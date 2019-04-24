Inside Gymnastics: Congratulations on your Tokyo World Cup victory! Could you tell us about your experiences at this meet?

Morgan Hurd: This meet was so much fun! The arena was spectacular, the people were so kind and accommodating, and getting to compete with all the girls was a blast.

Inside: How has life changed for you since winning the 2017 World all-around title?

Morgan: The only way [that] life has changed for me is my standards. I have a lot higher standards for myself than I did in the past.

Inside: What were your favorite competition moments from 2018?

Morgan: Pac Rims was definitely one of my favorites because of all of the international interactions we got to have and interactions with the other disciplines.

Inside: Are you working on any upgrades for this summer?

Morgan: Thatâ€™s a secret, haha.

Inside: What are your goals for 2019?

Morgan: Pan Am Games team and Worlds team.

Inside: What is your ultimate gymnastics goal, and what are your specific goals for Tokyo 2020?

Morgan: My ultimate goal is obviously Tokyo 2020. I just want to focus on making the team first.

Inside: Whatâ€™s a dream skill that youâ€™d love to add to your repertoire?

Morgan: [A] Moors (double-twisting double layout tumbling pass)

Inside: What is your favorite apparatus?

Morgan: Bars

Inside: Youâ€™ve traveled so much for your competitionsâ€”what has been your favorite place to visit?

Morgan: Tokyo!