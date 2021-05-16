You had very different journeys leading up to 2004, 2008 and 2012. In a letter to your younger self, what would you say to Chellsie each of those quads?

Maybe just knowing that I would have this bonus round. I am proud of every single journey I was on. Not that any of those were the best or had the outcomes I wanted or pictured for myself, but I’m totally proud and completely at peace with each of those pieces in time. One of the biggest things for me is that I know now how to condition, how to eat differently and balanced, and truly know the importance of that. I’m also not killing myself in the gym for hours and hours. I figured out what works for my body and I truly enjoy it.

All of us were excited to see Adult Gymnastics as inspiration and motivation even prior to your official comeback. “#chellsiesadultgymnasticsjourney” is such a great platform…

That part of it has been amazing and a little bit overwhelming. The coolest part of it, I think, was that people reached out to me and they’re trying gymnastics again. Or, not even just gymnastics, but when people tell me they’re taking a dance class again or that they’ve started running again – that they’re doing something they love to do – that part of it has been the most special. To truly understand the effect, especially over social media which I kind of fought against, but to feel connected to people and to be encouraged that way is really special.

Has your mind or your heart allowed itself to picture walking out on the floor in Tokyo 2021?

That still feels very far away. I know how truly difficult it will be to make that team and how many women are fighting for those spots. But, why not try? I don’t have anything to lose.