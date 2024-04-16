CHAMPION ATHLETICWEAR SIGNS ALL-AMERICAN LSU GYMNAST HALEIGH BRYANT AS OFFICIAL SPORTSWEAR PARTNER AND BRAND AMBASSADOR

Partnership will feature Champion’s innovative Fresh and Dry technology on limited-edition leotards

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., April 12, 2024 – Champion® Athleticwear, makers of authentic athletic apparel since 1919, today announces Louisiana State University (LSU) gymnast Haleigh Bryant as its official sportswear partner and Champion ambassador. Bryant is a 22-time All-American, four-time member of the All-SEC team and Nation Leader in the All-Around.

As a Champion ambassador, Bryant will collaborate with the Champion Teamwear brand to amplify its expanding line of gymnastics practice and competition leotards, travel wear, and accessories. Additionally, Bryant will create a co-branded online storefront – establishing her branding and new logo that will debut on several Champion items including an exclusive, limited-edition practice leotard featuring Fresh and Dry, our first light leak protection liner designed to give female athletes the comfort and confidence they need to compete.

Champion Teamwear first utilized Fresh and Dry technology with the launch of its gymnastics competition leotards. The brand continues to expand use of this technology with running briefs for track and cross-country runners, as well as with volleyball shorts.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with a record-breaking athlete like Haleigh, who continues to raise the bar and exemplify that female athletes can accomplish anything on and off the mat,” said Miranda Hardenburger, General Manager for Champion Teamwear. “Empowering women since the creation of the world’s first sports bra, Champion continues to celebrate the achievements of female athletes like Bryant at every level.”

The limited-edition Haleigh Bryant x Champion leotard will be available for purchase during the 2024 USA Gymnastics National Congress and Trade Show held in conjunction with the 2024 U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Team Trials in Minneapolis, MN, on June 29. Bryant will be at the Champion booth to launch her leotard and meet fans.

“I am so excited to be a part of a brand that has a rich history of celebrating women,” said Bryant. “It’s always been my dream to have a line of leotards and athleticwear and I can’t think of a better team to collaborate with.”

Media Contacts

Nicole Ducouer, HanesBrands Inc.

Nicole.Ducouer@hanes.com

Kim Murphy,Citizen Relations

Kim.Murphy@citizenrelations.com



ABOUT CHAMPION® ATHLETICWEAR:

Since 1919, Champion has offered a full line of innovative athletic apparel for men and women, including activewear, sweats, tees, sports bras, team uniforms, footwear and accessories. Today, as a lifestyle brand born from sport, Champion uses innovative design and state-of-the-art product testing to ensure uncompromised quality and innovative apparel for consumers. Beyond its products, the brand’s mission is to provide every Champion a canvas to live their true purpose; rooted in the belief that Champions are defined not by what they make, but by what they do with it. Champion wants to inspire others to not just win, but to Champion a better tomorrow, and is dedicated to supporting creators by giving them a platform to tell their stories, support their values, and communities.

Champion apparel can be purchased at department stores, sporting goods, specialty retailers, and at Champion.com. For more information, visit us at Facebook.com/Champion, follow us on Twitter @Championusa or on Instagram @Champion. Champion is a brand of HanesBrands (NYSE:HBI).

ABOUT CHAMPION® TEAMWEAR:

Champion Teamwear (formerly GTM Sportswear) is a national provider of custom-embellished uniforms, warm-ups and practice apparel for college, school and club sports teams. Known for exceptional customer service, great quality apparel and fast turnaround, Champion Teamwear has outfitted over 1.1 million teams since 1989.