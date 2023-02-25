Chio, Neff split senior all-around title, Fulcher tops junior field at 2023 Nastia Liukin Cup

For the second time in as many years, two gymnasts split the All-Around title in the Nastia Liukin Cup’s senior division. Event veterans Kailin Chio and Avery Neff each tallied a competition-high 39.075 Friday evening at Louisville’s Freedom Hall, while Addy Fulcher topped the junior All-Around standings with a 37.900 in her first Nastia Cup outing. Fulcher will wrap up her weekend competing in the junior division at the Winter Cup.

In a competition that saw the top-seven All-Arounders enter the final rotation with less than a quarter of a point separating them, Chio and Neff delivered clutch performances at the finish line to seal their share of the senior title. Madison Ulrich rounded out the podium, finishing third with a 38.825. In addition to the All-Around crown, Chio earned top marks on floor exercise (9.950), the same apparatus that brought her individual gold at the 2021 Junior Pan American Championships. Hannah Scheible led the way on vault with a 9.900. Chloe LaCoursiere (9.950) and Delaynee Rodriguez (9.675) set the bar on uneven bars and balance beam, respectively.

In the junior division, Fulcher nosed runners up Olivia Vandevander and Imani White, who tied for the second spot (37.875). Fulcher also posted the day’s high score on uneven bars with a 9.700. Maddie Stewart topped the junior vault field with a 9.800, and Kennedy Emerling boasted the division’s best showing on balance beam (9.700). Jada Oliver and Camryn Shepard set the standard on floor with matching scores of 9.700.

Winter Cup action will continue Saturday with senior women, including 2022 World team champion and balance beam finalist Skye Blakely, set to lead off at 12:30 p.m. ET. The competition will air on NBC, beginning at 1 p.m. ET. The annual Elite Team Cup, which will showcase many of the top junior men in the country, will follow at 6 p.m. ET and will stream live on USA Gymnastics’ YouTube channel. Junior women and a second men’s session will close out Winter Cup competition Sunday. Visit WinterCup.com for additional details.