In 2012 did you see yourself as a contender for the Olympic team at all?

I don’t think so. Having trained with the girls at national team camps every month, I see how everyone else competes and where I am next to them, and not that I was far off, but you knew who was consistently at the top and I think everyone had a good idea of who was going to be the core people on the team back in like January or February barring any injuries. I think I saw myself more in the mix for the alternate spot just because I knew you had your top four people and I was right below whoever that was. I had gone on international assignments but was never necessarily the best person on the team so I didn’t think about the reality of making the team until the meet was over. I was like, ‘Oh my gosh I might make the Olympic team. I hadn’t considered this possibility.’ I was just trying to hit my routines and stay on the events, that was my goal, just to have a good meet! And then afterwards I was like, ‘Wow I had a really good meet. What does this mean?’

You retired from elite in 2014 shortly after winning the American Cup and Pacific Rim Championships which I think surprised people. Going into that year was it your plan all along to retire?

I had always planned on going to school that year so it wasn’t a surprise to me at all, but people didn’t know… I don’t even think my coaches knew. I didn’t tell them until after Pac Rim’s just because I didn’t want that to interfere with my national team experience at all since I was still competing. But it wasn’t a surprise to me, I was always planning on going to school that year!

I assume you were recruited by a lot of the top schools. What made Stanford feel like home for you?

I definitely did have multiple schools reaching out to me and went on a couple visits but one thing that was important to me throughout the entire experience was academics. Even when I went to visit other schools, I would meet with people and ask about their academics and what they had to say definitely influenced my decision. On top of that, I think one thing for me throughout my entire gymnastics career was I always had other goals outside of gymnastics, even as a kid. So going into the college search experience I was looking for something that would align with that. Yeah I would still be a student athlete and compete for my school, but also knowing that I have other goals and being able to focus on those at the same time. That’s one thing that I definitely gathered from Stanford and I think every athlete from there can say the same thing. Whereas at other schools I feel like athletes are put on a pedestal and you can focus on your athletic career more than academics if you choose to. At Stanford the school wasn’t as large as some of the other ones but obviously academics are important to everyone and I felt like that was a place where I could be challenged in the classroom but still be a part of a strong gymnastics program and contribute to the team. Also the weather was perfect all the time, so that was also a plus!