Vote Now! Jordan Chiles Selected as Finalist for AAU James E. Sullivan Award

Chiles Selected as Finalist for AAU James E. Sullivan Award

Per a release from UCLA, August 9, 2023

UCLA and USA gymnast Jordan Chiles has advanced as a finalist for the 93rd annual AAU James E. Sullivan Award, which has been awarded annually since 1930 to the most outstanding amateur athlete in the United States.

Finalist voting is open to the public now until Wednesday, Aug. 16 at 8:59 pm PT at https://bit.ly/93rdSullivanFin alists.

Chiles had an outstanding 2023 collegiate season, winning NCAA and Pac-12 titles on the uneven bars and floor exercise and totaling eight All-America honors. She also received WCGA West Region Gymnast of the Year honors and was selected the Sportswoman of the Year by College Gym News. Chiles scored five perfect 10s in 2023 to run her career total to eight – four each on bars and floor. Also in 2023, Chiles posted the highest all-around total in the nation with a score of 39.900, and she led the UCLA squad with 40 event victories and 32 scores of 9.95 or higher, including 15 9.975s. She finished the regular season ranked No. 1 in the nation on bars, No. 2 in the all-around, No. 3 on vault and No. 4 on floor.

A nine-year U.S. National Team member, Chiles helped lead the U.S. to team gold and won vault and floor exercise silver medals at the 2022 World Championships, her first-ever Worlds appearance, and to team silver at the 2020 Olympics. In the lead-up to the Olympics, she placed in the Top 3 all-around at every domestic competition in 2021, including third at the Olympic Trials and U.S. Championships and first at the Winter Cup. Chiles is currently training for the 2024 Olympics and earned a fourth-place finish on uneven bars at last week’s Core Hydration Classic.

Joining Chiles as finalists are Caitlin Clark (Iowa Women’s Basketball), Dylan Crews (LSU/USA Baseball), Jordan Crooks (Tennessee Men’s Swimming), Kate Douglas (Virginia/USA Women’s Swimming) and Zach Edey (Purdue Men’s Basketball).

Photo by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics.