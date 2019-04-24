By Anna Rose Johnson
We recently caught up with our March/April cover star Morgan Hurd for a quick interview! In this Q&A, the highly artistic two-time World gold medalist answered our questions about her World Cup victory earlier this month and her gymnastics goals for the future, plus a few other fun facts!
Photo by Grace Chiu
Inside Gymnastics: Congratulations on your Tokyo World Cup victory! Could you tell us about your experiences at this meet?
Morgan Hurd: This meet was so much fun! The arena was spectacular, the people were so kind and accommodating, and getting to compete with all the girls was a blast.
Inside: How has life changed for you since winning the 2017 World all-around title?
Morgan: The only way [that] life has changed for me is my standards. I have a lot higher standards for myself than I did in the past.
Inside: What were your favorite competition moments from 2018?
Morgan: Pac Rims was definitely one of my favorites because of all of the international interactions we got to have and interactions with the other disciplines.
Inside: Are you working on any upgrades for this summer?
Morgan: Thatâ€™s a secret, haha.
Inside: What are your goals for 2019?
Morgan: Pan Am Games team and Worlds team.
Inside: What is your ultimate gymnastics goal, and what are your specific goals for Tokyo 2020?
Morgan: My ultimate goal is obviously Tokyo 2020. I just want to focus on making the team first.
Inside: Whatâ€™s a dream skill that youâ€™d love to add to your repertoire?
Morgan: [A] Moors (double-twisting double layout tumbling pass)
Inside: What is your favorite apparatus?
Morgan: Bars
Inside: Youâ€™ve traveled so much for your competitionsâ€”what has been your favorite place to visit?
Morgan: Tokyo!
Anna Rose Johnson writes about womenâ€™s artistic and rhythmic gymnastics. She loves Whippets, brownies, and full-twisting double layouts. Her writing portfolio can be viewed at:Â https://annarosejohnson.contently.com