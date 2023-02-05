Changing The Trajectory: Simpson and Greenville Give Hope In Inaugural Season

High-flying skills, mesmerizing strength, immense difficulty and electrifying sticks.

It’s one of the most thrilling sports to watch, yet no NCAA sport has seen as steep of a decline as men’s gymnastics. At one point in time more than 200 colleges offered men’s gymnastics, but by the time Iowa and Minnesota dropped their programs after the 2021 season, that number dwindled to 13.

The gymnastics community at large couldn’t help but wonder if the number would soon become zero. But then the sport did something it hasn’t done in at least 60 years: Added two new programs.

With NCAA programs fielding the majority of the U.S. national team, USA Gymnastics knew it needed to act quickly. The organization hired the Pictor Group, an intercollegiate consultant firm, to develop strategies to not only keep programs in place, but also add new ones. Nebraska assistant coach John Robinson stepped in as a consultant and began to ask questions and compile data. Which colleges had low enrollment numbers? Which athletic programs needed to add a sport to satisfy Title IX? How will they fund the program?

Soon they had a list of schools that could serve as a launching pad to save men’s NCAA gymnastics. Enter Simpson (IA) and Greenville (IL).

Both are DIII programs who are symbolic of changing times in the sport. It’s the first time a school has added men’s gymnastics in over 60 years, let alone two in the same season.

First came Greenville, which announced the addition of men’s and women’s programs in August of 2021. The men’s program is led by former Nebraska gymnast Zach Peters, who decided to take a leap of faith after medically retiring following the 2021 season.

“Through my time in college I had five surgeries, so I had a lot of time in the gym where I was doing rehab and after that I would watch practice, help judge routines, or help coach; just watching and learning technique. When I was told I had to medically retire obviously that’s not what I wanted to hear and that was pretty tough, but then I got this opportunity that Friday – so definitely a godsend in terms of turning a new leaf!”

About a month later, Simpson announced the addition of men’s and women’s gymnastics as well. Colin Payne had spent four years as an assistant coach at the United States Naval Academy. When Simpson’s program went from a possibility to reality, Colin decided he was ready for the next step in his career. Colin applied for the head coach position, while his wife Emily Payne was asked to lead the women’s program.

“It was very much a right place, right time thing for us,” Payne said. “I had been working on the executive committee for our coaches association as the new programs started becoming a reality. I got to see a lot of the process of how the new program came to be. I couldn’t imagine a better next step from Navy for my coaching career than starting a brand-new program… It was a natural fit from the time we got on campus here for the interviews. There is a family feel here in the athletics department and we felt welcomed and at home almost immediately. We never imagined that we would be able to have head coaching positions at the same school, at the same time in our respective sports.”