking forward to most this week?

I think, for me, I already I went last year as an individual, and I qualified by myself before our team even qualified this year. I was already planning on going. I’ve already done it before. To be able to go as a team is going to be so great. I think it’s going to be so fun to be able to compete on such a big stage with the people that we work hard with every single day and the people that I care about the most. Also for me, specifically, I’m from Dallas, and so it’s going to be really fun to just go home and in my career there with my family around and a bunch of my old teammates are on teams that have made it, too. So, it’s just going to be really nice for me personally just to be where I’m most comfortable with my team.

And knowing that you’re in such a special leadership role having been there before, what advice or wisdom… What do you think you’ll say to your teammates to inspire them or encourage them going into Thursday?

I think it comes back to just how our preparation for this week and for Regionals was. Let’s just do our normal. We’re so prepared. I feel like for us now, an off day is still very good. Just to not overthink, just to go out there and have fun and have confidence in the training and the hard work that we’ve been putting in – having confidence in ourselves because we’ve always had the gymnastics, we’ve always been there. But something that we’ve been lacking is just knowing our worth and trusting in our abilities in the work that we’ve been putting in. You’ve seen that a lot from us this year. We have been having more confidence. We have been showing up. Just to continue doing that and compete just how we have been the last month or two. It all came together in such a perfect way.

