Checking In with Trinity Thomas 

Now that you’re heading into your senior year at Florida, what would you say is the biggest lesson you’ve learned thus far?

I cannot believe that I am a senior! I think the most important lesson that I’ve learned is to really enjoy the moment. For instance, it’s already my senior year. I’m not ready for it to be over yet but I am taking it day by day and enjoying the little things. Time flies when you’re having fun, right?

Looking ahead to this season, how has practice been going? Are you training any new skills or combinations?

Practice has been progressively getting better. I am taking it slow coming back and getting prepared for season. There may be a few changes, but it will depend on what is most consistent by December. You can look for a possible connection on bars and a new beam series.

Florida has a great team this year, which includes one of the top freshman classes in the country. What can fans expect from the Gators this season?

Yes, our freshman class is amazing! Fans can expect a fun, diverse, and energetic team with difficult skills, amazing personalities, and different styles of gymnastics. I can’t wait until this team is out on the floor together in front of Gator Nation in the O’Dome!

We know you have a whole season to get through first—but we have to ask—are you considering taking that free year of eligibility and coming back for a fifth year?

Yes, definitely focusing on getting through this season and staying healthy, but it is definitely being considered.

What are your thoughts on the new NIL rules and any opportunities that have come from it for you so far?

I think the new NIL rules are amazing. They open a whole new door of opportunities for student athletes. With that said, I have personally found it to be a little overwhelming just because it’s all new and there’s a lot going on. I have had opportunities come my way but I’m just feeling everything out so I can make the best decisions for me and my brand.

Tell us about your major at the University of Florida and what you hope to do in the future once you graduate?

I am an APK major. APK stands for Applied Physiology and Kinesiology. I really enjoy health and fitness so I will definitely be doing something in relation to that. I love kids and helping people in general. I am interested in a lot of things, but I still haven’t found one thing that I want to do for sure. However, right alongside health and fitness, I absolutely love coaching, and I can see that in my future as well.