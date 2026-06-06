Celebrating 30 Years! The Wendy Hilliard Gymnastics Foundation Host 10th Annual Benefit On June 10, 2026

FOR MORE, A LOOK BACK TO FEBRUARY 2026

The Wendy Hilliard Gymnastics Foundation (WHGF) is kicking off its busy calendar of festivities celebrating 30 years of free and low-cost gymnastics with the return of its Harlem Gymnastics Invitational (HGI). The 11th annual competition will feature various levels of gymnasts competing in Rhythmic Gymnastics, Trampoline & Tumbling and Girls’ Artistic Gymnastics, creating a live spectacle of sport. The competition will be held Friday, February 20 to Sunday, February 22, 2026 from 9 AM to 6 PM each day at the 50,000 square foot historic Harlem Armory, located 40 West 143rd Street, New York, NY.

“2026 marks three decades of offering low-cost and free gymnastics here in Harlem, and we could not be more excited to kick off the anniversary with our annual invitational, bringing the sport live to Harlem,” said Wendy Hilliard, Founder and CEO of the Wendy Hilliard Gymnastics Foundation. “It’s not every day that you get to see high flying skills, powerful tumbling or a ribbon and hoop in action. It’s also not every day that athletes across all economic backgrounds can compete at the same meet. The foundation has come such a long way, and has had more than 25,000 athletes through our doors. With the funds raised at this year’s invitational, we’ll be able to provide opportunity to athletes to come.”

Wendy has been a great friend of Inside Gymnastics throughout the years, and she continues to inspire us with her dreams and her drive to bring gymnastics and life skills to young athletes all around the country. It’s a true honor to continue to share her story.

Checking in with Wendy this week, she told us of the 30-year milestone: “30 years ago, I set out to create a space that empowers athletes who might not have otherwise had the opportunity to train in gymnastics. Over three decades, it’s become evident that we’re NOT teaching just physical skills. We’re teaching lessons on and off the mat, including time management, discipline and teamwork, which athletes can carry with them and apply throughout their lives – no matter their profession or path. Starting a local foundation from the ground up wasn’t the easiest, but I was determined to give back through the sport that I loved. I am grateful for the support of partners, donors, Olympic athletes and others, who have helped us keep our doors open, expand into Detroit as well, and serve nearly 30,000 young athletes in Harlem and Detroit. Here’s to the next 30 years and beyond.”

The kids are the why of every initiative.

“This community across the board has been so supportive of what we do, and it really affects the kids’ lives,” she told us last spring. “The stories we have from the different kids that we have, it’s a big range. In gymnastics, as you understand, the parental part is big. That’s why we’re in the community, right? We have to support families as well, oftentimes. The cool thing about our gym is that the reason we all wear the same leotard is because once you’re there, everybody’s the same. It’s that level of care that you have for the kids. Once everybody’s in the gym, everybody’s the same. And that’s really special.”