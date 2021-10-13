Checking In with Trinity Thomas
By Ashlee Buhler
There is something special about Trinity Thomas. Maybe it’s the calm, confident demeanor she presents out on the competition floor or the ease in which she performs the most difficult skills. Perhaps it’s her ability to bounce back from adversity and be the person her team can count on week after week. Or maybe it’s the fact that when all is said and done, Thomas will likely go down as one of the greatest Gator gymnasts of all time.
She has scored seven perfect 10’s in her career so far, currently holds the school record in the All-Around with a 39.90 and has earned 18 All-American honors. That’s with one—maybe two—seasons left in her.
An ankle injury may have limited her abilities in the postseason last year, but Thomas is primed to bounce back even stronger this season. There is one major achievement missing from her resume that she would love to check off this season: bringing the national title back to Gainesville.
Inside Gymnastics recently caught up with Trinity Thomas to discuss the upcoming season and what lies ahead.
Last season you were dealing with some ankle issues, so can you start by giving us an update on how your ankles are doing now?
Yes, last season in the beginning of March I hurt both of my ankles in warmups at Alabama. I was devastated for many reasons. However, I am happy to share that my ankle recovery has been going great. I am keeping up with physical therapy to make sure they will be working at their best this season.
You retired from elite gymnastics in May. How difficult of a decision was that to make?
It was a very difficult decision that took me some time to make. It was my goal to compete at the Olympic Trials and I knew with the condition my ankles were in, I was not going to be able to compete to my best ability. I also knew I had future goals and I didn’t want to risk making my ankles any worse, so I decided to focus on my recovery instead.
When you look back, what has been your favorite memory from your elite gymnastics career?
My favorite thing about my elite career would have to be the friendships I made along the way. I became so close with so many girls from all over the nation and I looked forward to seeing them every month when we went to camp.
You’ve become quite the superstar at Florida—18 All-America honors, numerous 10’s across three events, 2020 SEC Gymnast of the Year—the list goes on and on. Does having that kind of success add pressure to you or does it motivate you more?
It makes me strive for even more. I always know there’s room for improvement and I always strive to be the best I can be. I definitely feel the pressure, but I honestly put it on myself. I know what I’m capable of and I know I have more in me to give.
Now that you’re heading into your senior year at Florida, what would you say is the biggest lesson you’ve learned thus far?
I cannot believe that I am a senior! I think the most important lesson that I’ve learned is to really enjoy the moment. For instance, it’s already my senior year. I’m not ready for it to be over yet but I am taking it day by day and enjoying the little things. Time flies when you’re having fun, right?
Looking ahead to this season, how has practice been going? Are you training any new skills or combinations?
Practice has been progressively getting better. I am taking it slow coming back and getting prepared for season. There may be a few changes, but it will depend on what is most consistent by December. You can look for a possible connection on bars and a new beam series.
Florida has a great team this year, which includes one of the top freshman classes in the country. What can fans expect from the Gators this season?
Yes, our freshman class is amazing! Fans can expect a fun, diverse, and energetic team with difficult skills, amazing personalities, and different styles of gymnastics. I can’t wait until this team is out on the floor together in front of Gator Nation in the O’Dome!
We know you have a whole season to get through first—but we have to ask—are you considering taking that free year of eligibility and coming back for a fifth year?
Yes, definitely focusing on getting through this season and staying healthy, but it is definitely being considered.
What are your thoughts on the new NIL rules and any opportunities that have come from it for you so far?
I think the new NIL rules are amazing. They open a whole new door of opportunities for student athletes. With that said, I have personally found it to be a little overwhelming just because it’s all new and there’s a lot going on. I have had opportunities come my way but I’m just feeling everything out so I can make the best decisions for me and my brand.
Tell us about your major at the University of Florida and what you hope to do in the future once you graduate?
I am an APK major. APK stands for Applied Physiology and Kinesiology. I really enjoy health and fitness so I will definitely be doing something in relation to that. I love kids and helping people in general. I am interested in a lot of things, but I still haven’t found one thing that I want to do for sure. However, right alongside health and fitness, I absolutely love coaching, and I can see that in my future as well.
Photos by Lloyd Smith Inside Gymnastics and the University of Florida
Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @InsideGym for the latest updates!
Subscribe now at www.shopinsidenation.com for our Inside Gymnastics magazine Commemorative Olympic Issue and upcoming 2021 Worlds Issue & annual Holiday Gift Guide! Subscribe for 3 Years & Your Olympic Issue is FREE!