Inside Gymnastics has you covered for the 2023 NCAA Season! Stay up to date with our new weekly segment: Men’s NCAA Mondays in partnership with the CGA.
This week, we take a look at the story behind Simpson and Greenville!
Last week we featured Air Force’s Garrett Braunton!
Plus! Check out our series on Oklahoma’s Spencer Goodell, Vitaliy Guimaraes and Morgan Seyler! Click here for the story!
We kicked off the series with NCAA, USA and World Champion, Brody Malone! Click here for the story!
For the 2023 Men’s NCAA Schedule – Click Here!
“Having a good culture is what breeds a good team. You can’t just rely on talent!”
– Zach Peters, Head Coach, Greenville
Changing The Trajectory: Simpson and Greenville Give Hope In Inaugural Season
High-flying skills, mesmerizing strength, immense difficulty and electrifying sticks.
It’s one of the most thrilling sports to watch, yet no NCAA sport has seen as steep of a decline as men’s gymnastics. At one point in time more than 200 colleges offered men’s gymnastics, but by the time Iowa and Minnesota dropped their programs after the 2021 season, that number dwindled to 13.
The gymnastics community at large couldn’t help but wonder if the number would soon become zero. But then the sport did something it hasn’t done in at least 60 years: Added two new programs.
With NCAA programs fielding the majority of the U.S. national team, USA Gymnastics knew it needed to act quickly. The organization hired the Pictor Group, an intercollegiate consultant firm, to develop strategies to not only keep programs in place, but also add new ones. Nebraska assistant coach John Robinson stepped in as a consultant and began to ask questions and compile data. Which colleges had low enrollment numbers? Which athletic programs needed to add a sport to satisfy Title IX? How will they fund the program?
Soon they had a list of schools that could serve as a launching pad to save men’s NCAA gymnastics. Enter Simpson (IA) and Greenville (IL).
Both are DIII programs who are symbolic of changing times in the sport. It’s the first time a school has added men’s gymnastics in over 60 years, let alone two in the same season.
First came Greenville, which announced the addition of men’s and women’s programs in August of 2021. The men’s program is led by former Nebraska gymnast Zach Peters, who decided to take a leap of faith after medically retiring following the 2021 season.
“Through my time in college I had five surgeries, so I had a lot of time in the gym where I was doing rehab and after that I would watch practice, help judge routines, or help coach; just watching and learning technique. When I was told I had to medically retire obviously that’s not what I wanted to hear and that was pretty tough, but then I got this opportunity that Friday – so definitely a godsend in terms of turning a new leaf!”
About a month later, Simpson announced the addition of men’s and women’s gymnastics as well. Colin Payne had spent four years as an assistant coach at the United States Naval Academy. When Simpson’s program went from a possibility to reality, Colin decided he was ready for the next step in his career. Colin applied for the head coach position, while his wife Emily Payne was asked to lead the women’s program.
“It was very much a right place, right time thing for us,” Payne said. “I had been working on the executive committee for our coaches association as the new programs started becoming a reality. I got to see a lot of the process of how the new program came to be. I couldn’t imagine a better next step from Navy for my coaching career than starting a brand-new program… It was a natural fit from the time we got on campus here for the interviews. There is a family feel here in the athletics department and we felt welcomed and at home almost immediately. We never imagined that we would be able to have head coaching positions at the same school, at the same time in our respective sports.”
The Pictor Group played a critical role in creating a plan to ensure the teams are sustainable. With the help of partnerships with AAI, DGS and TURN Gymnastics, both teams were equipped with equipment and gear to prepare for their inaugural season in 2023, with ongoing discounts in place to support the team for years to come.
Greenville University took things a step further by purchasing an old Ford dealership which has been remodeled into a gymnastics facility. Not only do the men’s and women’s teams train there, but it is open to the public to add an additional revenue stream for the school.
“That was part of the biggest reasons Greenville chose to make it happen,” Peters said. “The thing we’re trying to do here for the future of the sport is become a revenue based sport… We have a rec program (directed by former SEMO gymnast Jenn Stuckenberg) that we’re trying to develop into a club program as well, which obviously takes time to develop with USAG, but right now we have 90 families that are signed up and tons of classes through the morning, afternoon, and night.”
Simpson currently trains at an on-campus gym in Cowles Fieldhouse, in addition to Emerge Academy in Des Moines when the team needs to utilize the foam pits.
In their inaugural seasons, the main focus for both teams has been building a strong team culture. Both coaches know it’s the backbone of any successful team on the competition floor.
“Having a good culture is what breeds a good team,” Peters said. “You can’t just rely on talent!”
But with both teams comprised mostly of freshmen, (Greenville has two sophomores and one junior, while Simpson has one sophomore and one junior), gaining experience and confidence in this first season is just as important.
“Our focus is on creating the right culture and character,” Payne said. “This includes a lot of things outside the gym; keeping grades up, getting involved with the community, etc. On the competition floor I want to see these young guys learn to compete well under pressure and start behaving like a team. This can be tough to estimate without a lot of objective measures, but we are moving in the right direction.”
Despite their youth, Peters feels the Greenville Panthers are one of the most prepared teams in the country and isn’t afraid to set the bar high in their inaugural season. He feels qualifying to the NCAA Championships (top 12 teams) would set the standard not only as a new program, but as a division III program. Contending for the ECAC title is on his mind as well. A little bit of confidence can go a long way.
“Freshman year is hard, they just need more experience and more confidence in themselves that they can do it, but once they get the experience under their belt, I firmly believe they are gonna be a top 10 team in the country,” Peters said.
Regardless of what either team does on the competition floor, Simpson and Greenville have pointed the arrow in the right direction. A direction much different from where the sport was headed just a year ago.
“The statement I hope our team is sending is straightforward: ‘There are schools that want to add sports and gymnastics is the best option,’ Payne said. “I hope our team is creating a general sentiment of optimism in our community for the future of our sport.”
Gymnasts to Watch
Ricky Mays & Ryan Barela (Greenville)
“Both kind of have their own look. Ricky has immense difficulty that would fare well with a lot of other NCAA teams in the country. Such a talented athlete and so strong! Ryan still has some difficulty, but more of that clean international look that when he has a hit routine, he has a good score no matter what! Both of them moving forward are going to be big parts of the program and what we’re doing here, not only has gymnasts but as leaders and setting a good example in and out of the gym.”
Michelangelo Villani, Camden Bontempo & Alex Catchpole (Simpson)
“Michelangelo Villani is an All-Arounder to keep an eye on. He struggled through the pre-season with an injury but has moved past it and is picking up speed. I think Camden Bontempo could turn some heads on floor, and Alex Catchpole could surprise some people on pommel horse and parallel bars.”
Photos: Simpson: Roland Barrett; Greenville: Instagram
For more:
eMjae Frazier – One Day Better
Paul Juda – It Was All Worth It!
Follow Inside Gymnastics on Instagram and Twitter for the latest updates!
Subscribe now at www.shopinsidenation.com for the latest issue of Inside Gymnastics magazine! Subscribe for 3 Years & receive our 2022 World Championships Commemorative Issue FREE! *While supplies last